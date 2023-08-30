MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for August 30, 2023

Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies @ 8:40 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Darius Vines vs. Kyle Freeland

I kept going back and forth on this one but decided not to overthink it. I thought the total was so high, and maybe I should go with the Rockies. I think both teams score a ton of runs today.

I thought of sprinkling on the Rockies because they are facing a rookie making his debut at Coors Field. Vines has pitched well in the minors this season, posting a 2.79 ERA in 43 innings. Twenty-eight of those innings came in AAA, where he pitched to a 2.86 ERA over 28 innings with 25 strikeouts. He’s a fastball/changeup guy who will mix in a slider. He doesn’t have wipeout stuff, but he’s been effective in a short stint in AAA. Let’s see him do it at Coors Field in his debut.

The Rockies are doing a few things well. Get them at home against a righty, and they can hit. They hit well against Bryce Elder, but Charlie Morton got them. I think they bounce back. They have the 11th-highest OPS at home against righties since July 1 and the ninth-highest since August 1. They also have the highest Hard-Hit rate against righties in the month of August.

Another wrinkle. I would be surprised to see the Braves best bullpen arms today. They’ll face the Dodgers on Thursday for a big-time series, so I assume they want to keep their best arms fresh.

I wanted to take the Rockies, but it’s the Braves. They scored three runs yesterday, and now they get Kyle Freeland, who they’ve already destroyed. This Braves team has a 146 wRC+ against lefties since July 1 (2nd) and a 153 wRC+ since August 1 (4th).

Through 97 PA against the Braves’ current roster, the opponent’s batting average is .345. The xwOBA is .399, and the xSLG is .567. Those are absurdly good quality-of-contact numbers.