Mets and Braves Battle for NL East Division Title
The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves have each played 156 games this season. They are separated in the standings by just a single game, as these two juggernauts have been trading blows all season.
Now we are set for a truly special series, as the Braves host the Mets for a three-game set that will likely decide the outcome of this tightly-contested division.
Ryan Finkelstein and Will O'Shea
So far this season, the two heavyweights of the NL East have met 16 times. The Mets have won nine of those games, putting them a win away from taking the season series.
Season Series: Mets Ahead
There’s no Game 163 this year, so if they tie, the tiebreaker will be head-to-head matchups. If the Mets win one game this series, they will own the tiebreaker.
If they want to control their fate, they must sweep the Mets. Atlanta would take a two-game lead into the final series, and would also steal back the tie-breaker.
Braves Playoff Implications
Could we draw up a better matchup to kick off this series? Chris Bassitt was originally slated to pitch, but Jacob deGrom’s on full rest, with two off-days this week.
Game 1:
Jacob deGrom vs. Max Fried
The MLB’s wins leader will be looking for one more, as Kyle Wright faces off against the highest paid player in the league, and 3x Cy Young winner, Max Scherzer.
Game 2:
Max Scherzer vs. Kyle Wright
The final matchup still brings two veterans that can rise to the moment in a possible rubber match, with Bassitt pitching to a 2.57 ERA since the All-Star break.
Game 3:
Chris Bassitt vs. Charlie Morton
All year, these two teams have looked like World Series contenders. Each has punched their ticket into October, but one will have a much easier path to get through it.
Biggest Series of the Season
The winner of the division gets a bye in the first round of the playoffs and will face the winner of Wild Card series between the Cardinals and the final Wild Card team.
The loser will host a Wild Card series. If they win, their reward will be facing one of the best regular season teams ever in the Los Angeles Dodgers, in the NLDS.
We could still possibly see these two teams meet later on in the National League Championship Series. Either way, buckle up and enjoy, as we get playoff baseball early!