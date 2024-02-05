Just Baseball’s Top 10 Shortstop Prospects for 2024
Jackson Holliday headlines the crop, but tons of young talent is poised to break through in the middle infield in 2024 and beyond.
While shortstop has long been considered the premier position in baseball, the production from the position has only gotten better over the last several decades. Some of the game’s brightest stars pitch their tent at short, including World Series MVP Corey Seager and now $300 million man Trea Turner.
The next wave of young talent is starting to make its presence felt. Gunnar Henderson just took home American League Rookie of the Year honors unanimously, while the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball is clipping at his heels in Triple-A. Stardom at shortstop seems to be going absolutely nowhere.
1. Jackson Holliday – Orioles – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 175 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (1) – 2022 (BAL) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|60/65
|45/55
|40/55
|60/60
|45/55
|65+
The son of MLB All-Star Matt Holliday and the No. 1 selection in the 2022 Draft, Holliday has five-tool potential and has climbed all the way to Triple-A at just 19 years old.
Offense
Holliday is an advanced hitter for his age with a smooth swing from the left side and comfort driving the ball to all fields. Starting upright, Holliday utilizes a slow leg kick to get into his lower half, but repeats it well and has looked comfortable with his timing.
The athleticism of Holliday is more than evident in the batter’s box, as he shows off impressive lower-half adjustability, helping him still get off good swings even when he is a bit fooled or out in front. Much like his father, Holliday is a patient hitter who does not strike out much and will work plenty of free passes. Despite climbing three levels this year, Holliday is running just an 18% chase rate.
The impact is not totally there yet for Holliday, but he has a big frame and room to add more muscle which could help him develop above average or even plus power. He has the tendency to pull off of the ball a bit with his front side, which can minimize his ability to use the ground and his lower half to generate more power. The move does not impede his ability to consistently make contact thanks to his adjustability and feel for the barrel. Holliday projects as an easy plus hitter with more juice to tap into.
Defense/Speed
A plus runner with plenty of lateral quickness and range, Holliday has a great chance to stick at shortstop. He is already demonstrating smooth actions, good instincts and soft hands to go with a plus arm. Holliday has the goods to blossom into an above average defender or better at short as he continues to improve his footwork and ability to read hops. His plus speed should make him a consistent threat to steal bases.
Outlook
It’s easy to see why Holliday was the No. 1 pick in the 2022 Draft. He has already shown an innate feel to hit, with tools and physical projection to dream on. He rarely gives away at-bats and already has the approach of a big leaguer. Arguably the most advanced prep prospect in his class, Holliday has climbed through the minors relatively quickly thanks to his polish and approach to the game. How much power he taps into will be a determinant in just how great of a player Holliday can become.
2. Jordan Lawlar – Diamondbacks – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (6), 2021 (ARI) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/50
|50/55
|45/55
|70/70
|55/55
|60+
A premium athlete who continues to impress with his feel in the batter’s box, Lawlar has quickly blossomed into one of the game’s most dynamic infield prospects.
Offense
Setting up in a medium base with equal weight distribution, Lawlar uses a gathering leg kick along with a barrel tip for timing before unleashing a lightning quick stroke.
The swing produces more quickness than raw bat speed, but there is more bat speed to come as he adds strength. Lawlar’s feel to hit and approach has helped him handle aggressive assignments, showcasing impressive bat-to-ball skills and an advanced knowledge of the strike zone as one of the youngest hitters at each level he has been at.
Lawlar very rarely looks sped up or fooled in the box, and it always looks like he is in control of the at-bat. His swing has a tendency to get big in plus counts, similar to most young hitters, but it almost certainly won’t be a problem as he matures. Lawlar shows an advanced ability to use the whole field with authority while being able to just throw his hands at a pitch with two strikes and use his speed to leg one out when he is fooled.
The power is the bigger question mark, as he may never be physically imposing. With that being said, he already flashes average power to his pull side with room to add at least some strength. His exit velocities are a tick above average (103 MPH 90th percentile EV) and he does a good job of consistently hitting the ball in the air. He could ultimately provide 20 homer pop on an annual basis.
Lawlar’s advanced feel to hit and developing power give him great upside in the batter’s box. He fits the profile of the modern leadoff hitter to a tee.
Defense
Lawlar is an elite athlete with quick-twitch actions on the defensive side of the ball. There are no questions about his ability to stick at shortstop, and his range, hands, and plus arm lead us to believe he could be an impactful defender.
He’s also a plus-plus runner who will flash elite home-to-first times. The defensive tools are loud and he should impact the game with his glove and legs on a nightly basis.
Outlook
There’s an exciting blend of polish and some projection in Lawlar’s game. His elite athleticism and high offensive floor give him a great chance of being an everyday shortstop at the highest level, but there’s still room for more.
Lawlar has the ceiling of an All-Star capable of impacting the game in a variety of ways. If he can tap into 20 home-run power in the big leagues, we could see shades of Trea Turner.
3. Jackson Merrill – Padres – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (27) – 2021 (SD) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|60/70
|50/55
|45/55
|55/55
|50/55
|60+
An under-slot first round pick, the Padres followed their trend of scooping up pop-up prospects with the selection of Merrill. Not only has his hit tool translated, but Merrill is hitting the ball with more authority than many evaluators anticipated and has looked explosive with even more room for projection.
Offense
Merrill starts with a slightly open stance, relaxed hands and his weight slightly stacked on his back side. His hand load is quiet and he uses a minimal leg kick to get himself closed while keeping his energy stored in his back hip. Merrill maneuvers the barrel really well with great plate coverage. His 88% zone contact and 83% contact rates are both elite, and despite a slightly aggressive approach (30% chase), Merrill has only punched out around 12% of the time.
At 6-foot-3, 175 pounds, he has a big frame with room to add more strength. While he still has some ways to go to tap into the impact that many evaluators believe he can, he has already flashed exit velocities as high as 110 MPH.
More lower half consistency and improved swing decisions should help Merrill tap into more juice as he sometimes takes “B” swings at borderline pitches in even/hitters counts, resulting in more weak contact and ground balls.
As he learns to leverage his hitter’s counts and lift the baseball a bit more consistently, there’s a chance for a rare blend of plus hit and power with Merrill.
Defense/Speed
While just an average runner, Merrill moves his feet well at shortstop and has the ingredients to stick there. He has worked on his explosiveness and quickness, looking much rangier than evaluators thought he would be coming out of high school. With an above average arm, soft hands and good instincts, Merrill should provide some value with the glove.
Outlook
An easy plus hit tool from the left side along with elite makeup and a good chance to stick at shortstop give Merrill one of the higher floors you’re going to find from a 20-year-old prospect. With plenty of physical projection and continuous improvements on both sides of the ball, there is an All-Star ceiling to dream on with the former first rounder as well. Already one of the best shortstop prospects in the minors, Merrill has a chance to become one of the best overall prospects in the game.
4. Colson Montgomery – White Sox – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’4″, 205 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (22), 2021 (CWS) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/60
|50/60
|40/55
|45/45
|40/50
|60+
Montgomery was dynamite in his first pro season (2022), mashing through Low-A and posting strong numbers in High-A before a rushed promotion to Double-A as part of “Project Birmingham.” He got a late start to the 2023 season after struggling with back and oblique issues, but made up for lost time by raking out of the gate.
Offense
A big guy with long levers, Montgomery stays short to the ball generating a lot of whip and leverage. He already flashed above average power to his pull side this season with a max exit velocity of 112 MPH and has plenty more power in the tank.
Montgomery already controls his body really well, keeping his weight back and using his leverage. His quiet load helps him consistently be on time, producing an impressive zone contact rate of 89% in 2022. While his plus power is more apparent to his pull side at this point, Montgomery comfortably barrels the ball to all fields and should develop into home run power to all fields.
Already possessing an advanced approach for this age, Montgomery struck out less than 20% of the time as a pro. The 21-year-old is an exciting blend of a potentially plus hit tool and plus raw power.
Defense/Speed
An average runner, Montgomery moves well for his 6-foot-4 frame though he probably won’t be the rangiest of shortstops. He has an above average arm and overall good footwork which should help his chances of sticking at short. If Montgomery continues to add strength and slows down a step, he has the arm and ability with the glove to be an above average defender at third.
Outlook
Possessing a higher floor than most prep shortstops thanks to his potential for a plus hit tool and great approach, Montgomery still offers immense upside thanks to his flashes of low-effort plus pop. There’s an elusive blend of plus hit and power with Montgomery, with even more room to add strength. His size and feel to hit form the left side is a bit reminiscent of a young Corey Seager.
5. Cole Young – Mariners – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 180 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (21) – 2022 (SEA) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/65
|45/50
|40/50
|55/55
|50/55
|60
As polished of a prep prospect as you were going to find from the jump, Young has impressed with his feel to hit, advanced approach, and smooth actions in the field.
Offense
Young hit the ground running in pro ball thanks to his ability to consistently make contact and his patient approach. He has little pre-swing movement, a great feel for the barrel and engages his lower half well, allowing him to consistently be on time and spray line drives.
Since debuting in 2022, Young has walked more than he has struck out while getting on base at a .400 clip. While power will never be a big part of his game, he already uses the field so well for a young hitter and could grow into average pop.
Between his 15% chase rate and ability to hit with two strikes, Young should be a consistent threat to get on base with low strikeout totals. He already hits lefties pretty well while posting solid overall numbers against secondary stuff. Young is a high floor bat with on-base skills that should translate as he climbs and potentially enough power to hit 10-15 homers.
Defense/Speed
A smooth defender with great actions and footwork, Young is already an extremely reliable defender. While his arm is average, his instincts and quick feet help him extend his range. Just 19 years old at season’s start, Young could make some gains with his arm strength as he matures physically, which could make him a plus defender at short. Regardless, he has a great chance of sticking there.
An above average runner, Young has the speed to be a factor on the base paths and has been a willing base stealer at the lower levels thus far.
Outlook
Viewed as one of the “safer” prep prospects in the 2022 draft, Young has appeared to be just that in the early goings of his professional career. Between his feel to hit and approach, it is not hard to believe in Young’s bat. Add in his solid tools across the board, great baseball instincts and the potential for average power and there is an above average big league shortstop to dream on here.
6. Marcelo Mayer – Red Sox – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 190 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (4), 2021 (BOS) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/45
|55/60
|45/55
|50/50
|55/65
|60
A well-rounded game with exciting potential in the batter’s box, Mayer has already shown a decent feel to hit and staying power at shortstop with still plenty of physical projection.
Offense
A sweet left-handed swing with a ton of whip, Mayer hit the ball hard and can spray it all over. Starting with his weight slightly stacked on his back leg, Mayer’s load features a pronounced barrel tip, which can disrupt his timing a bit.
With the bat starting flat to completely vertical when slotted, it adds another move to get it back flat to enter the zone. He was able to get away with this move more at the lower levels because of his feel for the stick and improved bat speed, but it has presented some challenges in Double-A.
While there is more room to fill out for Mayer, he is already tapping into above average raw power with a 90th percentile exit velocity of nearly 105 MPH and a max of 112 MPH. There’s some zone whiff for Mayer as his swing can get long on him at times, but that very well could go hand-in-hand with his pre-swing moves.
His long levers help him drive the ball with authority to all fields with carry. Already producing a bit more thump than expected, Mayer is a better hitter than his Double-A numbers would indicate. With some cleaning up of his pre-swing moves, he can develop into an average hitter with plus juice.
Defense/Speed
Though not a great runner, Mayer moves his feet well at shortstop and has all of the goods to be a plus defender there. A plus arm, soft hands, good footwork and clean actions help Mayer look silky smooth at short. Though he’s not the most incredible athlete, Mayer is able to make difficult plays look easy thanks to his instincts and impressive ability to throw from different slots.
Outlook
It was a great first full season for Mayer in just about every aspect last year. The 20-year-old produced impressive offensive numbers between Low-A and High-A while providing reason to believe that he can stick at shortstop long-term.
2023 started well for Mayer before stalling out in Double-A as one of the younger position players at the level. As he refines his aggressive approach and pre-swing moves a bit, he has a chance to develop into an exciting shortstop who can impact the game both offensively and defensively.
7. Colt Emerson – Mariners – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (22) – 2023 (SEA) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/60
|45/55
|35/50
|50/50
|40/50
|55
One of the younger prep bats in the 2023 class, Emerson’s strong summer circuit and performance for Team USA helped him rise up draft boards. Similar to 2022 first rounder Cole Young, Emerson had no issue transitioning into pro ball straight from the prep ranks, standing out right away.
Offense
Emerson boasts a smooth swing from the left-side with a good feel for the barrel. He already uses his lower half well with a smooth gathering leg kick and keeps his weight back at launch pretty well.
Already flashing above average power with room for more in his frame, Emerson has the potential to produce at least average game power as he matures. He was one of the youngest players in the class at just 17 years old on draft day.
He has an extremely quick bat with the feel for the barrel to get too tough spots. A patient hitter, the combination of Emerson’s early load and launch quickness allow him to see the ball longer and make good decisions. He ran a chase rate just under 20% in his 28 pro games. There’s potential for a plus hit tool or better.
Defense/Speed
Nothing jumps off the page when it comes to Emerson’s tools, but he also has little to no holes to poke. He is an average runner with an above average arm and soft hands. His actions are smooth for a young prep shortstop and he is comfortable making throws from different angles, compensating for his fringy range. He is really comfortable going to his backhand, already showing the ability to steal hits in the hole with the arm strength to make the throw.
Outlook
Through eight games at the complex and 20 more at Low-A, Emerson was fantastic, hitting .391/.500/.555 with nearly as many walks as strikeouts. In four postseason games for Modesto, he picked up 11 hits, helping them to their first California League title.
How much power Emerson will hit for will ultimately determine his ceiling, but he is one of the higher floor high school prospects in the 2023 draft class with plenty in common with fellow Mariners first rounder Cole Young. He is a big name to watch in 2024.
8. Brooks Lee – Twins – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 200 | Bat/Throw: S/R | 1st Round (8) – 2022 (MIN) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|60/60
|50/50
|40/45
|45/45
|45/50
|55
Viewed by many as the safest bat in the 2022 draft class, the switch-hitting Lee has flown through the Minor League ranks on the back of his plus hit tool.
Offense
When you watch Lee hit, it is easy to understand how he was so consistent through his three collegiate seasons at Cal Poly where he slashed .351/.426/.647. Lee’s swing from the left-side is as pretty as they come; it’s short, quick and repeatable with sneaky pull-side power. He also has a great feel for the barrel with the ability to get to tough pitches or shoot the ball through a hole when he is fooled.
His right-handed swing is a more mechanical and less fluid, but he still makes a fair amount of contact. Fortunately, the majority of his at-bats will come from the left side.
Lee has average power to his pull side and will pick his spots to try to do damage. While his average exit velocities are average, he has flashed a max of 109 MPH.
A zone contact rate just shy of 90% and overall contact rate of 79%, Lee is rarely going to punch out and will work a fair amount of free passes. He has the tendency to get very contact-oriented, hitting more balls into the ground than desired and perhaps taking a few too many “B” swings in early or even counts, but he has improved in that regard as he has become acclimated to pro ball.
Lee is a high probability big leaguer with the ability to hit for a high average with plenty of doubles. If he can push closer to 20 home runs instead of 10, that would of course elevate his ceiling, but Lee will likely land somewhere in the middle.
Defense/Speed
Fundamentally sound and instinctual, Lee is a consistent defender at shortstop. The added strength/weight has slowed Lee down a tick, giving him fringy range. He has a good arm and can make all of the throws as well as smooth actions, however he is likely to be closer to an average defender at the position. Though he should be able to play a good enough shortstop to stick, he profiles as an above average third baseman as well.
Outlook
Viewed as a high-level draft prospect dating back to his high school days, Lee elected to play for his father at Cal Poly where he raked for three seasons as well as on the Cape. It’s been more of the same for him in pro ball, solidifying what is one of the higher floors and stronger track records in the Minor Leagues. Lee may lack the tools to be a superstar, but he has a great chance of being an above average big leaguer.
9. Carson Williams – Rays – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (28), 2021 (TB) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/35
|60/65
|50/60
|55/55
|55/60
|55
Williams has put his big tools on display since being drafted in the first round in 2021, giving Rays fans plenty to look forward to. He will need to cut down in the whiffs to reach his exciting ceiling, though.
Offense
Still with a wiry frame and room to fill out, Williams turned heads with his plus exit velocities as a 19-year-old in Low-A as well as his ability tap into game power.
Already reaching exit velocities as high as 112 MPH along with an impressive 90th percentile exit velocity of 107 MPH, it’s easy to see the plus power projection for Williams with even more pop in the tank.
Williams starts with an upright stance and relies on his natural bat speed and athleticism to produce thump, but his lack of lower half involvement leaves power on the table for him. You’ll see Williams often finish even his swing more upright than he started, which is a bit of a tell. His bat path is geared for lift, helping him produce plenty of home runs and extra base hits, but also leaving him susceptible to higher whiff figures. Williams hedges the whiff with a good approach and low chase rates.
The fact that Williams was able to consistently produce the way he did even with the swing deficiencies is a testament his wiry strength and natural athleticism. His inconsistent base and steep swing likely contributed to more struggles against offspeed than he would like, but he has improved in that regard. Williams has handled velocity extremely well, mashing to an OPS right around 1.000 against fastballs.
With some tweaks, Williams could not only tap into plus or bette power, but would likely find more success and consistency against breaking stuff as well. Even if the hit tool is fringy, his plus power and patient approach give him the ability to be a productive bat. He has 30 homers in the tank if he hits enough.
Defense/Speed
Williams is an above average runner with an easy plus arm. His actions are smooth and his feet are quick. He has the tendency to sit back on balls at times and rely on his arm strength, but he has plenty of range and a good internal clock. Williams has the goods to not only stick at short, but also be a plus defender there.
While he is not a burner, Williams is fast enough to be a factor on the base paths. He is relatively aggressive, but an inefficient base stealer. As he reaches the higher levels, Williams should be a threat for 10-15 bags.
Outlook
A plus defender a shortstop with big power potential is easy to get excited about. Williams will need to improve upon his ability to hit and recognize spin to reach his ceiling, but 30 home run upside with impact defense at short does not grow on trees. A high strikeout rate may just come with the territory, but Nolan Gorman-type production with plus defense on the left side of the infield is a profile any team in baseball would sign up for.
10. Joey Ortiz – Orioles – (MLB)
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (108), 2019 (BAL) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|55/55
|55/55
|40/45
|55/55
|60/60
|55
An impressive defender who makes a ton of contact, Ortiz is a well-rounded shortstop who has added some thump.
Offense
Ortiz starts with a slightly open and upright stance before getting into his back side with a controlled leg kick. He repeats the move well and will even cut down on the leg kick a bit with two strikes.
An athletic hitter, Ortiz controls his body well and makes a ton of contact with a flat swing that lives in the zone. His 89% zone contact rate was one of the better marks in the Orioles organization, and his spray charts show color foul line to foul line.
A shoulder injury hampered his swing a bit in the early parts of the 2022 season, but Ortiz went on to hit .347/.413/.610 over his final 70 games of the season between Double-A and Triple-A. Ortiz carried the momentum into 2023, seeing his average exit velocity jump by a whopping 6 MPH to 91 mph while his 90th percentile exit velocity rose to 106 MPH.
Though the exit velocities have jumped near the plus territory, it has resulted in more doubles for Ortiz rather than homers. His flat swing helps him post fantastic contact rates, but his average launch angle of 5 degrees makes it hard to leave the yard as much as other players with his EVs.
Ortiz’s feel for the barrel and control of his body helps him put up strong numbers against all types of pitches, posting an OPS above .800 against non-fastballs at the upper levels. His approach and swing decisions could improve a bit, but this is a common theme with plus hit tool prospects.
Much like the other aspects of his offensive game, Ortiz’s chase rate improved as the year went on. If he continues on his track, Ortiz is a high batting average bat who keeps the strikeouts low, hits plenty of doubles and mixes in around 15 homers.
Defense/Speed
A good athlete with excellent footwork, Ortiz is rangy and seems to always get his body in the right place to make a play. He is comfortable covering ground to his left and right and has the arm strength and adjustability to make throws from all angles. He is a plus defender who should have no problem providing value with the leather at short, but can also play all over the infield.
Though he’s not aggressive on the base paths, Ortiz is an above average runner and provides some value there.
Outlook
Ortiz’s defensive prowess and high floor bat have helped him leapfrog some exciting prospects in the Orioles system. While he is a bit on the older side as a 25-year-old, he is a high probability regular with enough value on both sides of the ball to be an above average big league shortstop if the bat translates. It seems like some improvements to his approach could be the final piece to making that happen.