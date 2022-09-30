Edwin Diaz and the Greatest Reliever Seasons Ever

The Diaz Effect has been both outside and inside baseball, so much so that he’ll likely receive Cy Young Award votes at year’s end. He’s already claimed three straight NL Reliever of the Month awards.

58 IP, 1.40 ERA 110 SO The Mets' closer is having an historic season. But where does it stack up in Major League history?

By Brian Wright and Will O'Shea

Before closers, there were “firemen”—those who pitched in tenuous situations regardless if it wasn’t the ninth inning. Sutter was certainly among the best at it.

Bruce Sutter - 1977

107.1 IP, 1.34 ERA

After only recording 27 saves over the previous seven seasons, the south-paw appeared in 80 games and was perfect in each of his 32 save opportunities.

140.1 IP, 1.92 ERA

Willie Hernández - 1984

Eckersley was so dominant he took the Cy Young Award and MVP in 1992, but his performance two years earlier is arguably more impressive.

Dennis Eckersley - 1990

73.1 IP, 0.61 ERA, 0.61 WHIP

He was tough to hit, but even tougher to square up. He allowed just one home run ball the entire year, as he was third among American League Cy Young finalists.

107.2 IP, 2.09 ERA

Mariano Rivera - 1996

He had 54 save opportunities with a 0.49 ERA in those situations. Hoffman converted on all but one and he tied the then-NL record in the proces

Trevor Hoffman - 1998

73.0 IP, 1.48 ERA, 0.85 WHIP

He converted all 55 of his save opportunities. Opponents registered a mere 49 total bases the entire season as he won the NL Cy Young Award.

Eric Gagne - 2003

82.1 IP, 1.20 ERA, 0.69 WHIP, 0.86 FIP

Hitters swung and missed at Lidge’s strikes 42 percent of the time and whiffed on more than 70 percent of his pitches out of the strike zone.

94.2 IP, 1.90 ERA, 0.92 WHIP

Brad Lidge - 2004

Kimbrel falls into the “so good he was unhittable” category. With 116 K’s, his K/9 rate of 16.7 is a bar for Diaz to try and clear.

Craig Kimbrel - 2012

62.2 IP, 1.01 ERA, 0.65 WHIP, 0.78 FIP

Britton established a record of 43 straight games without allowing an earned run. His season ERA was the lowest for a pitcher with at least 50 innings.

Zach Britton - 2016

67.0 IP, 0.54 ERA

Among pitchers who tossed at least 80 innings, Treinen’s ERA is the lowest of any pitcher in major league history, with hitters batting only .157.

Blake Treinen - 2018

80.1 IP, 0.78 ERA, 0.83 WHIP