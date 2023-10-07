MLB ALDS/NLDS Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for October 7, 2023

Don’t worry, Astros fans. I think Verlander is the better pitcher, but he hasn’t been so much better that I see this game as a huge starting pitching mismatch. It also doesn’t help that they had a full week to rest; I could easily see this Astros offense coming out rusty.

The Twins offense thrives at home; they are the third-best team in baseball by wRC+ at 124, only trailing the Braves and the Rangers. However, they are on the road here, where that wRC+ drops to 99 this season. However, this isn’t the same Twins offense we saw at the beginning of the year. Since the trade deadline, the Twins have a 110 wRC+ against righties on the road, placing them sixth in baseball, right behind the Dodgers.

Verlander will get his strikeouts, so you have to be able to do damage. The way to beat him is cash in on the extra bases, which the Twins have the ability to do. They rank in the top ten in SLG, ISO, and Hard-Hit Rate against right-handed pitching on the road since August 1st.

Verlander isn’t impervious to blow-up outings in the playoffs, and the Twins got a warm-up series against the Blue Jays. Is it also far it say the man is 40 years old? With his decline this season, I believe it’s completely fair to think he won’t be quite as dominant as we are used to over his two-decade-long run in the majors.

Verlander has a 3.61 ERA over 207 IP in the playoffs. He’s been here plenty of times, and nerves won’t get the better of him. For Ober, we don’t truly know, but the leash should be short if there is any sign of trouble, and then they can go to Maeda, Paddack, or a number of excellent bullpen arms.

The Astros have five horses in the back end. Phil Maton, Hector Neris, Kendall Gravemen, Bryan Abreu, and Ryan Pressly. The Twins have a very good five, headlined by Emilio Pagan, Brock Stewart, Caleb Theilbar, Griffin Jax, and Jhoan Duran. The numbers aren’t that different between these guys; they actually prefer the Twins.