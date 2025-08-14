How JJ Wetherholt is using intentionality to shape his Cardinals’ future

“The analytics side of baseball is really cool,” Wetherholt said.

“Like you said, you can identify stuff that you’re not great at and try to find ways to address it. I think a lot of teams get super geared up to just look at that type of stuff, that they can kind of lose what makes a player a player, if that makes sense. You get so caught up in, “I don’t do this well or I need to get better at this,” and then you get away from yourself.



I think trying to find that balance point has been what I’ve been doing,” Wetherholt said.

“It’s like, ‘All right, we have people saying this or I’m hearing this or I can see this from the data, or I can see this from my in-game,’ things like that, and I’m not doing great off here. But how does that relate to the game that I want to play?

If it’s not matching up, I want to try to focus on the game that I want to play more than the game that I don’t play well, if that makes sense. It’s been a cool way to try to balance that. I think naturally I’m a pretty left-center to right-center guy, so I use the whole field, but I like to stay the other way.



Through all the data and all things like that, whatever the data says, I’m going to try to find a way to still do this well because this is me as a hitter,” Wetherholt said.

“That’s really been the biggest thing. And then it’s also cool now, with the Hawkeye system in Triple-A, you can get how fast you run, how hard you’re throwing the ball, all this different stuff. You have everything at your fingertips, but you definitely have to find the balance point and not let it overconsume me as a player.”

After slashing .300/.425/.466 with an .891 OPS and 22 extra-base hits with Double-A Springfield over 62 games, Wetherholt received the invitation to Triple-A Memphis, and four days later, he was off to Atlanta to represent the Cardinals in the MLB Futures Game.