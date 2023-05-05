Miami Marlins Top Prospects For 2023

Offense

A switch-hitter with a simple set up and swing from both sides, Nuñez is an extremely patient hitter who looks to spray line drives and hard ground balls. Though his power is well below average, Nuñez has started to hit the ball a tick harder in 2023. It only took him eight games to match his home run total from the entire 2022 season (2).

With a chase rate of 15%, Nuñez is one of the most patient hitters in the minor leagues, walking nearly at around an 18% clip as a pro. Often finding himself deep in counts as he toes the line of patience and passiveness, Nuñez strikes out a bit more than what is typical of a player of his profile, but he also takes a lot more free passes.

A speedster who will likely put the ball on the ground plenty, Nuñez should benefit from the limitation of the shift, but even his slight jump in exit velocities should result in him finding the gaps a bit more often and sneaking more hits through the infield as well.

Defense/Speed

Nuñez has just about every quality you like to see from a shortstop defensively. A plus arm, ridiculous range, soft hands and the athleticism to make the most difficult plays. He has great instincts and is comfortable throwing from different angles and body positions.

A plus plus runner, Nuñez is a menace on the base paths. He swiped 70 bags last season and is a threat to lead any league in stolen bases that he is playing in.

Outlook

Though Nuñez’s lack of impact caps his ceiling, his elite defense and stolen base ability give him a high probability of breaking into the big leagues in some capacity. If Nuñez could develop into even an average hitter, his ability to get on base along with the value he provides with his glove and legs could make him a glove-first regular who anchors the bottom of the order.

10. Paul McIntosh – C/OF – (Double-A)

Age 25 | Height/Weight: 6’0, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | UDFA – 2020 (MIA) | ETA: 2024

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/55 60/60 45/55 40/40 30/35 45

An undrafted free agent who has wowed with his ability to hit, McIntosh has worked hard to improve behind the dish, but the Marlins are still trying to figure out his defensive home.

Offense

McIntosh has a simple setup with the bat resting on his shoulder before getting into his lower half with a decent sized leg kick. Impressive bat speed and an explosive lower half help McIntosh hit the ball hard. His 90th percentile exit velocity of 107 MPH last season was one of the best figures in the organization, and he has done a much better job of hitting the ball in the air in the early goings of 2023, which should result in more home runs than the 13 he hit last year.

A patient hitter with a good approach, McIntosh walked at a 14% clip last season with an impressive 20% chase rate. He has a great feel for the barrel for such a strong hitter and is able to get to tough pitches as well as hit the ball hard to all fields. His zone contact rate has hovered around 83%, which is more than solid for a player who hits the ball as hard as McIntosh does.

If the improvements in regards to hitting the ball in the air more consistently continue, it is hard not to like his offensive profile. McIntosh has 20-25 home run power with the ability to get on base and hit for a decent average.

Defense/Speed

A below average arm and inconsistent throwing accuracy have hurt McIntosh behind the dish. He threw out just 19% of attempted base stealers last season with many of his 15 errors coming on throws. He has worked hard to improve as a catcher and has definitely made strides in the blocking and receiving department, but if the bat continues to outpace the glove by a wide margin, it may be more beneficial for the 25-year-old to continue to get reps at other spots.

The Marlins have given McIntosh some action at first base, and he has made multiple starts in left field through the first month of the season. He is athletic enough to hold his own at first or possibly even in left if the Marlins decide to go that route.

Outlook

It’s all about the bat with McIntosh, and the good news is that there’s plenty to be excited about in that regard. A casualty of 2020’s shortened draft, McIntosh has raked at every single stop since signing with the Marlins as an UDFA. With strong K-BB rates, contact rates, and exit velocities, it’s hard to ignore the offensive upside of McIntosh even if he does not quite have a position. It will be interesting to see how the Marlins decide to handle the defensive side of things with him, but the bat is good enough to get him to the big leagues.

11. Peyton Burdick – OF – (MLB)

Age 25 | Height/Weight: 6’0, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (82) – 2019 (MIA) | ETA: 2023

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 30/35 70/70 60/65 55/55 45/50 45

Massive power and a questionable hit tool have kept Burdick prospect-relevant while also a bit stuck between succeeding in Triple-A and struggling at the big league level. With even a fringy hit-tool, Burdick could be a decent platoon option.

Offense

A strong, violent hitter, Burdick swings to do damage and often does. He starts with his hands away from his body before getting his hands slotted as he uses a gathering leg kick to get into his lower half. Burdick taps into every bit of his strength to put up ridiculous exit velocities.

Last season, Burdick produced 38 batted balls over 105 MPH with a max exit velocity of 116 MPH. Burdick is on pace to eclipse that figure this year, hitting the ball hard with more consistency. His 90th percentile exit velocity of 111 MPH is one of the best figures in the minors through the first month of the season.

With the power unfortunately comes plenty of swing and miss for Burdick. He struck out at a 28% clip in Triple-A last season, and despite his early success in 2023, he is whiffing at a near 40% mark. Burdick can get long to the baseball, often struggling with pitches middle-in and elevated. His path allows him to do damage on pitches down, but good fastballs can chew him up inside.

As a result, Burdick became too pull happy in the past, which was causing the bat to go in and out of the zone too quickly. The Marlins have worked with him to use the whole field more, and that has even helped him more consistently punish the mistake pitches.

Burdick will likely whiff too much to be anything more than a mistake hitter, but with his elite power and ability to crush lefties as well as walk a bit, Burdick could mash his way into a big league platoon role.

Defense/Speed

An above average runner, Burdick is capable of playing all three outfield spots. With an above average arm and decent jumps in the outfield, Burdick could likely play an average center field, but he could be an above average defender in a corner.

Though he is not the most aggressive baserunner, Burdick has the speed to take a bag when the opportunity presents itself. He was 14-for-17 on stolen base attempts last season and is on pace to beat that mark in 2023.

Outlook

Though he may not hit enough to be an everyday player, Burdick has consistently posted strong numbers against LHP and has the power to miss-hit baseballs that leave the yard. His ability to play all three outfield spots helps his case as a power-hitting fourth outfielder who can take on the short-end of a platoon.

12. Xavier Edwards – 2B/CF – (MLB)

Age 23 | Height/Weight: 5’10, 170 | Bat/Throw: S/R | 1st Round (38) – 2018 (SD) | ETA: 2023

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 60/60 30/30 20/30 70/70 45/55 45

A switch-hitting speedster who rarely whiffs, Edwards has started to get reps all over the diamond and looks like a solid utility piece. The 23-year-old is the best bat-to-ball prospect in the Marlins organization, spraying the ball all over from both sides of the plate with a swing geared for line drives and hard ground balls.

Edwards is an elite athlete who plays good defense at second and has started to get more reps in centerfield in Triple-A where his plus plus speed should play well. He may not impact the baseball enough to be a regular, but as a switch-hitter with elite speed and defensive versatility, Edwards has the looks of a great bench option.

13. Jose Gerardo – OF – (DSL)

Age 18 | Height/Weight: 6’1, 170 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $180K – 2022 (MIA) | ETA: 2027

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 30/45 55/70 45/60 50/50 45/55 45+

One of the best power hitters in the DSL last year, Gerardo impressed with 11 home runs including multiple shots that left the bat at 106 MPH. Gerardo generates elite exit velocities for his age thanks to his impressive bat speed and twitchiness. There was a bit more swing and miss for Gerardo than his peers, but he has shown some feel for the barrel and could develop into an average hitter.

Gerardo has a plus plus arm, having already been clocked at 102 MPH from the outfield. He moves well and should be an above average defender in the corner. It’s a risky profile, but Gerardo has massive upside.

14. Marco Vargas – 2B – (DSL)

Age 18 | Height/Weight: 5’11, 180 | Bat/Throw: L/R | IFA: 2022 (MIA) | ETA: 2027

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 50/60 35/45 30/40 55/55 40/50 45+

Vargas is an advanced hitter for his age, possessing a smooth swing from the left side and a great approach. He already controls his body extremely well throughout his swing and his bat lives in the zone for a long time. A converted catcher, Vargas was getting acclimated to the infield while making his pro debut. He hit .319/.421/.456 in the DSL with only a 13.6 K% and a zone contact rate above 90%. He showed flashes of some juice last year and could grow into average power.

The glove was better than expected for a 17-year-old who not only made the transition from catcher to infield, but also split time between second base, third base and shortstop. Vargas should be an average or better defender at second.

15. Jacob Amaya – SS – (Triple-A)

Age 24 | Height/Weight: 6’0, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 11th Round (240) – 2017 (LAD) | ETA: 2023

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/50 45/45 40/40 50/50 55/60 45

The offensive profile is not the most exciting, but Amaya puts bat on ball, walks and has enough power to sneak a 10-15 homers out in a full season. Where Amaya really provides value is with the glove. He is a plus defensive shortstop who can is comfortable at third and second as well. The limited offensive impact makes Amaya a likely utility piece.

Other Names to Watch

Antony Peguero – OF – (DSL): Peguero received the second largest signing bonus in the Marlins 2022 IFA class at $575,000 thanks to his impressive feel to hit and strong complementary tools. The 17-year-old posted solid numbers in his pro debut at the DSL, offering a well-rounded skillset.

Zach McCambley – RHP – (Double-A): An arm injury has delayed McCambley’s 2023 start, but the right-hander has a breaking ball that would play in the big leagues right now. The Marlins are still trying him as a starter where he’s had some impressive flashes, but to stick in the rotation he will need to improve his command and feel for the changeup. A hard worker with elite makeup, McCambley earns high marks within the Marlins org.

Joe Mack – C – (High-A): The high school catcher profile has a rough track record, but the Marlins liked what they saw in Mack enough to take him 31st overall and give him an over slot $2.5 million bonus. Mack has above average power potential as a left-handed hitting catcher, but has struggled with swing and miss as well as injuries. A strong showing in the Arizona Fall League provided flashes of what could be, but for now, Mack has progress to make in each aspect of his game.

Nic Enright – RHP – (Triple-A): A Rule 5 selection by the Marlins from the Guardians Enright unfortunately started the season on the IL after being diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma. Enright returned to the mound for a rehab assignment at the end of April and is on track to join the Marlins bullpen in late May.

The 26-year-old right-hander boasts a low 90s fastball that plays like a plus pitch thanks to more than 21 inches of induced vertical break it features. Hitters routinely swing under the fastball and his above average slider tunnels well off to it. He has the stuff and command to be a good big league reliever as soon as he returns.

Bryan Hoeing – RHP – (MLB): Hoeing has seen a massive jump in his velocity–almost three full ticks– and reaped the rewards by dominating in four Triple-A starts before earning the call up. The 26-year-old throws strikes with a solid mid 90s sinker and mid 80s slider as well as the occasional changeup and curveball. The uptick in stuff may be enough to make him a fringe-five at the MLB level, something that would not have even been considered last year.

Troy Johnston – 1B – (Double-A): After putting up strong numbers in Double-A last season, Johnston earned a promotion to Triple-A where he struggled a bit. Johnston has an above average feel to hit with power that has ticked up from average to above average as well. After producing a max exit velocity of 107 mph last season, Johnston has already produced three batted balls that exceed that mark in his first 20 games of the 2023 season including a 112 mph shot.

Johnston’s value nearly entirely comes from his bat, but the bat keeps getting better even as an older prospect (25 years old).

Jacob Miller – RHP – (Low-A): A second round pick in the 2022 draft, Miller is a raw prep arm with two above average breaking balls which could develop into plus pitches. His average fastball sits in the low 90s right now, but he should gain velocity as he continues to mature (he’s 19 years old). Miller will need to make some strides in the command department as well.

Evan Fitterer – RHP – (Double-A): An over slot fifth rounder in 2019, Fitterer battled injury and command issues over his first few pro seasons. The 22-year-old right-hander has seen his stuff jump this season with the biggest gain being a nearly two mph uptick on his fastball. Fitterer’s improved stuff has helped him get much more swing and miss as well as make the jump to Double-A in the early going of 2023, but he will need to improve his command to avoid the bullpen.

Jake Mangum – OF – (Triple-A): Acquired from the Mets in exchange for Elieser Hernandez and Jeff Brigham during the offseason, Magnum is an older prospect at age 27 but is a fantastic defender in center and has put up solid numbers in the upper levels as a switch hitter. He could be a solid fourth outfield option.

Pat Monteverde – LHP – (Double-A): Monteverde sits in the low 90s on a good day but his fastball features plenty of carry and gets on hitters quicker than most fastballs at that speed. He mixes in an above average cutter and changeup as well as a taste-breaking curve.

Though it’s hard to imagine his stuff playing the same at the big league level, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to refute the southpaw’s results (he struck out 38 batters in his first four Double-A starts of the year). Like many pitchers in the Southern League, Monteverde is likely benefitting from the tacked baseballs that are being experimented in the league, but his data discrepancies have been less than the average Southern League arm this year.

Griffin Conine – OF – (Double-A): Conine boasts the best raw power in the Marlins system and some of the most impressive pop in the minor leagues. Swing and miss concerns have held Conine back, but he has still launched 60 homers in his last two seasons combined and walks plenty. Above average defense in right with a plus plus arm helps the profile, but Conine will need to hit more consistently to climb his way to the show.

Jordan Groshans – 3B/1B – (Triple-A): A former first-round pick by the Blue Jays, Groshans has moved off of shortstop, predominantly seeing action at the infield corners. Though he has a good feel to hit and decent approach, Groshans offers fringy power. He is still just 23 years old and has had good offensive stretches in the upper minors, but he is a tweener in regards to not being mobile enough to play the middle infield while not possessing enough power to fit the profile of a corner infielder.

Jerar Encarnacion – 1B/OF – (Triple-A): A big, power hitter who struggles with swing and miss, Encarnacion has remained productive in the upper minors and even earned a big league promotion late last season where he was overmatched. Encarnacion crushes lefties, but struggles with righties as well as higher velocity.

Luis Palacios – LHP – (Double-A): A soft thrower with a fastball that sits in the upper 80s, Palacios uses deception and fantastic command to het hitters out. He has picked apart lower level hitters and showed decently well in a couple Triple-A starts as a 22-year-old. The Marlins opted to send Palacios back to High-A where he immediately churned out two seven inning quality starts. It’s hard to imagine 87 mph playing at the big league level, but if Palacios can tick up to the 90-92 range, he could be a big league starter.