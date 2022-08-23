Cincinnati Reds Top Prospects (Midseason Update)

The southpaw’s best pitch is his slurvy 79-81 mph breaking ball. Abbott has an excellent feel for the pitch, throwing it for a strike nearly two-thirds of the time. The offering tunnels effectively off of Abbott’s riding fastball and has been near unhittable left on left this season.

Abbott will mix in a changeup mostly against righties, but struggles with throwing too many non-competitive pitches when going to it. When the pitch is around the zone, it plays well off of his fastball and he does a pretty good job of maintaining his arm speed.

Outlook

While Abbott’s stuff has jumped a bit, his command has waned at times. The lefty’s ability to generate whiffs on his fastball really help his outlook and with the potential of two above-average secondaries, Abbott has a good chance to be a durable No. 4 starter if he can find some consistency with his command.

9. Brandon Williamson – LHP – (Double-A)

Age: 24 | Height/Weight: 6’6, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (59), 2019 (SEA) | ETA: 2023

FASTBALL SLIDER CURVEBALL CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 45/55 50/60 50/60 40/50 35/45 45+

After a dominant 2021 season, the stuff has backed up a bit for Williamson this season. The 24-year-old has put up decent surface level stats, but a downtick in strikeouts and an uptick in walks is surely concerning.

Arsenal

After last season, Williamson had the looks of a towering southpaw who had a chance to show four above-average big league offerings. The former second-round pick was compiling swinging strikes at an 18% clip while posting above-average whiff rates across his entire arsenal.

Williamson has seemed to maintain his velocity, however he has lost more than three inches of induced vertical break on his fastball and his spin rates are down more than 100 RPMs across the board. When the fastball is a bit flatter and the breaking stuff is not as tight, it’s easy to lose zone confidence.

The 24-year-old has found himself nibbling at the strike zone more and as a result, his walk rate has ascended by more than 5%. Even with the step backwards stuff wise, Williamson’s slider has still often looked like a plus offering and his curveball has shown flashes of the devastating pitch it was last season.

Outlook

Williamson has kept the ball in the yard and has navigated ugly peripherals to still pitch to a sub-4 ERA in the upper-minors this season. The step backwards for Williamson in 2022 is definitely a head scratcher and enough for him to slip outside of our top 100 prospect list. That said, there’s still plenty of reason to hold out hope that the 24-year-old can recapture his once tantalizing four-pitch mix, though a move to the bullpen would not be the worst backup plan in the world with the quality of his slider and a fastball that would likely jump back up in shorter spurts.

10. Sal Stewart – 3B – (CPX)

Age: 18 | Height/Weight: 6’3’, 215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (32), 2022 (CIN) | ETA: 2026

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/50 55/60 40/60 30/30 35/45 50

Stewart lit up tough competition in South Florida showcasing impressive power along with a sound approach. Considered one of the most exciting prep bats in the 2022 class, the Reds shelled out $2.1 million to sign him away from Vanderbilt.

Offense

Already standing at a physical 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, Stewart does not require much effort to generate big time impact. Starting with relaxed hands and a gathering leg kick, Stewart is extremely whippy with the barrel with explosive rotational power.

For the violence Stewart is able to create, he is very under control and repeats his swing really well. Stewart’s lower-half consistency is impressive. The 18-year-old hits off of his backside well, generating easy lift and carry.

While the plus power potential is the calling card for Stewart, there is a chance for an above-average hitter here thanks to his athletic swing and repeatability.

Defense/Speed

Stewart is not a good runner, but moves his feet pretty well as a former high school basketball player. His hands work well at the hot corner and he has an above-average arm. There’s a chance Stewart moves off of third if his feet continue to get heavier with age, though his decent actions, footwork and arm should help him stick at the position.

Outlook

Strong showings against high-quality pitching in the summer circuit and high school lend belief that Stewart could make a pretty smooth transition into pro ball. The 18-year-old has a pretty advanced swing and a good feel for the strike zone.

Likely limited to average defensive third base or a move across the diamond, there is more pressure on Stewart’s bat, but he provides plenty to like in that department. There’s an extremely exciting power/hit combination here if Stewart continues to develop the way we think he can.

11. Christian Encarnacion-Strand – 1B/3B – (Double-A)

Age: 22 | Height/Weight: 6’1’, 225 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (128), 2021 (MIN) | ETA: 2024

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/45 70/70 55/60 30/30 35/40 45+

Part of the return from the Twins for Tyler Mahle, Encarnacion-Strand has broken out in a big way this season, launching 20 homers in 74 High-A games before earning a promotion to Double-A where he has not slowed down.

Newly acquired Reds prospect Christian Encarnacion-Strand has MAJOR juice. 25 homers this year–9 of which have traveled at least 420 feet.



This one was hit 484 feet… pic.twitter.com/fdF0FyxXgq — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) August 2, 2022

Encarnacion-Strand is an extremely aggressive hitter, but produces impressive exit velocities and a surprisingly high amount of contact. For how aggressive he is, Encarnacion-Strand puts good swings on secondary stuff and goes the other way with authority.

The 22-year-old has the tendency to get a bit long to the baseball, resulting in some struggles with higher velocity and being tied up by fastballs with run. There is plenty of power to dream on here with Encarnacion-Strand if he can reign in his aggressiveness a bit.

12. Connor Phillips – RHP – (Double-A)

Age: 21 | Height/Weight: 6’2, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (64), 2020 (SEA) | ETA: 2025

FASTBALL SLIDER CURVEBALL COMMAND FV 50/60 55/60 50/55 30/40 45+

Traded along with Brandon Williamson in the Jesse Winker/Eugenio Suarez deal, Phillips got off to a hot start in the Reds organization, striking out 35% of batters in High-A. Phillips has as good of stuff as you’re going to see in this system. His fastball sits 95-97 mph, topping out at 99 along with a plus slider and above average curveball.

Phillips’ mid 80s slider averages 16 inches of horizontal break and is a wipeout pitch to righties while his upper 70s curveball is of better use to lefties with good depth. Phillips has struggled with his command since his Double-A promotion, but has mixed in a couple fantastic starts as well. There’s a ton of reliever risk with Phillips due to his command issues, but he could be an elite back end bullpen arm if that is where he ends up.

13. Steve Hajjar – LHP – (High-A)

Age: 22 | Height/Weight: 6’5, 240 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (61), 2021 (MIN) | ETA: 2025

FASTBALL SLIDER CURVEBALL CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 40/50 50/55 45/50 50/55 35/50 45+

Sent over to the Reds along with Encarnacion-Strand in the Tyler Mahle trade, Hajjar has a chance at four average or better pitches if his fastball can progress.

The fastball velocity has fluctuated for Hajjar this season, as he battled a shoulder strain in June. Hajjar’s fastball has reached as high as 95 mph but he has also seen his velocity as low as 89 mph. The 22-year-old is long and lanky and hides the ball pretty well with some sneaky life on his fastball.

Hajjar’s above-average changeup is difficult to differentiate out of his hand and generates a lot of swings and misses in the zone. The southpaw also mixes in an above-average slider in the low 80s and an average curve in the upper 70s.

If Hajjar can find his fastball velocity more in the 92-94 mph range, he could be a solid No. 4 starter as he continues to improve his command. There is a lot of projectibility with the big lefty and his feel for four pitches adds to the intrigue.

14. Levi Stoudt – RHP – (Triple-A)

Age: 24 | Height/Weight: 6’1, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 3rd Round (97), 2019 (SEA) | ETA: 2023

FASTBALL SLIDER CURVEBALL CHANGEUP COMMAND FV 45/50 55/55 35/45 40/50 50/55 45

Traded to the Reds for Luis Castillo along with Noelvi Marte and Edwin Arroyo from the Mariners Stoudt has decent stuff and impressive command. Stoudt’s slider is far and away his best offering, but he is extremely reliant on it throwing the pitch 45% of the time.

Stoudt’s fastball sits 93-95 mph, but lacks life and tends to get hit hard if he does not hit is spots. The right-hander will also mix in an inconsistent changeup and curveball, but he really struggled to command both.

With an above average slider and mid 90s fastball, Stoudt could be effective in a relief role, but the Reds are hoping he can develop into develop a No. 4 or No. 5 starter. A swingman role seems most likely for Stoudt, but if he can develop his changeup and improve the shape of his fastball, he could potentially stick as an average back end starter.

15. Jay Allen – OF – (High-A)

Age: 19 | Height/Weight: 6’3’, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (30), 2021 (CIN) | ETA: 2024

HIT RAW POWER GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 35/50 45/60 30/50 55/55 40/50 45+

A three sport athlete in high school, Allen is an extremely raw baseball prospect who has held his own in the early going of his professional career. A projectable build at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, Allen has a chance to tap into plus raw power. A twitchy athlete with natural bat speed, Allen has shown flashes of above average exit velocities but has struggled a bit to sync up his upper body and his lower half.

A comfortably above average runner, Allen gets to his top speed quickly and has shown to be an impressive base stealer at the lower levels. While his reads and jumps could improve a bit, Allen covers ground well in the outfield and has a solid arm.

As Allen fills out a bit and develops as a hitter, there’s potential for above average tools across the board and he has a good chance to stick in center.

Other Names to Watch

Victor Acosta – SS – (CPX): Acquired from the Padres for Brandon Drury, Acosta was one of the top free agents in the 2020-21 international class, signing for $1.8 million. Acosta is far off, but has five-tool potential.

Joe Boyle – RHP – (AA): Standing at a towering 6-foot-7, Boyle has a fastball that can reach triple digits and a pair of devastating breaking balls. If it weren’t for his 20 grade command, Boyle would likely be in the top 10 prospects for the Reds. Boyle could be a dynamite closer, but so far as a starter he is walking 20% of batters.

Bryce Hubbart – LHP – (CPX): A third-round pick who showed flashes of impressive stuff at both Florida State and in the Cape Cod League, Hubbart is an athletic pitcher with some intriguing pitch data.

Bryce Bonnin – RHP – (A+): Another data darling, Bonnin was off to a great start in High-A, but has not pitched since June. A lively fastball and plus slider give Bonnin a reliever’s floor, but the Reds are hoping to develop the 23-year-old into a starter.

Austin Hendrick – OF – (A+): The 12th overall selection in the 2020 MLB Draft, Hendrick has been a major disappointment thus far. Major swing and miss issues have hampered Hendrick, but he has shown glimmers this season. Still just 21 years old, Hendrick possesses impressive bat speed and has time to right the ship, but things are starting to look bleak.