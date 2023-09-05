MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for September 5, 2023

Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians @ 6:10 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Sonny Gray vs. Tanner Bibee

I wrote yesterday that this series would be full of fireworks, and we certainly got that in the first game. Lucas Giolito got annihilated in his first start with Cleveland, and the Twins have to feel pretty good about themselves after putting up 20 runs. The Guardians must have felt embarrassed and should seek revenge on their division rival.

That’s what originally led me to this game. It’s one thing if your team is already out of it, and a kick in the mouth, in that instance, can suck the life out of you. However, the Guardians season isn’t quite over yet, and losing by 14 runs is the type of game to fire you up to bounce back.

There is nobody I’d want on the mound more for the Guardians now than Tanner Bibee. He should be in strong consideration for the AL Rookie of the Year. A 3.03 ERA in 124 innings this season is fantastic, but he’s at his very best pitching at Progressive Field. His 2.02 ERA and 2.76 FIP at home is one of baseball’s best, and he’s holding hitters to a .194 opponent batting average. His 3.64 xERA even trumps Sonny Gray’s 3.74 xERA.

However, I don’t want to disrespect Sonny Gray. He has been so damn good all season long and deserves CY Young votes. That said, this is not the best spot for him. Sonny Gray does have a few weaknesses. He’s worse against left-handed bats, and he’s had rougher road starts.

Against left-handed bats, Gray’s K-BB rate is 4% lower against lefties; his FIP is 3.03 compared to 2.63. His OPS against left-handed bats is .654 compared to a .561 OPS against righties. He’s very good, and all of those numbers are already low. However, he will face a Guardians lineup filled with lefties, and the Guardians have had success against him in the past.

He’s thrown 18.2 innings against the Guardians this season. His last start was against Cleveland, where he tossed seven shutout innings at home. He faced them back on June 3, allowing ten hits and three earned runs in 6.2 innings. His lone start at Progressive Field was a five-inning, three-run performance.