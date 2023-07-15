MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for July 15, 2023

Though his cutterish slider is more of an above-average pitch, Williams uses the pitch frequently against righties as a weak contact inducer that he lands for a strike more frequently than his big curve. Opponents had an OPS of .369 against both of Williams’ breaking ball this year with a 35% strikeout rate.

Williams will mix in an average changeup as his fourth offering, but it can get firm on him in the 87-90 mph range. The pitch flashes above average when he feels it, showing some arm-side fade. Though not up to the standard of his other three impressive pitches, it gives Williams another look and can be an effective pitch as he gains more confidence in it.

The only area that hasn’t carried over this season is the strikeout rate, but based on his above-average Stuff+ metrics on his pitch mix and more projections calling for an above-average strikeout rate, we should start to see that carry-over soon. He’s also putting Texas in their worse split (120 wRC+ vs RHP, 134 wRC+ vs LHP).

Andrew Heaney’s main problem is the home run ball, but he’s facing a team that’s allergic to home runs. They have 62 on the year, last by a sizeable margin and 16 behind the 29th-ranked Nationals. The Guardians have an 87 wRC+ against left-handed pitching this season, ranking tied for third to last in baseball.

Both bullpens had the All-Star break to rest, and Cleveland didn’t use any big-time arms enough not to be available today. I make this total closer to 8, and the model has it at 8.5 (+107) as the implied odds of going over 8.5. Play the under-9 runs up to -105.

The Pick: Under 9 Runs (+100) 1 U to win 1 U

