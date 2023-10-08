ALDS Game 2 Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for October 8, 2023

A young Orioles team with their backs against the wall, I feel, is an excellent matchup for Montgomery. He should get some bad swings from aggressive hitters, resulting in soft contact on the ground.

Overall, I do think we’ll see the Orioles bats wake up slightly. I’m giving Montgomery a five-inning start where he allows two runs.

Grayson Rodriguez is a rocket ship. He was sent down after a rough start to his season, and he has an interesting relationship with the Rangers. They were the team he debuted against and he pitched well, allowing two earned runs in five innings. They were also the team that beat him up, which led to his being sent down, allowing eight earned runs in 3.1 IP. However, when he rejoined the Orioles, he was a different pitcher.

His velocity was jacked up all the way to 98-100 MPH. His changeup and slider got a few teaks; now they are legit secondary offerings. He put up a 3.18 ERA in his first three starts back. He put up a 2.64 ERA in August. His September was his best yet, posting a 2.17 ERA.

A part of me thinks the Rangers will hit him like they did before. However, early on, we will see the best stuff we’ve seen from a starter since Jacob deGrom.

That’s a big statement. Some may say crazy. Kyle Bradish felt the adrenaline of his first playoff start, sitting 97 MPH on his fastball/sinker when he’s normally 93-95. Grayson Rodriguez is sitting 98-100 MPH without adrenaline. He may be sitting 101 MPH with life through the first three innings.