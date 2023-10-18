Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers Best Bets, ALCS Game 3 Picks, Odds, Predictions for October 18

BetMGM and others have priced this game as if the starting pitching matchup heavily favors the Rangers. Do you see those numbers I typed up there? Throw those out the window.

FINAL: Astros 5, Phillies 0



The Astros threw a combined no-hitter, the first time a team has been held hitless in the World Series since Don Larsen's perfect game in 1956. Cristian Javier was masterful for six, helming his second combined no-hitter this year. Series is tied 2-2. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 3, 2022

Before this postseason, that was our last showing of the demon Cristian Javier in the playoffs.

FINAL: Astros 9, Twins 1



In his first posteason start since his combined World Series no-hitter, Cristian Javier regressed … and allowed one hit. Yordan Alvarez hammered his fourth homer of the ALDS. And Houston is now one win shy of its seventh consecutive ALCS appearance. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 10, 2023

Then, he did this. I included the tweets from Jeff Passan because he worded them perfectly. Javier regressed in his last start by allowing one hit. Those aren’t his only post-season starts; he’s been on this level.

In 37.2 IP, he’s rocking a 1.91 ERA. Most of those innings have come out of the bullpen, as he’s only recorded three starts. He threw 12.2 innings last postseason, allowing one earned run and two hits against the Yankees and Phillies.

Truthfully, it’s hard to predict how Cristian Javier will pitch. I said throw his season stats out the window because he wasn’t the same pitcher. The pitcher we saw against the Twins saw his velocity spike and his slider return to the 2022 version, where he posted a 2.43 xERA over the regular season. The Astros didn’t flinch with Javier when we saw him get blown up earlier in the season, citing a mechanical adjustment as the issue.

The problem I’ve always had with Javier is his margin for error is so small. With a limited pitch mix, those pitches must be plus-plus for him to be effective. On June 3, he allowed eight earned runs to the Rangers, but his stuff was down. How can I put much stock into that start when he’s a different pitcher if the velocity isn’t there? The only thing we can do is hope that it’s there, and it has been his last two starts, so this isn’t simply blind faith.