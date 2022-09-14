Who Should Win the First Utility Player Gold Gloves?
Let’s take a look around the league at who could qualify to become the inaugural recipients of the Rawlings Gold Glove for utility players.
Ryan Finkelstein and Will O'Shea
Let's start with the National League!
Last year, Edman won the Gold Glove for his play at second base. But with split time between second base and shortstop this year, he’s more likely to fall in the utility category.
Tommy Edman (STL)
Ranks 2nd in NL Outs Above Average. He is one of the rare players in the game that can play elite defense whether in the dirt or the grass and deserves to be rewarded as such.
Jeff McNeil (NYM)
Has played at every infield position except first, and has graded out as a plus defender in each spot. He also makes some of the flashiest plays you’ll find anywhere today.
Luis Guillorme (NYM)
Honorable Mention
The only knock on Sosa is his lack of playing time (76 games). His 8 OAA shows he has been one of the best defensive infielders in baseball when on the diamond.
Edmundo Sosa (STL)
Honorable Mention
Despite being a primary second baseman, Peterson gotten most of his reps over at the hot corner, while recording starts at first base, left field and right field.
Honorable Mention
Jace Peterson (MIL)
And now on to the American League!
He continues to add value to the Yankees with his glove, while cycling between three different infield positions. Has been their best position player not named Aaron Judge.
DJ LeMahieu (NYY)
Has played every position in the infield but shortstop and has handled all of them well, with 9 Defensive Runs Saved. But the lack of games played may stand in his way for the award.
Isaac Paredes (TB)
How many Gold Gloves would he have if this award was in existence for his entire career? The 33-year-old is still graded as a plus defender all over the field.
Whit Merrifield (KC/TOR)
Honorable Mention
Mauricio Dubon and Aledmys Diaz (HOU)
They’ve been a pair of Swiss Army knives at Dusty Baker’s disposal in Houston, with each having played six different positions this year.
Honorable Mention
