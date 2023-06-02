Athletics’ Denzel Clarke Showing Both Promise and Risk

Last year at the Future’s Game Athletics outfielder Denzel Clarke seemed to quietly make his way through the festivities. He drew a walk and a strikeout across three at-bats, people noticed him, and then he went back and joined his teams High-A affiliate in Lansing, Michigan to finish out the season.

The supremely athletic prospect with legitimate power upside smacked eight home runs, and stole 16 bases over 51 games in the Midwest League. He also struck out 36.2% of the time, pretty much negating all the good he was producing.

Fast forward to 2023. After missing time to start the season, Clarke returned to action by blasting four home runs in his first four games with Double-A Midland. In the 22 games since, he’s hit only one home run, but still is slashing .276/.410/.561 across his 122 plate appearances this year. He’s a polarizing player who can bring a lot to the table. There’s a long line of amazing athletes with hit tool questions who never quite made it. It’s a risky profile, but watching Clarke play makes it easy to realize why teams take the risk.

The first thing that jumps out about the 23-year-old outfielder is his size. Clarke is every bit of his listed 6-foot-5, 220-pound listed height and weight. He’s built like a wide receiver in football. There’s even some bloodlines, his cousin’s being Guardians Josh and Bo Naylor.