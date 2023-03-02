NL West Prospects to Watch This Spring for Fantasy Baseball

No. 1 for No. 1!@Padres top prospect Jackson Merrill launches his first AFL homer. pic.twitter.com/zWZoiAbj22 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 17, 2022

The Padres only have one real prospect who was invited to partake in spring training, but he’s a damn good one. I would argue that Merrill is a better prospect than Marcelo Mayer, but I am often wrong (but seldom in doubt about it). He’s got the contact skills and some power. I think he can leverage some of that contact into more power as he matures, so I am all the way bought in on Merrill.

San Francisco Giants

Blake Sabol – C*, Marco Luciano – 3B*, Brett Wisley – 2B*, Luis Matos – OF*, R.J. Dabovich – RHP, Kyle Harrison – LHP, Casey Schmidt – 3B, Vaun Brown – OF

I haven’t included many Rule 5 selections here, but I really like Sabol. He can make solid contact and hit for power, and he is athletic enough to steal a handful of bases. Luciano has seen his stock fall a bit, but when he is right, this is a 30-homer bat. He could be up in 2024. Matos’s horrid approach was exposed at High-A, but the athlete here is enough to make me think he rebounds after a rough season. It’s 20-20 upside if everything clicks.

"A three-run homer and a bat flip for the ages!"



Top-ranked @SFGiants prospect Marco Luciano puts the @EugeneEmeralds on top with a clutch roundtripper. pic.twitter.com/b1LE45wxMd — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 14, 2022

I love Wisely as a high-contact middle infielder. He’s probably 2B only, but he’s worth a look in deeper leagues. Dabovich is the same way because he’s a pure relief prospect, but he could be up quickly. The goal here is for him to get saves early on in his career, but that Giants pen is deep, so he’s a high-strikeout option. In deeper leagues, focus on skills as opposed to roles when it comes to relievers.

Schmidt could very well get the third base job out of camp. He’s got serious power and can really defend. Brown is a pop-up prospect for the Giants, but he really can hit and hit for power and even has a touch of speed.

Kyle Harrison fanned 7 in his five-inning start in Sunday’s matchup vs Akron pic.twitter.com/c7ojF2uKyr — SFGProspects (@SFGProspects) August 30, 2022

Kyle Harrison has the makings of a fantasy stud. The left-hander gets whiffs and will play in perhaps the greatest ballpark for pitchers. It can take pitchers a year to acclimate, but when he does, Harrison could be an SP2. His arm slot in the above tweet shows he will be tough to hit.