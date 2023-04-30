MLB Picks Today, Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for April 30, 2023

2023 Straight Plays Record: 42-34 (+5.19 U)

Chicago Cubs vs. Miami Marlins @ 12:05 PM EST

Pitching Matchup: Justin Steele vs. Bryan Hoeing

I bet this line when I saw one of the weirdest opening lines. I didn’t bet against the strange opener, but I wanted to take the total as I believe it’s correlated. When I dove into it, I understood why the opener was off and why I think both offenses will bring it today.

The opener at -140 for the Cubs feels completely disrespectful to what the Cubs have been doing. While they are the road team, Justin Steele has been unbelievable, and the Cubs have the number one road offense against right-handed pitching this year. They perform well against sinkers and sliders, and the Marlins’ bullpen has been overworked. So why the strange opener?

Weirdly enough, I think the Marlins are a tough matchup for Steele. The Marlins are strikeout prone but make a lot of hard contact against pitches in the zone. Steele is not a huge strikeout guy, but he does fill up the zone. If you can’t get the Marlins to chase out of the zone with nasty breaking balls, they can give you fits at the plate.

Steele hasn’t faced any team this good against lefties all season by wRC+. He’s faced the Brewers (28th), Dodgers (29th), Rangers (14th), Padres (16th), and the A’s (8th). The A’s are tied with the Marlins in wRC+, but none of these teams have a higher Hard-Hit percentage. I don’t think Steele has a bad start, but all I need is 2-3 runs from him before overworked bullpens come into play.

Bryan Hoeing is a replacement-level pitcher, but he has another tough matchup against the Cubs. He relies on two pitches, his sinker and slider; plenty of Cubs batters have positive run values against the pitch. We spoke about him against the Braves, who crushed him. Hoeing is a reverse splits pitcher, meaning he’s worse against righties.