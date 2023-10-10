ALDS Game 3 Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for October 10, 2023

Against lefties this season, Javier has a 9.1 K-BB%, a 4.82 FIP, and a 5.58 xFIP. Against righties, that climbs to 20% K-BB%, a 4.31 FIP, and a 4.71 x FIP. Javier should expect to see Julien, Polanco, Kepler, Kirloff, Wallner, and potentially Willie Castro. He’s been better against righties, but one of those righties knows him well in Carlos Correa. Royce Lewis continues to mash so that he won’t have many breaks in this lineup today. It also doesn’t help Javier’s case that he has a 5.25 FIP on the road compared to a 3.65 FIP at home.

On the flip side, Sonny Gray continues to dominate. He has no splits issues, although he is slightly better against right-handed batters (2.58 FIP vs RHB, 3.10 vs LHB). Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez are the guys to watch today, as the Astros lineup is almost right-handed beyond them. Gray has been better at home (2.60 FIP) than his road starts (3.08 FIP). He also has an incredible track record against this Astros current roster.

Through 145 PA, Gray has held Astros bats to a .298 xwOBA, .332 xSLG, a .221 xBA, and a 23% K rate. He’s so steady and has no fundamental weaknesses. I have difficulty figuring out how he has a worse day than Javier.

Of course, anything can happen in the early parts of this game, but I would give the Twins a sizeable pitching advantage early. I’m playing the Twins throughout the game because of the bullpen advantage.

The more I watch this series, the more I realize the Astros bullpen is weaker than I thought. Bryan Abreu is out of this world. He is the best set-up man in baseball, and Ryan Pressly continues to be nails as a closer. If the Astros are winning, say goodnight. However, the middle parts of the bullpen don’t scare me, so the Astros need to develop a lead before they use their strength in the back end.

On the other hand, the Twins have so many arms I trust. The three-headed monster of Brock Stewart, Griffin Jax, and Jhoan Duran can battle with Abreu and Pressly if the game is tied. They also have Caleb Thielbar, who should have better luck against the lefties in the Astros lineup this time. That home run he allowed to Yordan Alvarez was the first he’s given up against a lefty this season. All I ask is he doesn’t give up a home run.