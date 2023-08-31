MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for August 31, 2023

All prop entries will be on PrizePicks: Here’s a link to get a 100% deposit match.

Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals @ 8:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Braxton Garrett vs. Joan Adon

The Texas Rangers are getting a lot of buzz for their free-fall out of the division race in the AL West. However, the Miami Marlins is the team that nobody talks about that has fallen out of the playoff picture. I watched the entire series against the Rays, and this team has zero life. Braxton Garrett is solid, and Joan Adon is not, but the Nationals should not be this big of an underdog with the way the Marlins are showing up to the ballpark.

Braxton Garrett has posted a 2.86 ERA on the road compared to a 4.94 ERA at home. You can point to that and say he’s in a good spot today. However, he’s dominated during day games (2.20 ERA) and most of his starts in night games; he hasn’t performed (4.98 ERA). I don’t really put stock in his current splits. In 2021 and 2022, he was much better pitching at home. I can’t believe he’s in a good spot because of solid prior road starts.

The Nationals have seen him twice, and he’s pitched well, logging 12 innings, allowing 11 hits, and giving up four runs. He’s facing a Nationals team in their better split, rocking a 105 wRC+ in the month of August, ranking 14th in baseball.

Braxton Garrett aims to strike you out (59th percentile) or keep the ball on the ground (49.7% GB rate). His issue is hard contact, which he has ballooned to the ninth percentile. He allows such hard contact because he has below-average stuff and never walks anyone, sitting in the 97th percentile in walk rate. He can get away with it against teams with high walk rates, high strikeout rates, and low Hard-Hit rates.

A team like the Tigers fits that bill, where he threw six innings of one-run ball. However, the Nationals are the complete opposite this month. They sit with the ninth-highest hard-hit rate this month against lefties and the 11th-lowest ground-ball rate. They also rank dead last in strikeout rate during that span. After seeing Garrett twice, I think they have success.