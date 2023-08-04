MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for August 4, 2023

All Bullpen Screenshots are courtesy of Rotowire.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Detroit Tigers @ 6:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Zack Littell vs. Reese Olson

This game is funny for me. I’m a Reese Olson believer and a Zack Littell hater. There is also something about this Tigers team that makes me want to bet on them, and on top of that, the Rays are in a free-fall.

Littell was acquired from the Red Sox after two rough starts to the season as an opener. The Rays saw something in his split-finger because they’ve upped the usage by 15% from previous years. However, it hasn’t exactly translated to success as his fastball and slider, which take over 73% of his pitch usage, are both getting killed. He’s allowing the hardest contact of his career at 51.5%, and they gave him five innings of work for the first time this season.

He allowed eight hits and two runs in his outing, and ERA estimators like him. I know why they like him; his walk rate is incredibly low, at 3.8%. The walk rate is a significant component when looking at peripherals, but everything else doesn’t inspire confidence in him for me.

He throws a 94 MPH fastball without any life, sitting in the 11th percentile in spin, and it’s surrendered a .370 batting average against. His slider is the same way, it’s a hard-breaking ball with below-average stuff characteristics, and it’s allowed a .324 batting average against. His peripherals will tell you he’s a mid-4s ERA guy with the potential to go lower, but how can I fully trust those when he’s only made one start that exceeded four innings?

To compare, Reese Olson also throws a fastball and a slider which take up 65% of his pitch usage. The opponent’s batting average against both pitches is .190 or lower. Many of the runs against him have come via the home run, allowing eight of them this season in 49.2 innings. His xFIP is 3.88, telling us he’s due for regression toward the mean regarding his high HR/FB rate. If he can limit home runs, he’s generally in great shape.