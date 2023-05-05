Miami Marlins Top Prospects For 2023
Far from what it once was talent wise, the Marlins system is still buoyed by exciting young arms at the top.
The Marlins ability to identify and develop pitching talent has been well documented over the years…as has their struggles to identify and develop position player talent. With four arms leading the way at the top, the Marlins farm system currently reflects those notions, but they do have some high upside talent in the field in the form of Kahlil Watson, Yiddi Cappe and even exciting DSL prospects like Marco Vargas and Jose Gerardo.
1. Eury Perez – RHP – (Double-A)
Age: 20 | Height/Weight: 6’8, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $200K, 2020 (MIA) | ETA: 2023
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CURVEBALL
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/70
|55/60
|50/55
|60/70
|55/65
|65
A wunderkind who towers at 6-foot-8, Perez has floored scouts and opponents alike with his ability to command the strike zone and repeat his mechanics on top of his nasty stuff.
Arsenal
Put simply, Perez is a unicorn. Looking like he should be working on his finishing around the rim rather than carving hitters up, the 6-foot-8 Eury Perez impressed the Marlins brass so much in 2021 and 2022 Spring Training that he was assigned to Double-A to start last season at just 18 years old. After a strong 2022 campaign against older competition, Perez has his sights set on cracking the Marlins rotation in 2023.
A slow, controlled windup that exudes little effort, Perez takes his time before he whips in his 96-98 MPH heater. Perez generates easy extension thanks to his ridiculously long levers, helping the ball to get in on hitters quickly.
He has also shown an advanced feel for all of his secondary offerings, with the changeup leading the way. Similar to Marlins pitchers Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera, Perez’s changeup will hover in the low 90s with late arm-side fade. Perez gets plenty of swing and miss on the offering, but even when hitters make contact, it typically winds up on the ground (70% ground ball rate).
The towering righty added a slider ahead of last season and quickly gained confidence in it. A plus pitch in the 86-88 MPH range, Perez’s sharp, gyro-breaking slider is difficult for hitters to differentiate from his fastball until it is too late. He landed it for a strike nearly 70% of the time last season, and the movement profile of the pitch makes it another ground ball pitch in the rare occasion where he isn’t generating as many whiffs. Opponents hit below the Mendoza line against the slider with a 51% ground ball rate.
The second breaking ball for Perez is an above-average curveball in the low 80s. Perez is comfortable throwing it for a strike and has sharpened the offering as he has progressed. It is more of a strike-stealing pitch early in counts or in hitter’s counts thanks to his confidence in his ability to land it for a strike.
Perhaps the most impressive thing about Perez is his command. A 6-foot-8 20-year-old who has a good feel for four pitches sounds like a player you would create in MLB the Show. He presently has above-average command with a great chance to reach the plus territory soon if he can find a bit more consistency with his fastball location.
Outlook
To put a ceiling on Perez would be ridiculous. As one of the youngest players at each stop, the 20-year-old has often looked like the most polished arm both with his ability to pitch and overall demeanor on the mound. Perez’s knack for repeating his mechanics for such a young, tall, and long pitcher should have the Marlins dreaming of a second Sandy Alcantara.
The confidence and quality of his secondaries has him knocking on the door of the big leagues, but the Marlins may want to see some improvement with his fastball consistency. Perez has the tendency to miss over the middle with his four-seamer, which was just about the only time you’d see him get hit hard last season. Similar to Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera, Perez could benefit from a sinker that he could rely on as a pitch that is harder for hitters to do damage on if left towards the heart of the plate.
Regardless, Perez has one of the best arsenals in the minors, and with a bit more consistency with his fastball, he has clear-cut ace upside. Further, his delivery is so effortless that there may be even more velocity in the tank. If it all works out, we are looking at a potential Cy Young(s) winner. With his stuff, size, and command, Perez essentially has the floor of a middle-of-the-rotation starter.
2. Jake Eder – LHP – (Double-A)
Age: 24 | Height/Weight: 6’4, 220 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 4th Round (104), 2020 (MIA) | ETA: 2024
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/60
|70/70
|40/55
|45/55
|55
A fourth round pick in 2020, Eder impressed the Marlins so much in the spring that he earned a Double-A assignment to start his pro career, where he dominated to a 1.77 ERA in 71 1/3 innings. After missing the end of 2021 and all of 2022 due to Tommy John surgery, Eder will look to pick up where he left off.
Arsenal
Eder has three pitches he will attack hitters with, but it’s his fringe-plus fastball and plus plus slider that lead the way. Prior to his Tommy John surgery, Eder sat 92-95 MPH with his heater, topping out at 97 MPH. Eder’s fastball has late life and seems to get on hitters quickly from a release point that can be difficult to pick up. The southpaw leaned on the pitch nearly 60% of the time and held opponents to a .600 OPS and 28% strikeout rate.
Working off of the heater is a 70-grade sweeping breaking ball that had both left-handed and right-handed hitters buckling in the box thanks to his ability to manipulate it. Sometimes the pitch would feature more depth (as much as 20 inches of horizontal break) at 78-80 MPH, while other occasions he would throw it with shorter break at 81-83 MPH. When Eder was commanding the breaking ball, Double-A hitters had little chance in 2021, compiling just four hits in 74 PA’s with 47 strikeouts.
Rounding out Eder’s arsenal is a changeup in the mid-80s that flashed above average in the 15 starts we saw from him. When it was around the zone, it was a good swing and miss pitch, boasting a 21% swinging strike rate and 30% in zone whiff. The challenge for Eder was finding consistency with the pitch. He went to it 15% of the time but landed it for a strike at just a 55% clip. With further refinement, Eder could have a very viable third offering.
Outlook
Eder would have been back on the mound by now had he not suffered a foot injury ahead of the 2023 season. Given that we have not seen him on a mound in a game setting since August 2021, how Eder may look command wise upon his return remains to be seen. Eder’s velocity was seemingly back according to reports received from camp prior to the foot issue.
There were stretches of above average command for Eder with his low effort and repeatable mechanics. It may take some time for him to find the consistency with his delivery after such a long layoff, but he should settle into average command or better as he gets back into the swing of things. With two legit big league offerings and the chance for a viable changeup, Eder has middle rotation upside.
3. Max Meyer – RHP – (MLB)
Age: 24 | Height/Weight: 6’0, 195 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (3), 2020 (MIA) | ETA: 2023
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/55
|70/80
|40/50
|45/55
|55
Tommy John surgery put an end to Meyer’s rookie season shortly after his big league debut. Prior to Meyer’s injury, his fastball ticked up and he showed a much better better feel for his changeup, hedging some of his perceived reliever risk arsenal wise.
Arsenal
Meyer’s calling card is his plus-plus slider which sits 89-91 and generates 2800 RPM’s. Meyer commands the pitch exceptionally well to his glove side, sweeping it away from right-handed hitters and burying the offering down and in on the back leg of lefties thanks to its gyro break.
Even when hitters know the slider is coming, they don’t stand much of a chance. In Meyer’s 178 professional innings, opponents have hit just .111/.169/.215 against Meyer’s slider even with him throwing it nearly 40% of the time.
The slider complements Meyer’s fastball, as his inward twist with his leg lift helps him hide the ball a bit longer before uncorking his quick arm from a similar release point across the two offerings.
Though Meyer’s fastball sits 95-97 MPH, it lacks desired shape and life. The pitch has been hit hard in pro ball, with opponents posting an OPS above .900 against the pitch in his 37 starts. The good news is Meyer’s fastball ticked up a notch prior to his injury, helping him get more whiffs on the pitch.
The former Minnesota Golden Gopher did not need to use his changeup much in college thanks to his dominant slider and high velocity fastball, but Meyer has made a concerted effort to improve the quality of his third pitch. Meyer went to the pitch around 15% of the time in his 15 starts this season as a weak contact weapon even when it is not located perfectly.
Even mixing in a changeup a handful of times per game will be enough for Meyer with the way he can manipulate and locate his slider to both lefties and righties.
Outlook
A two-way player at Minnesota, Meyer’s athleticism is more than evident on the mound with the way he is able to use his lower half and repeat his mechanics, helping him to above average command.
While Meyer’s only plus pitch is his slider, it has a chance to be one of the best sliders in baseball. Meyer will likely need to tweak his fastball shape to reach his ceiling, whether that be switching to more of a heavy two-seamer or finding a way to throw the pitch with more riding life and vertical break.
Though the injury is unfortunate, Tommy John surgery has become so common in baseball that it is more of a detour than a setback or reason for concern. To this point, it is really hard to deny the results from Meyer.
Meyer is an ultra-competitor who is not afraid to attack hitters and if he can improve his fastball shape, he projects as a middle of the rotation arm that will provide flashes of a bit more when he’s on.
4. Dax Fulton – LHP – (Double-A)
Age: 21 | Height/Weight: 6’6, 220 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (40), 2020 (MIA) | ETA: 2024
|FASTBALL
|Curveball
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/60
|55/65
|40/50
|40/50
|50+
A tall, lanky lefty, Fulton enjoyed an uptick in his stuff as he piled up innings post Tommy John surgery. Still a bit raw, Fulton has considerable upside.
Arsenal
Fulton utilizes a fastball, curveball, and changeup to attack hitters, with the former two leading the way. The fastball has increased a tick in velocity in each of Fulton’s three pro seasons, now sitting 92-95 MPH, topping at 96 MPH. Not only has the velocity ticked up, but Fulton’s fastball appears to feature more riding life, gaining several inches of induced vertical break and more than 100 RPMs.
The challenge for the tall southpaw tends to be consistently commanding the heater, firing noncompetitive pitches too frequently. He landed his fastball for a strike less than his curveball last year (62%).
Fulton’s best pitch is his plus curveball which he can use as a wipeout pitch in the mid 80s or a slower strike stealer in the low 80s early in counts. He broke down in detail how he likes to weaponize the versatile pitch in an interview on our prospect podcast “The Call Up” ahead of the 2023 season.
Opponents hit under .200 against Fulton’s breaking ball last year while the southpaw threw it for a strike at a 67% clip. The quality of the pitch, paired with his command and manipulation of it, makes it easily plus or better.
Rounding out Fulton’s arsenal is a fringy changeup that has flashed average. The offering features decent, late fade, but he has struggled to find a feel for it thus far. With more consistency, it can develop into a viable third pitch.
Outlook
Fulton earns high marks for his makeup and work ethic. Drafted out of high school while recovering from Tommy John surgery in 2020, Fulton used 2021 to get his feet under him at the lower levels upon his return, then enjoyed a strong 2022 campaign between High-A and Double-A as a 20-year-old.
At 6-foot-6 with stuff that has continued to progress, Fulton will need to improve his ability to repeat his delivery and feel for a third pitch to reach his middle-rotation ceiling. At just 21 years old in an organization with a strong track record of developing pitching talent, there’s reason for optimism with the projectable southpaw.
5. Victor Mesa Jr. – OF – (Double-A)
Age 21 | Height/Weight: 6’0, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/L | IFA: $1M – 2018 (MIA) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|50/55
|45/55
|55/55
|55/60
|50+
A package deal with his brother Victor Victor Mesa in 2018, Mesa Jr. has emerged as the notable prospect, showcasing above average power more consistently with ability to stick in centerfield.
Offense
Mesa starts with his hands relatively high before getting into his lower half with a decent sized leg kick that coincides with a barrel tip. While the moves are somewhat loud, Mesa is a good athlete with impressive bat speed and has continuously improved to time those moves up.
He generates plenty of whip and boasts explosive rotational power. Mesa has already posted exit velocities as high as 109.4 mph with room to still add a bit more strength. At times, Mesa can get get a little “spinny” with his swing pulling off of the baseball and getting overly rotated. This can cause Mesa to pull off of pitches on the outer half with the bat leaving the zone a bit too quickly. That said, he will rarely miss a ball middle-in.
When he is staying on the baseball and is more selective with his swing decisions, you can see the potential for average hit-tool. As he continues to hit the ball in the air with more consistency and authority, 20-25 home run potential seems increasingly feasible.
Defense/Speed
An above average runner with great instincts in the outfield, Mesa is already an above average defender in center. His routes are efficient and he gets consistently strong jumps. He has a great feel for where he is at in the field going straight back with comfort on balls crushed over his head while showing off his athleticism with plenty of highlight reel diving plays.
Mesa is fast enough to be a factor on the base paths but is not too aggressive. He swiped 10 bags on 14 tries last season.
Outlook
Added power and the ability to stick in center have bolstered Mesa’s profile. At 21 years old, Mesa is nearly three years younger than his competition at the Double-A level while posting strong offensive numbers. He will need to shore up his moves in the batter’s box to reach his potential as a hitter, but there is a chance for an average hitter with above average power and impactful defense in center.
6. Yiddi Cappe – 2B – (High-A)
Age: 20 | Height/Weight: 6’3, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $3.5M, 2019 (MIA) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/60
|40/50
|35/50
|55/55
|45/55
|50+
A high-priced international free agent in the 2019 class, Cappe has generated plenty of buzz within the organization and has impressed with his advanced feel to hit at each lower level stop thus far.
Offense
Cappe starts relatively upright with a narrow stance before using a sizable leg kick and simple hand load to get to his launch position. Cappe has longer levers, but he has a great feel for the barrel. He is tough to beat inside, often doing damage on pitches middle-in, but can find himself being a bit too pull-happy. His feel to hit hedges concern around his 59% pull rate last year, and Cappe has already demonstrated more of an all-fields approach in the early going of 2023.
With a max exit velocity of 105 MPH, the power is presently below average for Cappe, but it is easy to see some projection in that regard, as the 20-year-old has room to add more strength. He also does a good job of hitting the ball in the air with consistency and generating more carry than you’d expect from below average exit velocities.
Added power would drastically improve Cappe’s offensive profile, but he has the goods to be a plus hitter regardless. Like many young hitters, Cappe could cut down on his higher chase rates and would benefit from using his lower half more effectively. With strides in those departments, Cappe could really solidify himself as the best position player prospect the Marlins have, if he hasn’t done that already.
Defense/Speed
Signed as a shortstop, Cappe has shifted to predominantly playing second base where he projects as an above average defender. Cappe moves his feet well and has a strong arm, but his actions could use some work. At times, Cappe’s hands can look a bit firm and he doesn’t always put his body in the best position to make plays, relying on his hand-eye coordination and athleticism.
An above average runner, Cappe is still working to make stolen bases a bigger part of his game. He doesn’t get to his top speed as quickly as others with his run time, but that could improve.
Outlook
Cappe is a breath of fresh air in a farm system that severely lacked prospects whose value is led by their hit tool. The feel to hit and minimal strikeout rate as a pro give Cappe a higher floor than most 20-year-old international free agents, and at 6-foot-3, 175 pounds, there is more to dream on as he adds strength.
As his approach improves, Cappe could jump to the upper levels of Minor League Baseball relatively quickly. If Cappe could grow into 15-20 home run juice, he has the feel to hit and athleticism to make him a well-rounded prospect who puts up consistent and steady offensive numbers.
7. Kahlil Watson – SS – (High-A)
Age: 20 | Height/Weight: 5’9, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (16) – 2021 (MIA) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/50
|55/60
|50/55
|60/60
|40/50
|50
The most talented position player in the Marlins system, whiff concerns along with makeup questions resulted in the former first round pick’s stock nose diving after one full pro season. Having just turned 20 years old, the Marlins are hopeful that the challenges can be chalked up to immaturity. There were positive reports out of Marlins camp ahead of the season, and Watson has gotten off to a strong start in High-A.
Offense
A relaxed setup with an upright stance and the bat resting on his shoulder, Watson’s load features minimal movement and a simple load before letting his elite bat speed do the work. Watson is a twitchy athlete who requires little effort to impact the baseball with authority.
In the midst of a rocky year that included a suspension for a poor gesture towards an umpire, Watson struggled to consistently put the bat on the ball, punching out 35% of the time in Low-A. Though the strikeout rate was alarming, Watson did not seem overmatched, but rather overly aggressive and out of control. He still produced 30 extra base hits through 83 games in the hitter’s graveyard that is the Florida State League.
Most notably, Watson returned from suspension in late July looking like a much more improved and controlled hitter. Over his final 30 games, his strikeout rate dropped by 10% (as did his chase rate) and he produced an OPS of .830. Reports were that Watson looked more like the second half version of himself in Marlins camp ahead of this season and is off to a strong start in High-A.
Watson is already extremely strong and with his unteachable bat speed, it is easy to dream on plus power. The simplicity of his moves and swing lend reason to believe that Watson could be at least an average hitter, but even if the hit tool is fringy, his strong exit velocities, ability to spray the ball all over the field and plus speed should all help hedge that.
Defense/Speed
Though he has the tools to be a strong shortstop, Watson will need to prove that he has the actions and consistency to stick there. He moves his feet well, showing off plenty of range and a plus arm. His instincts could improve, but that will come with more reps.
A plus runner, Watson swiped 16 bags in 19 tries at Low-A last season and should be a consistent threat on the base paths.
Outlook
Watson has as much upside as any prospect in the Marlins system not named Eury Perez. He will need to prove that the makeup concerns are a thing of the past, but Watson is not the first high school draftee to struggle to adjust to professional baseball, and he will be far from the last. Early returns in 2023 both on and off the field have been extremely encouraging. With frame-defying power, plus speed and whiff concerns, Watson has a similar profile to that of Jazz Chisholm.
8. Jacob Berry – 1B/3B – (High-A)
Age 22 | Height/Weight: 6’1, 205 | Bat/Throw: S/R | 1st Round (6) – 2022 (MIA) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/60
|50/55
|40/50
|30/30
|20/30
|50
Nearly all of Berry’s value comes from the bat, which the Marlins selected No. 6 overall thanks to his feel to hit from both sides of the plate and above average power.
Offense
Berry utilizes a similar load/setup from both sides of the plate, featuring a weight shift into his back side and small toe tap. The easy, repeatable pre-swing moves help Berry make plenty of contact, but there is some impact to be desired. Berry hit 15 homers in 53 games at LSU in 2021, but his exit velocities were a notch below many of his college peers selected in the first round.
Though a small sample, we have seen Berry struggle to produce much power as a pro, posting a max exit velocity of just 105 MPH through his first 50 games between Low-A and High-A with just four home runs.
Berry is strong and controls his body well through his swing, providing some optimism that he can tap into more power with some adjustments. Despite his slow start professionally, he has posted strong zone contact rates from both sides of the plate, struggling more from an expansive approach. Better swing decisions would likely help Berry produce more game power and minimize weak contact as well. Assuming Berry’s approach improves, he has a chance to hit for average with 15-20 homer upside.
Defense/Speed
Though the Marlins drafted Berry as a third baseman and are insistent that he can play there, Berry is likely to move off of the hot corner. He struggles to move his feet, has stiff hands and though his arm is strong, his arm action is messy, resulting in inconsistent throws. Berry profiles best at first base or possibly in a corner outfield spot.
Outlook
The Marlins drafted Berry due to the perceived high-floor nature of his bat and his fantastic collegiate numbers. While his slow start professionally is not indicative of the kind of hitter he is, it is worth wondering how much upside there is with Berry given his average power and lack of defensive home.
That said, Berry projects as a plus hitter from both sides of the plate and should at least tap into 15 home run juice as he matures offensively. It may not be the most exciting profile, but Berry has a chance to be a pretty good big league bat.
9. Nasim Nuñez – SS – (Double-A)
Age 22 | Height/Weight: 5’9, 160 | Bat/Throw: S/R | 2nd Round (46) – 2019 (MIA) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|30/35
|30/30
|70/70
|60/70
|45
One of the slickest fielding shortstops in the minors along with plus plus speed, Nuñez is a throwback style player whose potential value may have been positively impacted by baseball’s new rules.
Offense
A switch-hitter with a simple set up and swing from both sides, Nuñez is an extremely patient hitter who looks to spray line drives and hard ground balls. Though his power is well below average, Nuñez has started to hit the ball a tick harder in 2023. It only took him eight games to match his home run total from the entire 2022 season (2).
With a chase rate of 15%, Nuñez is one of the most patient hitters in the minor leagues, walking nearly at around an 18% clip as a pro. Often finding himself deep in counts as he toes the line of patience and passiveness, Nuñez strikes out a bit more than what is typical of a player of his profile, but he also takes a lot more free passes.
A speedster who will likely put the ball on the ground plenty, Nuñez should benefit from the limitation of the shift, but even his slight jump in exit velocities should result in him finding the gaps a bit more often and sneaking more hits through the infield as well.
Defense/Speed
Nuñez has just about every quality you like to see from a shortstop defensively. A plus arm, ridiculous range, soft hands and the athleticism to make the most difficult plays. He has great instincts and is comfortable throwing from different angles and body positions.
A plus plus runner, Nuñez is a menace on the base paths. He swiped 70 bags last season and is a threat to lead any league in stolen bases that he is playing in.
Outlook
Though Nuñez’s lack of impact caps his ceiling, his elite defense and stolen base ability give him a high probability of breaking into the big leagues in some capacity. If Nuñez could develop into even an average hitter, his ability to get on base along with the value he provides with his glove and legs could make him a glove-first regular who anchors the bottom of the order.
10. Paul McIntosh – C/OF – (Double-A)
Age 25 | Height/Weight: 6’0, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | UDFA – 2020 (MIA) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|60/60
|45/55
|40/40
|30/35
|45
An undrafted free agent who has wowed with his ability to hit, McIntosh has worked hard to improve behind the dish, but the Marlins are still trying to figure out his defensive home.
Offense
McIntosh has a simple setup with the bat resting on his shoulder before getting into his lower half with a decent sized leg kick. Impressive bat speed and an explosive lower half help McIntosh hit the ball hard. His 90th percentile exit velocity of 107 MPH last season was one of the best figures in the organization, and he has done a much better job of hitting the ball in the air in the early goings of 2023, which should result in more home runs than the 13 he hit last year.
A patient hitter with a good approach, McIntosh walked at a 14% clip last season with an impressive 20% chase rate. He has a great feel for the barrel for such a strong hitter and is able to get to tough pitches as well as hit the ball hard to all fields. His zone contact rate has hovered around 83%, which is more than solid for a player who hits the ball as hard as McIntosh does.
If the improvements in regards to hitting the ball in the air more consistently continue, it is hard not to like his offensive profile. McIntosh has 20-25 home run power with the ability to get on base and hit for a decent average.
Defense/Speed
A below average arm and inconsistent throwing accuracy have hurt McIntosh behind the dish. He threw out just 19% of attempted base stealers last season with many of his 15 errors coming on throws. He has worked hard to improve as a catcher and has definitely made strides in the blocking and receiving department, but if the bat continues to outpace the glove by a wide margin, it may be more beneficial for the 25-year-old to continue to get reps at other spots.
The Marlins have given McIntosh some action at first base, and he has made multiple starts in left field through the first month of the season. He is athletic enough to hold his own at first or possibly even in left if the Marlins decide to go that route.
Outlook
It’s all about the bat with McIntosh, and the good news is that there’s plenty to be excited about in that regard. A casualty of 2020’s shortened draft, McIntosh has raked at every single stop since signing with the Marlins as an UDFA. With strong K-BB rates, contact rates, and exit velocities, it’s hard to ignore the offensive upside of McIntosh even if he does not quite have a position. It will be interesting to see how the Marlins decide to handle the defensive side of things with him, but the bat is good enough to get him to the big leagues.
11. Peyton Burdick – OF – (MLB)
Age 25 | Height/Weight: 6’0, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (82) – 2019 (MIA) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/35
|70/70
|60/65
|55/55
|45/50
|45
Massive power and a questionable hit tool have kept Burdick prospect-relevant while also a bit stuck between succeeding in Triple-A and struggling at the big league level. With even a fringy hit-tool, Burdick could be a decent platoon option.
Offense
A strong, violent hitter, Burdick swings to do damage and often does. He starts with his hands away from his body before getting his hands slotted as he uses a gathering leg kick to get into his lower half. Burdick taps into every bit of his strength to put up ridiculous exit velocities.
Last season, Burdick produced 38 batted balls over 105 MPH with a max exit velocity of 116 MPH. Burdick is on pace to eclipse that figure this year, hitting the ball hard with more consistency. His 90th percentile exit velocity of 111 MPH is one of the best figures in the minors through the first month of the season.
With the power unfortunately comes plenty of swing and miss for Burdick. He struck out at a 28% clip in Triple-A last season, and despite his early success in 2023, he is whiffing at a near 40% mark. Burdick can get long to the baseball, often struggling with pitches middle-in and elevated. His path allows him to do damage on pitches down, but good fastballs can chew him up inside.
As a result, Burdick became too pull happy in the past, which was causing the bat to go in and out of the zone too quickly. The Marlins have worked with him to use the whole field more, and that has even helped him more consistently punish the mistake pitches.
Burdick will likely whiff too much to be anything more than a mistake hitter, but with his elite power and ability to crush lefties as well as walk a bit, Burdick could mash his way into a big league platoon role.
Defense/Speed
An above average runner, Burdick is capable of playing all three outfield spots. With an above average arm and decent jumps in the outfield, Burdick could likely play an average center field, but he could be an above average defender in a corner.
Though he is not the most aggressive baserunner, Burdick has the speed to take a bag when the opportunity presents itself. He was 14-for-17 on stolen base attempts last season and is on pace to beat that mark in 2023.
Outlook
Though he may not hit enough to be an everyday player, Burdick has consistently posted strong numbers against LHP and has the power to miss-hit baseballs that leave the yard. His ability to play all three outfield spots helps his case as a power-hitting fourth outfielder who can take on the short-end of a platoon.
12. Xavier Edwards – 2B/CF – (MLB)
Age 23 | Height/Weight: 5’10, 170 | Bat/Throw: S/R | 1st Round (38) – 2018 (SD) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|60/60
|30/30
|20/30
|70/70
|45/55
|45
A switch-hitting speedster who rarely whiffs, Edwards has started to get reps all over the diamond and looks like a solid utility piece. The 23-year-old is the best bat-to-ball prospect in the Marlins organization, spraying the ball all over from both sides of the plate with a swing geared for line drives and hard ground balls.
Edwards is an elite athlete who plays good defense at second and has started to get more reps in centerfield in Triple-A where his plus plus speed should play well. He may not impact the baseball enough to be a regular, but as a switch-hitter with elite speed and defensive versatility, Edwards has the looks of a great bench option.
13. Jose Gerardo – OF – (DSL)
Age 18 | Height/Weight: 6’1, 170 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $180K – 2022 (MIA) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/45
|55/70
|45/60
|50/50
|45/55
|45+
One of the best power hitters in the DSL last year, Gerardo impressed with 11 home runs including multiple shots that left the bat at 106 MPH. Gerardo generates elite exit velocities for his age thanks to his impressive bat speed and twitchiness. There was a bit more swing and miss for Gerardo than his peers, but he has shown some feel for the barrel and could develop into an average hitter.
Gerardo has a plus plus arm, having already been clocked at 102 MPH from the outfield. He moves well and should be an above average defender in the corner. It’s a risky profile, but Gerardo has massive upside.
14. Marco Vargas – 2B – (DSL)
Age 18 | Height/Weight: 5’11, 180 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: 2022 (MIA) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/60
|35/45
|30/40
|55/55
|40/50
|45+
Vargas is an advanced hitter for his age, possessing a smooth swing from the left side and a great approach. He already controls his body extremely well throughout his swing and his bat lives in the zone for a long time. A converted catcher, Vargas was getting acclimated to the infield while making his pro debut. He hit .319/.421/.456 in the DSL with only a 13.6 K% and a zone contact rate above 90%. He showed flashes of some juice last year and could grow into average power.
The glove was better than expected for a 17-year-old who not only made the transition from catcher to infield, but also split time between second base, third base and shortstop. Vargas should be an average or better defender at second.
15. Jacob Amaya – SS – (Triple-A)
Age 24 | Height/Weight: 6’0, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 11th Round (240) – 2017 (LAD) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/50
|45/45
|40/40
|50/50
|55/60
|45
The offensive profile is not the most exciting, but Amaya puts bat on ball, walks and has enough power to sneak a 10-15 homers out in a full season. Where Amaya really provides value is with the glove. He is a plus defensive shortstop who can is comfortable at third and second as well. The limited offensive impact makes Amaya a likely utility piece.
Other Names to Watch
Antony Peguero – OF – (DSL): Peguero received the second largest signing bonus in the Marlins 2022 IFA class at $575,000 thanks to his impressive feel to hit and strong complementary tools. The 17-year-old posted solid numbers in his pro debut at the DSL, offering a well-rounded skillset.
Zach McCambley – RHP – (Double-A): An arm injury has delayed McCambley’s 2023 start, but the right-hander has a breaking ball that would play in the big leagues right now. The Marlins are still trying him as a starter where he’s had some impressive flashes, but to stick in the rotation he will need to improve his command and feel for the changeup. A hard worker with elite makeup, McCambley earns high marks within the Marlins org.
Joe Mack – C – (High-A): The high school catcher profile has a rough track record, but the Marlins liked what they saw in Mack enough to take him 31st overall and give him an over slot $2.5 million bonus. Mack has above average power potential as a left-handed hitting catcher, but has struggled with swing and miss as well as injuries. A strong showing in the Arizona Fall League provided flashes of what could be, but for now, Mack has progress to make in each aspect of his game.
Nic Enright – RHP – (Triple-A): A Rule 5 selection by the Marlins from the Guardians Enright unfortunately started the season on the IL after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma. Enright returned to the mound for a rehab assignment at the end of April and is on track to join the Marlins bullpen in late May.
The 26-year-old right-hander boasts a low 90s fastball that plays like a plus pitch thanks to more than 21 inches of induced vertical break it features. Hitters routinely swing under the fastball and his above average slider tunnels well off to it. He has the stuff and command to be a good big league reliever as soon as he returns.
Bryan Hoeing – RHP – (MLB): Hoeing has seen a massive jump in his velocity–almost three full ticks– and reaped the rewards by dominating in four Triple-A starts before earning the call up. The 26-year-old throws strikes with a solid mid 90s sinker and mid 80s slider as well as the occasional changeup and curveball. The uptick in stuff may be enough to make him a fringe-five at the MLB level, something that would not have even been considered last year.
Troy Johnston – 1B – (Double-A): After putting up strong numbers in Double-A last season, Johnston earned a promotion to Triple-A where he struggled a bit. Johnston has an above average feel to hit with power that has ticked up from average to above average as well. After producing a max exit velocity of 107 mph last season, Johnston has already produced three batted balls that exceed that mark in his first 20 games of the 2023 season including a 112 mph shot.
Johnston’s value nearly entirely comes from his bat, but the bat keeps getting better even as an older prospect (25 years old).
Jacob Miller – RHP – (Low-A): A second round pick in the 2022 draft, Miller is a raw prep arm with two above average breaking balls which could develop into plus pitches. His average fastball sits in the low 90s right now, but he should gain velocity as he continues to mature (he’s 19 years old). Miller will need to make some strides in the command department as well.
Evan Fitterer – RHP – (Double-A): An over slot fifth rounder in 2019, Fitterer battled injury and command issues over his first few pro seasons. The 22-year-old right-hander has seen his stuff jump this season with the biggest gain being a nearly two mph uptick on his fastball. Fitterer’s improved stuff has helped him get much more swing and miss as well as make the jump to Double-A in the early going of 2023, but he will need to improve his command to avoid the bullpen.
Jake Mangum – OF – (Triple-A): Acquired from the Mets in exchange for Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham during the offseason, Magnum is an older prospect at age 27 but is a fantastic defender in center and has put up solid numbers in the upper levels as a switch hitter. He could be a solid fourth outfield option.
Pat Monteverde – LHP – (Double-A): Monteverde sits in the low 90s on a good day but his fastball features plenty of carry and gets on hitters quicker than most fastballs at that speed. He mixes in an above average cutter and changeup as well as a taste-breaking curve.
Though it’s hard to imagine his stuff playing the same at the big league level, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to refute the southpaw’s results (he struck out 38 batters in his first four Double-A starts of the year). Like many pitchers in the Southern League, Monteverde is likely benefitting from the tacked baseballs that are being experimented in the league, but his data discrepancies have been less than the average Southern League arm this year.
Griffin Conine – OF – (Double-A): Conine boasts the best raw power in the Marlins system and some of the most impressive pop in the minor leagues. Swing and miss concerns have held Conine back, but he has still launched 60 homers in his last two seasons combined and walks plenty. Above average defense in right with a plus plus arm helps the profile, but Conine will need to hit more consistently to climb his way to the show.
Jordan Groshans – 3B/1B – (Triple-A): A former first-round pick by the Blue Jays, Groshans has moved off of shortstop, predominantly seeing action at the infield corners. Though he has a good feel to hit and decent approach, Groshans offers fringy power. He is still just 23 years old and has had good offensive stretches in the upper minors, but he is a tweener in regards to not being mobile enough to play the middle infield while not possessing enough power to fit the profile of a corner infielder.
Jerar Encarnacion – 1B/OF – (Triple-A): A big, power hitter who struggles with swing and miss, Encarnacion has remained productive in the upper minors and even earned a big league promotion late last season where he was overmatched. Encarnacion crushes lefties, but struggles with righties as well as higher velocity.
Luis Palacios – LHP – (Double-A): A soft thrower with a fastball that sits in the upper 80s, Palacios uses deception and fantastic command to het hitters out. He has picked apart lower level hitters and showed decently well in a couple Triple-A starts as a 22-year-old. The Marlins opted to send Palacios back to High-A where he immediately churned out two seven inning quality starts. It’s hard to imagine 87 mph playing at the big league level, but if Palacios can tick up to the 90-92 range, he could be a big league starter.