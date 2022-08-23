Cincinnati Reds Top Prospects (Midseason Update)
Arguably baseball’s most improved farm system, the emergence of potential superstar Elly De La Cruz along with big time hauls brought in for Luis Castillo and Tyler Mahle, the future is bright in Cincinnati.
After stockpiling arms prior to the season via the trades of Sonny Gray, Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez, the Reds reeled in some exciting bats to balance out what is now a top five farm system.
1. Elly De La Cruz – SS/3B – (Double-A)
Offense
De La Cruz’s long levers and quick hands help him produce elite bat speed, registering exit velocities as high as 115 mph and homers over 500 feet. Of his two swings, De La Cruz packs more of a punch from the left side of the plate and uses the entire field a bit better. Still, the switch-hitter’s right-handed swing is not too far off and the uneven at-bats could likely play a part in one side being ahead of the other this early in his career.
Considering his present ability to impact the baseball with more room to fill out in his frame, it would not be extreme to project 80 grade power for the shortstop. The larger question in regards to De La Cruz’s ceiling is how much he is going to hit, but his ridiculously high slugging on contact and improved body control in the box bode well even if he is a fringy hitter.
The chase rates are still pretty high for De La Cruz, but he is quick enough to get to tough pitches and long enough to display impressive plate coverage. De La Cruz has a chance to be one of the most powerful switch-hitters we’ve seen.
Defense/Speed
The speedy shortstop has improved his base stealing drastically in 2022, getting better jumps and picking more opportune times to run. He should be a 30/30 threat at any level.
Outlook
Just 20 years old and already mashing in Double-A, some of the extreme risk around De La Cruz has been hedged ever-so slightly. For De La Cruz to push towards his superstar ceiling, he will need to refine his approach a bit.
Having only played just over 200 professional games, De La Cruz is ahead of the curve. If he continues to mature as a hitter, we could be looking at one of the best all-around players in baseball in a couple years.
2. Noelvi Marte – SS/3B – (Double-A)
The centerpiece in the Luis Castillo swap with the Mariners, Marte possesses immense offensive upside and continues to look more polished at the plate.
Offense
Initially viewed as a high-risk, high-reward power bat, Marte has a higher offensive floor than some may give him credit for. Marte has a pretty simple swing and doesn’t require much effort to generate his above-average bat speed.
As a result, the 20-year-old has put up above-average contact rates and solid K-BB figures. Marte has the tendency to pull off a bit with his front side, resulting in some struggles with breaking balls and too many rollovers to the left side of the infield.
When Marte is at his best, he is staying back and using the whole field. He is twitchy and athletic enough to turn on pitches middle-in, but sometimes struggles to let secondary stuff travel and drive it up the middle or the other way.
Marte’s ability to control the barrel and above-average exit velocities, paired with a decent approach, have helped him put up pretty consistent numbers at each level. Though, if he is going to tap into his plus raw power consistently, he will need to iron out the kinks with his lower half.
Still with some more room to fill out, Marte has already produced exit velocities as high as 111 mph this season, reinforcing the potential plus power the young infielder has in the tank. Marte could be a small tweak away from exploding offensively, but he has produced pretty good results thus far on natural ability and athleticism.
Defense/Speed
Marte can cover ground at shortstop, showing some solid range and an above-average arm. His footwork can get a bit sloppy, as can his actions, which has led some evaluators to speculate a potential move to third base.
If he moves to third, Marte should be good defender at the position, though there is still hope that he can continue to find consistency up the middle. An above-average runner, Marte is not the biggest threat on the base paths, but he does add some value in that department.
Outlook
Known for the shows that he can put on in batting practice, Marte has exciting raw pop that he flashed in games in the early going of his career. When Marte sticks to his approach, he’s a tough hitter to strikeout, but he can also find himself selling out for pull-side power, occasionally giving away at-bats.
Plus raw power and potential for an above-average hit-tool, Marte has the upside of a middle-of-the-order masher with some speed. Reds fans can dream on 30+ homers and a decent on-base clip if Marte can find some more consistency with his approach and lower half.
3. Edwin Arroyo – SS – (Low-A)
Arroyo was taken in the second round of 2021’s Draft as more of a glove-first shortstop, but has shown more offensive upside than many evaluators anticipated.
Offense
A compact build with some wiry strength, Arroyo really gets into his lower half with a wide, crouched stance in order to get his entire body into his swing. Despite registering slightly below-average exit velocities, Arroyo’s swing generates easy lift and carry, helping him to a respectable 12% HR/FB rate.
Arroyo displays strong bat-to-ball skills from both sides of the plate. While he has a bit more juice from the right side, Arroyo’s contact rates are better from the left side. That said, Arroyo has hit a maximum exit velocity of 106 mph from both the left and right side.
A pretty aggressive hitter, Arroyo can find himself expanding the zone a bit too frequently like many young hitters who are confident in their ability to make consistent contact. Arroyo hits fastballs well and sprays the ball all over the field, but he will need to learn to lay off of pitcher’s pitches–especially breaking balls–if he is going to reach his offensive ceiling.
Still just 18 years old, Cabrera is ahead of his peers and could tap into 20 home run pop while generating plenty of contact.
Defense/Speed
For a player in his first full pro season, Arroyo’s instincts at short are extremely impressive and he could easily be the best defensive infielder in the Reds system before long. Arroyo is a natural up the middle, with clean actions, impressive footwork and a rocket for an arm. It is easy to forget that Arroyo is just 18 years old when watching him play short.
An above-average runner, Arroyo has had success swiping bags through the lower levels and should be a threat for 15 or more stolen bases annually.
Outlook
Seemingly a sure-thing to stick at shortstop with a good chance to be a plus defender at the position, Arroyo’s perceived floor would’ve already been pretty high. Combine the impressive defense with fact that he is a athletic switch-hitter who has put up impressive numbers as an 18-year-old in Low-A and you have a relatively safe profile with enough upside to dream on.
4. Cam Collier – 3B – (CPX)
Age: 17 | Height/Weight: 6’2’, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (18), 2022 (CIN) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/60
|45/60
|40/45
|40/40
|45/50
|50+
Collier fell into the laps of the Reds at pick No. 16 the 2022 Draft and they were happy to sign the the talented teenager to a well-overslot $5 million bonus. The son of former big leaguer, Lou Collier, Cam is just a natural in the batter’s box.
Offense
Collier has always been ahead of his years as a baseball player. So much so that the 17-year-old decided to get his GED and play Junior College Baseball at Chipola College which has produced players like Jose Bautista, Russell Martin, Patrick Corbin, Adam Duvall and others.
The youngest player in his conference, Collier raked to a .956 OPS against pitchers who were multiple years older than him. Collier has an elite feel to hit with pitch recognition skills that you just don’t see often from player’s of his age and experience.
A sweet left-handed swing that is a bit reminiscent of the Royals’ M.J. Melendez, Collier uses the whole field really well and rarely strays from his approach. At times, Collier tends get on his front foot a bit too early, leading to some rollovers and weaker contact. His hands and ability to manipulate the barrel allow him to get to pitches even when he loses his lower half, but he has shown plus power potential when he stays on his back side.
Collier’s elite swing decisions should continue to help him stay ahead of the curve and as he continues to develop consistency with his swing, there is a plus hit tool to dream on here with at least above-average power.
Defense/Speed
An average runner at best, Collier still moves his feet well at third base and is pretty mobile. He has a plus arm with plenty of carry on his throws, which should help him project as an above-average defender at the position.
Outlook
The youngest player selected in last year’s draft, Collier’s advanced offensive skill-set should allow him to keep up with his fellow teenage first-rounders. Collier has hit the ground running at the complex already showcasing his exciting power potential with a 450-foot bomb.
All teenage prospects are risky, but Collier’s bloodlines, polish at the plate and elite makeup should have the Reds feeling good about the chances of converting their first round pick into an MLB piece. With impressive bat-to-ball skills, and even better pitch recognition skills, Collier has a chance to be an OBP machine with 30-homer pop.
5. Matt McLain – UTIL – (Double-A)
Age: 23 | Height/Weight: 5’10’, 185 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (26), 2021 (CIN) | ETA: 2023
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/55
|45/45
|40/45
|60/60
|45/50
|50+
A polished college bat, the Reds have been aggressive with their assignments of McLain since selecting him in the first round of the 2021 Draft. McLain has responded well to each assignment and has tapped into more power in Double-A.
Offense
McLain has as simple of a swing and set up as you’re going to find. He starts upright and takes a short stride before just letting his bat speed and elite hand eye coordination kick in. The simplicity of McLain’s swing helps him control his body well and punish velocity.
McLain is a line drive hitter who splits the gaps and can tap into above-average pop to his pull side. A patient hitter, McLain is a tough out who picks his spots well to try to do damage. While the newly-turned 23-year-old’s strikeout numbers have jumped a bit in Double-A, he has seen his 90th percentile exit velocity jump by a full mile per hour, lending belief that his nearly doubled HR/FB rate this season could be sustainable.
What encourages me most about McLain is his strong approach and pitch recognition. This is generally typical of players who are quick to the ball and do not have to accommodate a ton of pre-swing movement; those types of hitters just have more time to decide.
McLain’s improved ability to slug and consistent walk rate have hedged some of the pressure on his hit tool. There’s plenty of similarities between Jonathan India and McLain’s offensive profile and much like last year’s Reds Rookie of the Year, McLain’s power could play up to above-average in Great American Ballpark.
Defense/Speed
Despite the system being loaded with shortstops, McLain has seen the majority of his playing time at short. McLain relies on his athleticism and good arm to play solid defense at shortstop, even though he is not the most natural looking at the position.
He still makes all of the plays he needs to and should have little problem sticking at the position as an average defender if the Reds wanted to keep him at shortstop. A plus runner who played all over the field in his collegiate career at UCLA, McLain could be the best candidate to see more action at another position. McLain has seen some action at second base this season, but could also be a centerfield option for the Reds with his speed and arm.
McLain has made a concerted effort to be a more aggressive base stealer in the pros, swiping 30 bags on 33 tries in his first 110 games.
Outlook
A high-floor offensive profile along with plus speed and a solid above-average glove, that can play all over the diamond, McLain is yet another “safe” prospect in this Reds system who you fans can still hope for fringe All Star upside. The 23-year-old is a gamer who plays at full speed all of the time and can help his team win in many different ways.
While he may not have the superstar upside of Elly De La Cruz or Noelvi Marte, McLain has a really good chance to be an above-average regular at the shortstop position–or anywhere else the Reds want to stick him–as a flat out gamer who can set the tone for your lineup.
Yet another Reds prospect with 20/20 upside, McLain has the ingredients to be a fan favorite as a consistent top of the order threat.
6. Spencer Steer – UTIL – (Triple-A)
Age: 23 | Height/Weight: 5’10’, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 3rd Round (90), 2019 (MIN) | ETA: 2022
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|50/50
|40/45
|50/50
|45/50
|50+
Steer was a consistent, reliable bat through his collegiate career thanks to a his natural feel to hit. After a pedestrian first professional season, Steer made some tweaks to tap into above-average power, while still making plenty of contact.
Offense
Throughout his collegiate career and his first pro season, Steer deployed an upright stance with a minimal load. His swing lacked violence, but Steer posted phenomenal contact rates–albeit with limited impact.
Steer emerged in 2021 with a more athletic, lower-half driven stance and added a bit more of a leg kick to generate some more impact. As a result, Steer’s 90th percentile exit velocity jumped more than three miles per hour with little effect on his ability to make consistent contact. After hitting 12 homers in his 162 collegiate games, Steer launched 24 homers in his 110 games during the 2021 season.
A proven above-average hit-tool prospect, who taps into more power without wagering his contact, is almost always a safe profile. While Steer’s pop is closer to average than plus, he hits enough to maximize his slugging output. The 24-year-old is also a savvy hitter who rarely expands the zone and picks his spots to get off his “A+ swing” in hitter’s counts.
Defense/Speed
Drafted as a shortstop, Steer is capable of holding down the position if needed, but he projects more as a second or third baseman. Steer would be an above-average defender at second base and his arm is good enough to play a solid third base.
Steer’s strong baseball instincts allow him to move all over the infield with relative ease. The same can be said about his ability on the base paths were, despite being an average runner, he adds value.
Outlook
Since his 2019 breakout in High-A, Steer has not really blinked at any level. Consistent numbers in Triple-A have Steer knocking on the door of a Big League debut. His defensive versatility and offensive consistency should help his case as an everyday player and his added power gives him the upside of an above-average regular.
7. Chase Petty – RHP – (High-A)
Age: 19 | Height/Weight: 6’1, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (26), 2021 (MIN) | ETA: 2024
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/60
|60/70
|40/50
|40/50
|50
Traded to the Reds for Sonny Gray prior to the 2022 season, Petty has looked like a more polished pitcher than many expected. Petty has gotten away from the high-effort radar gun chasing that helped him go viral as a high schooler and has pitched to weak contact while flashing four viable pitches.
Arsenal
When he was drafted last year, Petty had the look of a stuff-over-command pitcher with a good deal of reliever risk. Instead, Petty emerged in 2022 utilizing a mid-90s sinker that has helped him rack up ground balls in bunches and limited hard contact thanks to the late, heavy arm side run it features.
As the season has progressed, Petty has mixed in his four-seam fastball more frequently, but it can flatten out on him and lack some of the riding life desired. Given Petty’s focus on the sinker, the four-seamer should come along as he continues to play with the shape as his arm speed and ability to spin the ball has always been impressive.
Petty’s best pitch is his plus slider in the mid 80s with sweeping two-plane break. The pitch can be wipeout from his three-quarters release point and Petty is comfortable throwing it to both right-handed hitters or back-legging left-handed hitters. Nearly half of his strikeouts in 2022 have come on the pitch.
The 19-year-old has also mixed in a changeup that has flashed above-average as he continues to gain comfort in throwing the pitch more. The pitch is hard to differentiate from Petty’s sinker and has about eight miles per hour in separation.
Outlook
While the strikeouts may not quite be off the charts for Petty in his first season, he has looked much more like a pitcher than a thrower which was much of the concern around him during the 2021 MLB Draft. Petty is an elite athlete with impressive arm speed and despite some effort in his mechanics, he repeats them well and throws strikes.
Petty’s sinker is already an above-average pitch and if he can adjust his four-seamer to be a more effective pitch at the top of the zone, the right-hander will have several different looks that could stifle hitters.
Already possessing a plus slider that has racked up whiffs in bunches, Petty has an out pitch that should play at any level. The teenager’s development of a changeup that he almost never used in high school is extremely encouraging and with potentially four above-average pitches, exciting athleticism and solid command, Petty is looking a lot safer as a pitching prospect than we anticipated going into this season.
8. Andrew Abbott – LHP – (Double-A)
Age: 23 | Height/Weight: 6’0′, 180 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (53), 2021 (CIN) | ETA: 2023
|Fastball
|Curveball
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|55/55
|60/60
|45/55
|40/50
|50
One of the most dominant pitchers in college baseball for UVA in 2021, the polished Abbott carved through the lower levels of the minors before hitting a bit of a snag command wise in Double-A. With four solid pitches and flashes of strong command, Abbott has a good chance to be a decent big league starter.
Arsenal
A bit overlooked as a second round pick in 2021’s MLB Draft, Abbott’s lack of size and low 90s velocity on his fastball kept him out of the first round despite putting up ridiculous numbers in Charlottesville.
Abbott’s fastball velocity ticked up a notch, but he also generates 17 inches of induced vertical break on his heater, helping him generate tons of whiffs in the zone as well as an impressive 14% swinging strike rate on the pitch.
The southpaw’s best pitch is his slurvy 79-81 mph breaking ball. Abbott has an excellent feel for the pitch, throwing it for a strike nearly two-thirds of the time. The offering tunnels effectively off of Abbott’s riding fastball and has been near unhittable left on left this season.
Abbott will mix in a changeup mostly against righties, but struggles with throwing too many non-competitive pitches when going to it. When the pitch is around the zone, it plays well off of his fastball and he does a pretty good job of maintaining his arm speed.
Outlook
While Abbott’s stuff has jumped a bit, his command has waned at times. The lefty’s ability to generate whiffs on his fastball really help his outlook and with the potential of two above-average secondaries, Abbott has a good chance to be a durable No. 4 starter if he can find some consistency with his command.
9. Brandon Williamson – LHP – (Double-A)
Age: 24 | Height/Weight: 6’6, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (59), 2019 (SEA) | ETA: 2023
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CURVEBALL
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|45/55
|50/60
|50/60
|40/50
|35/45
|45+
After a dominant 2021 season, the stuff has backed up a bit for Williamson this season. The 24-year-old has put up decent surface level stats, but a downtick in strikeouts and an uptick in walks is surely concerning.
Arsenal
After last season, Williamson had the looks of a towering southpaw who had a chance to show four above-average big league offerings. The former second-round pick was compiling swinging strikes at an 18% clip while posting above-average whiff rates across his entire arsenal.
Williamson has seemed to maintain his velocity, however he has lost more than three inches of induced vertical break on his fastball and his spin rates are down more than 100 RPMs across the board. When the fastball is a bit flatter and the breaking stuff is not as tight, it’s easy to lose zone confidence.
The 24-year-old has found himself nibbling at the strike zone more and as a result, his walk rate has ascended by more than 5%. Even with the step backwards stuff wise, Williamson’s slider has still often looked like a plus offering and his curveball has shown flashes of the devastating pitch it was last season.
Outlook
Williamson has kept the ball in the yard and has navigated ugly peripherals to still pitch to a sub-4 ERA in the upper-minors this season. The step backwards for Williamson in 2022 is definitely a head scratcher and enough for him to slip outside of our top 100 prospect list. That said, there’s still plenty of reason to hold out hope that the 24-year-old can recapture his once tantalizing four-pitch mix, though a move to the bullpen would not be the worst backup plan in the world with the quality of his slider and a fastball that would likely jump back up in shorter spurts.
10. Sal Stewart – 3B – (CPX)
Age: 18 | Height/Weight: 6’3’, 215 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (32), 2022 (CIN) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/50
|55/60
|40/60
|30/30
|35/45
|50
Stewart lit up tough competition in South Florida showcasing impressive power along with a sound approach. Considered one of the most exciting prep bats in the 2022 class, the Reds shelled out $2.1 million to sign him away from Vanderbilt.
Offense
Already standing at a physical 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, Stewart does not require much effort to generate big time impact. Starting with relaxed hands and a gathering leg kick, Stewart is extremely whippy with the barrel with explosive rotational power.
For the violence Stewart is able to create, he is very under control and repeats his swing really well. Stewart’s lower-half consistency is impressive. The 18-year-old hits off of his backside well, generating easy lift and carry.
While the plus power potential is the calling card for Stewart, there is a chance for an above-average hitter here thanks to his athletic swing and repeatability.
Defense/Speed
Stewart is not a good runner, but moves his feet pretty well as a former high school basketball player. His hands work well at the hot corner and he has an above-average arm. There’s a chance Stewart moves off of third if his feet continue to get heavier with age, though his decent actions, footwork and arm should help him stick at the position.
Outlook
Strong showings against high-quality pitching in the summer circuit and high school lend belief that Stewart could make a pretty smooth transition into pro ball. The 18-year-old has a pretty advanced swing and a good feel for the strike zone.
Likely limited to average defensive third base or a move across the diamond, there is more pressure on Stewart’s bat, but he provides plenty to like in that department. There’s an extremely exciting power/hit combination here if Stewart continues to develop the way we think he can.
11. Christian Encarnacion-Strand – 1B/3B – (Double-A)
Age: 22 | Height/Weight: 6’1’, 225 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 4th Round (128), 2021 (MIN) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/45
|70/70
|55/60
|30/30
|35/40
|45+
Part of the return from the Twins for Tyler Mahle, Encarnacion-Strand has broken out in a big way this season, launching 20 homers in 74 High-A games before earning a promotion to Double-A where he has not slowed down.
Encarnacion-Strand is an extremely aggressive hitter, but produces impressive exit velocities and a surprisingly high amount of contact. For how aggressive he is, Encarnacion-Strand puts good swings on secondary stuff and goes the other way with authority.
The 22-year-old has the tendency to get a bit long to the baseball, resulting in some struggles with higher velocity and being tied up by fastballs with run. There is plenty of power to dream on here with Encarnacion-Strand if he can reign in his aggressiveness a bit.
12. Connor Phillips – RHP – (Double-A)
Age: 21 | Height/Weight: 6’2, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (64), 2020 (SEA) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CURVEBALL
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/60
|55/60
|50/55
|30/40
|45+
Traded along with Brandon Williamson in the Jesse Winker/Eugenio Suarez deal, Phillips got off to a hot start in the Reds organization, striking out 35% of batters in High-A. Phillips has as good of stuff as you’re going to see in this system. His fastball sits 95-97 mph, topping out at 99 along with a plus slider and above average curveball.
Phillips’ mid 80s slider averages 16 inches of horizontal break and is a wipeout pitch to righties while his upper 70s curveball is of better use to lefties with good depth. Phillips has struggled with his command since his Double-A promotion, but has mixed in a couple fantastic starts as well. There’s a ton of reliever risk with Phillips due to his command issues, but he could be an elite back end bullpen arm if that is where he ends up.
13. Steve Hajjar – LHP – (High-A)
Age: 22 | Height/Weight: 6’5, 240 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (61), 2021 (MIN) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CURVEBALL
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|40/50
|50/55
|45/50
|50/55
|35/50
|45+
Sent over to the Reds along with Encarnacion-Strand in the Tyler Mahle trade, Hajjar has a chance at four average or better pitches if his fastball can progress.
The fastball velocity has fluctuated for Hajjar this season, as he battled a shoulder strain in June. Hajjar’s fastball has reached as high as 95 mph but he has also seen his velocity as low as 89 mph. The 22-year-old is long and lanky and hides the ball pretty well with some sneaky life on his fastball.
Hajjar’s above-average changeup is difficult to differentiate out of his hand and generates a lot of swings and misses in the zone. The southpaw also mixes in an above-average slider in the low 80s and an average curve in the upper 70s.
If Hajjar can find his fastball velocity more in the 92-94 mph range, he could be a solid No. 4 starter as he continues to improve his command. There is a lot of projectibility with the big lefty and his feel for four pitches adds to the intrigue.
14. Levi Stoudt – RHP – (Triple-A)
Age: 24 | Height/Weight: 6’1, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 3rd Round (97), 2019 (SEA) | ETA: 2023
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CURVEBALL
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|45/50
|55/55
|35/45
|40/50
|50/55
|45
Traded to the Reds for Luis Castillo along with Noelvi Marte and Edwin Arroyo from the Mariners Stoudt has decent stuff and impressive command. Stoudt’s slider is far and away his best offering, but he is extremely reliant on it throwing the pitch 45% of the time.
Stoudt’s fastball sits 93-95 mph, but lacks life and tends to get hit hard if he does not hit is spots. The right-hander will also mix in an inconsistent changeup and curveball, but he really struggled to command both.
With an above average slider and mid 90s fastball, Stoudt could be effective in a relief role, but the Reds are hoping he can develop into develop a No. 4 or No. 5 starter. A swingman role seems most likely for Stoudt, but if he can develop his changeup and improve the shape of his fastball, he could potentially stick as an average back end starter.
15. Jay Allen – OF – (High-A)
Age: 19 | Height/Weight: 6’3’, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (30), 2021 (CIN) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|RAW POWER
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/50
|45/60
|30/50
|55/55
|40/50
|45+
A three sport athlete in high school, Allen is an extremely raw baseball prospect who has held his own in the early going of his professional career. A projectable build at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, Allen has a chance to tap into plus raw power. A twitchy athlete with natural bat speed, Allen has shown flashes of above average exit velocities but has struggled a bit to sync up his upper body and his lower half.
A comfortably above average runner, Allen gets to his top speed quickly and has shown to be an impressive base stealer at the lower levels. While his reads and jumps could improve a bit, Allen covers ground well in the outfield and has a solid arm.
As Allen fills out a bit and develops as a hitter, there’s potential for above average tools across the board and he has a good chance to stick in center.
Other Names to Watch
Victor Acosta – SS – (CPX): Acquired from the Padres for Brandon Drury, Acosta was one of the top free agents in the 2020-21 international class, signing for $1.8 million. Acosta is far off, but has five-tool potential.
Joe Boyle – RHP – (AA): Standing at a towering 6-foot-7, Boyle has a fastball that can reach triple digits and a pair of devastating breaking balls. If it weren’t for his 20 grade command, Boyle would likely be in the top 10 prospects for the Reds. Boyle could be a dynamite closer, but so far as a starter he is walking 20% of batters.
Bryce Hubbart – LHP – (CPX): A third-round pick who showed flashes of impressive stuff at both Florida State and in the Cape Cod League, Hubbart is an athletic pitcher with some intriguing pitch data.
Bryce Bonnin – RHP – (A+): Another data darling, Bonnin was off to a great start in High-A, but has not pitched since June. A lively fastball and plus slider give Bonnin a reliever’s floor, but the Reds are hoping to develop the 23-year-old into a starter.
Austin Hendrick – OF – (A+): The 12th overall selection in the 2020 MLB Draft, Hendrick has been a major disappointment thus far. Major swing and miss issues have hampered Hendrick, but he has shown glimmers this season. Still just 21 years old, Hendrick possesses impressive bat speed and has time to right the ship, but things are starting to look bleak.