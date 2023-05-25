MLB Prospect Mailbag: The Dodgers Pitching Factory Has Reloaded

With so much going on across the Minor League landscape and so many topics to hit on, I will be fielding your prospect questions on my personal Twitter to be answered in this written mailbag, as well as on our prospect podcast, “The Call Up,” every two weeks. It was awesome to see all of the questions flood in, and some that I did not get to in this written portion may be mentioned on the podcast.

Thoughts on Luis Matos [Giants] and where would you put him in top 100 rankings right now? – @SFGiantsFan2840

Man, what a wild ride the Luis Matos rollercoaster has been, and the kid is still just 21 years old! For transparency sake, I pushed all of the chips forward on Matos ahead of 2022, ranking him inside of our top 50 prospects in our preseason list. Injuries, approach issues, and significantly diminished exit velocities resulted in a .619 OPS in High-A, followed by a poor performance in the hitter-friendly Arizona Fall League.

As we are now finding out, much of the industry (myself included) was probably too quick to move off of Matos. You couldn’t find him on one top 100 list ahead of this season, and he wasn’t under serious consideration for ours. In hindsight, he was 20 years old dealing with injuries that we did not necessarily know the extent of, but were enough to keep him to keep him off of the field for decent chunks of time and impact his batted ball data.