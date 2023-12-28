Bryan Ramos Could Be Future at the Hot Corner for the White Sox

He also finished with career lows in slugging with .415 and OPS in .760 across a whole season, while smacking a respectable wRC+ of 109.

Ramos still had a down year according to his standards, but that is the most impressive part about his game. He is so raw that even when Bryan is at his statistical worst, he still is an impactful player. Ramos three years in, two years of actually playing, had only shown the tip of the iceberg as a professional baseball player.

In 2022, Ramos was assigned to High-A Winston-Salem to kick off the year. He would play 99 games with the Dash and produced a slash line of .275/.350/.471. He would also accrue an OPS of .821 with 19 home runs. He started to put it together, hence his rise from No. 17 to No. 9 in the pipeline.

Ramos started to show his maturity at the age of 20 years old. His K% dropped to a career-low of 16.4%, while his wOBP was the second-highest at .368. Just like the stats show, Bryan kicked off the year red hot going 3-for-4 with a solo home run.

His best month of the season came in his last full one with the Dash, Ramos hit .284 and clubbed five home runs with 20 RBI. Ramos was having a stellar season at the High-A level, yet the club with Project Birmingham brought up players regardless of being ready or not. Some might argue that Ramos was ready to be up in Double-A, nevertheless, it wasn’t made solely for his benefit.

Ramos started his Double-A career with an impressive showing going 3-for-5 showing, with a home run and four RBI. Bryan had sparks with four more multiple-hit games, yet in between struggled to find more consistency. He ended his season hitting .225/.279/.375 in Birmingham and brought his season total for homers up to 22 with three at the level.