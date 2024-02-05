Just Baseball’s Top 10 Shortstop Prospects for 2024

Defense/Speed

Williams is an above average runner with an easy plus arm. His actions are smooth and his feet are quick. He has the tendency to sit back on balls at times and rely on his arm strength, but he has plenty of range and a good internal clock. Williams has the goods to not only stick at short, but also be a plus defender there.

While he is not a burner, Williams is fast enough to be a factor on the base paths. He is relatively aggressive, but an inefficient base stealer. As he reaches the higher levels, Williams should be a threat for 10-15 bags.

Outlook

A plus defender a shortstop with big power potential is easy to get excited about. Williams will need to improve upon his ability to hit and recognize spin to reach his ceiling, but 30 home run upside with impact defense at short does not grow on trees. A high strikeout rate may just come with the territory, but Nolan Gorman-type production with plus defense on the left side of the infield is a profile any team in baseball would sign up for.

10. Joey Ortiz – Orioles – (MLB)

Height/Weight: 5’11″, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (108), 2019 (BAL) | ETA: 2023

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 55/55 55/55 40/45 55/55 60/60 55

An impressive defender who makes a ton of contact, Ortiz is a well-rounded shortstop who has added some thump.

Offense

Ortiz starts with a slightly open and upright stance before getting into his back side with a controlled leg kick. He repeats the move well and will even cut down on the leg kick a bit with two strikes.

An athletic hitter, Ortiz controls his body well and makes a ton of contact with a flat swing that lives in the zone. His 89% zone contact rate was one of the better marks in the Orioles organization, and his spray charts show color foul line to foul line.

A shoulder injury hampered his swing a bit in the early parts of the 2022 season, but Ortiz went on to hit .347/.413/.610 over his final 70 games of the season between Double-A and Triple-A. Ortiz carried the momentum into 2023, seeing his average exit velocity jump by a whopping 6 MPH to 91 mph while his 90th percentile exit velocity rose to 106 MPH.

Though the exit velocities have jumped near the plus territory, it has resulted in more doubles for Ortiz rather than homers. His flat swing helps him post fantastic contact rates, but his average launch angle of 5 degrees makes it hard to leave the yard as much as other players with his EVs.

Ortiz’s feel for the barrel and control of his body helps him put up strong numbers against all types of pitches, posting an OPS above .800 against non-fastballs at the upper levels. His approach and swing decisions could improve a bit, but this is a common theme with plus hit tool prospects.

Much like the other aspects of his offensive game, Ortiz’s chase rate improved as the year went on. If he continues on his track, Ortiz is a high batting average bat who keeps the strikeouts low, hits plenty of doubles and mixes in around 15 homers.

Defense/Speed

A good athlete with excellent footwork, Ortiz is rangy and seems to always get his body in the right place to make a play. He is comfortable covering ground to his left and right and has the arm strength and adjustability to make throws from all angles. He is a plus defender who should have no problem providing value with the leather at short, but can also play all over the infield.

Though he’s not aggressive on the base paths, Ortiz is an above average runner and provides some value there.

Outlook

Ortiz’s defensive prowess and high floor bat have helped him leapfrog some exciting prospects in the Orioles system. While he is a bit on the older side as a 25-year-old, he is a high probability regular with enough value on both sides of the ball to be an above average big league shortstop if the bat translates. It seems like some improvements to his approach could be the final piece to making that happen.