2023 MLB Staff Mock Draft 1.0
Just Baseball's Mock Draft 1.0 with 39 selections and information on each player.
As we enter May, Mock Draft season is officially upon us and we are kicking it off with a collaborative edition! Version 1.0 is a snake draft among four of the Just Baseball staffers: Rhys White, Peter Appel, Aram Leighton and Ryan Miller (in that order). Check out the draft order with write-ups on each prospect below!
1. Pittsburgh Pirates – OF Dylan Crews, LSU
Height: 6-0 | Weight: 203 lbs. | B-T: R-R | Age: 21 | Class: Junior | Drafter: Rhys White
This was about as easy a pick as it gets. Crews is the best prospect in this draft and the best draft prospect to come out since some guy named Adley Rutschman. The LSU Tiger star is routinely putting up exit velocities north of 100 mph anytime he makes contact, and is walking over twice as many times as he is striking out (47 walks to 20 strikeouts). The only real flaw is that he isn’t an elite defender in center and is better off in right field. He is a middle-of-the-order masher who will immediately become a top 10 prospect in all of baseball the moment he signs. Pittsburgh shouldn’t get cute here, draft the best player in a few years.
2. Washington Nationals – RHP Paul Skenes, LSU
Height: 6-6 | Weight: 235 lbs. | B-T: R-R | Age: 21 | Class: Junior | Drafter: Peter Appel
The two-way player at Air Force transferred to LSU before the 2023 season and took college baseball by storm. Standing at 6’6, 235 pounds, he routinely touches triple digits with his fastball with a plus slider and changeup. He’s racked up 104 strikeouts to just nine walks in 55 innings this season and has shown he’s the best pitcher in the class. Even if the Rangers didn’t need pitching, which they do, he would be the easy number two pick.
3. Detroit Tigers – OF Wyatt Langford, Florida
Height: 6-1 | Weight: 225 lbs. | B-T: R-R | Age: 21 | Class: Junior | Drafter: Aram Leighton
Over the last two seasons, Langford has posted numbers that rival the consensus projected No. 1 pick Dylan Crews. Langford flashes plus plus raw power (26 homers in 66 games in 2022) with a great feel to hit that has helped him walk more than he has struck out while flirting with a .400 batting average this season. A good athlete, there was some discussion around Langford potentially sliding to center, but he has settled into left field where he projects as an above average defender. Langford is pretty easily the second best bat in this draft.
4. Texas Rangers – RHP Chase Dollander, Tennessee
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 195 lbs. | B-T: R-R | Age: 21 | Class: Junior | Drafter: Ryan Miller
Once looked at as the best arm in this class, Dollander, like Tennessee as a whole, took a step back throughout the spring. The junior righty’s stuff is undeniable, with a fastball that has reached the upper 90s and a slider that will be a big weapon in pro ball. The Rangers have had a recent history of drafting “risky” right-handers, including Kumar Rocker, who they took third overall in 2022. I wouldn’t be surprised if he falls past four, but Texas seems like a safe fit.
5. Minnesota Twins – OF Max Clark, Franklin Community (IN)
Height: 6-1 | Weight: 190 lbs. | B-T: L-L | Age: 18 | Commitment: Vanderbilt | Drafter: Rhys White
Minnesota is in the perfect spot in the draft as they can just take the last of the top draft prospects. Clark is a no-doubt center fielder, with easy plus speed and has shown plus contact skills. There is some more power coming, which may allow him to become a true five-tool player. He sprays hard line drives all over the field and shows a feel for hitting that is well beyond his years. With a slight tweak to his swing plane, we could see some more power. If you want a profile comparison, the prep product from Indiana is a slightly souped-up version of Pete Crow-Armstrong. He is a dynamic lead-off hitter type who should be able to impact every facet of the game.
6. Oakland Athletics – SS Jacob Wilson, Grand Canyon
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 190 lbs. | B-T: R-R | Age: 21 | Class: Junior | Drafter: Peter Appel
Son of big leaguer Jack Wilson, Jacob has one of the best hit tool grades in the class. He’s hitting close to .500 this season with 16 extra-base hits in 118 PA with only five strikeouts. Questions concern his ability to stick at shortstop, but with an above-average arm, he could move to third base if needed. His elite bat-to-ball skills should allow him to move quickly through the minor leagues. The Oakland A’s should be taking the best player available, and that’s Jacob Wilson.
7. Cincinnati Reds – OF Walker Jenkins, South Brunswick (NC)
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 210 lbs. | B-T: L-R | Age: 18 | Commitment: UNC | Drafter: Aram Leighton
For my money, Jenkins is the best high school bat in this draft and the Reds would be ecstatic to somehow grab him here at the seventh pick. His swing from the left side is simple and smooth, yet capable of doing damage to all fields–a bit reminiscent of Kyle Manzardo of the Rays. An above average runner who roams the outfield pretty efficiently, Jenkins has a shot to stick in center, but if he would be an impactful defender in a corner where his plus power would easily profile.
8. Kansas City Royals – SS Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss
Height: 6-2 | Weight: 200 lbs. | B-T: L-R | Age: 21 | Class: Junior | Drafter: Ryan Miller
Jacob Gonzalez is a winner at every level, plain and simple. National Freshman of the Year, National Champion, Team USA shortstop just to name a few accolades the lefty-swinging infielder has racked up to date. Gonzalez is as well-rounded as they come, with an above-average hit tool and a good bit of power projection. On defense, Gonzalez figures to stick at shortstop long-term.
9. Colorado Rockies – SS Colt Emerson, Glenn (OH)
Height: 6-1 | Weight: 197 lbs. | B-T: L-R | Age: 18 | Commitment: Auburn | Drafter: Rhys White
Emerson is one of the better prep hitters in this draft and has flashed some serious power. Ultimately, I think he may have to move off short and end up at the hot corner, where he projects to be an above-average defender. In his prep career, he has shown good plate coverage and good bat-to-ball skills, which in Coors would be a dream. The Rockies have recently been focusing on prep hitters, and at this point in the draft, I don’t think there are any better options for them. The upside here is a middle-of-the-order masher who has above-average contact rates, with 25 homers in Coors.
10. Miami Marlins – 3B Brayden Taylor, TCU
Height: 6-1 | Weight: 165 lbs. | B-T: L-R | Age: 21 | Class: Junior | Drafter: Peter Appel
Taylor has one of the smoothest swings in the class from the left side. He’s hit at every level, including double-digit home runs in each of his three college seasons. He’s a solid defender at third base, but can switch over to shortstop if needed. He’s a smaller corner fielder, standing at 6’1 and 180 pounds, but his elite plate discipline should allow him to get to the big leagues relatively quickly. The Marlins could use all the bats they can get, and Taylor is one of the best, and most major league ready in the class.
11. Los Angeles Angels – 2B Tommy Troy, Stanford
Height: 5-10 | Weight: 197 lbs. | B-T: R-R | Age: 21 | Class: Junior | Drafter: Aram Leighton
The Angels had success with an advanced hit-tool middle-infielder who fell to them last year (Zach Neto) and I think they do the same thing here if Troy is on the board. Though the complementary tools are not quite there to the degree of Neto, Troy has a track record of success against Pac-12 competition and on the Cape. He rarely swings and misses and hits hard line drives frequently, projecting as a plus hitter. Troy is a good defender at second who has seen some action all over the diamond in his collegiate career including 20 games at shortstop on the cape.
12. Arizona Diamondbacks – RHP Rhett Lowder, Wake Forest
Height: 6-2 | Weight: 200 lbs. | B-T: R-R | Age: 21 | Class: Junior | Drafter: Ryan Miller
Lowder headlines the next tier of college starters after the likes of Skenes and Dollander, however, some believe he can rise past at least Dollander. The junior righty has without a doubt been as good as that pair, owning a 1.72 ERA over his first ten starts. Lowder possesses the best change-up in this class, a devastating pitch with two-plane break that will be a weapon at the next level. While he has reached 97 with his fastball, it plays up due to great command. The Diamondbacks have selected a good bit of college pitchers early, including Ryne Nelson, Drey Jameson, and more recently Landon Sims.
13. Chicago Cubs – OF Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt
Height: 6-1 | Weight: 170 lbs. | B-T: L-L | Age: 21 | Class: Junior | Drafter: Rhys White
Yes, I know Enrique Bradfield does not have any crazy power, but what he does do, he may be one of the best in the draft at. He is a plus defender in center field with easy plus-plus speed and shows plus contact skills. In his three years at Vandy, he has stolen 122 bases. Can you imagine Enrique Bradfield Jr. and Pete Crow-Armstrong in the same outfield? Two plus defenders in center just hoovering up balls and being a pitcher’s best friend – that’s hot. Bradfield doesn’t have superstar upside, but outside of Crews, he might be the “safest” player in the entire draft because what he does, he does extremely well.
14. Boston Red Sox – RHP Hurston Waldrep, Florida
Height: 6-2 | Weight: 205 lbs. | B-T: R-R | Age: 21 | Class: Junior | Drafter: Peter Appel
Waldrep burst onto the scene in 2022 with Southern Mississippi when he finished 8th in the country in strikeouts. He transferred to the University of Florida where his stuff continued to get swings and misses at some of the highest rates in the country. He features a mid-high 90s fastball with plenty of ride, occasionally touching triple digits. He pairs that with a devastating 12-6 curveball and a plus slider. He also mixes in a changeup with plenty of downward movement. He has some of the best stuff of any pitcher in this draft, and would be a welcomed addition to a Red Sox pitching staff.
15. Chicago White Sox – 3B Aidan Miller, Mitchell (FL)
Height: 6-2 | Weight: 210 lbs. | B-T: R-R | Age: 18 | Commitment: Arkansas | Drafter: Aram Leighton
The White Sox have gone the prep route each of the last two drafts and it would be hard to pass up on the upside of Miller if he is available at 15. Miller is an athletic hitter who boasts impressive bat speed and plus raw power which he is already tapping into in games. His hands work great with an impressive feel for the barrel that allows him to get to tough pitches in different locations. Miller has the looks of a prep hitter who can make a quicker transition to pro ball than most.
16. San Francisco Giants – SS Matt Shaw, Maryland
Height: 5-11 | Weight: 185 lbs. | B-T: R-R | Age: 21 | Class: Junior | Drafter: Ryan Miller
Shaw is an athletic righty-swinger who is comparable to Stanford infielder Tommy Troy. In Shaw’s case, while a move to second base may be on the horizon once his name is called, his hitting ability and production cannot be overlooked. The Cape Cod League MVP is in the middle of his best season on campus yet, slashing .341/.466/.701 with 15 homers and 14 stolen bases. He also has more walks than strikeouts. In recent years, the Giants have targeted college hitters early, such as Hunter Bishop, Joey Bart, and Patrick Bailey. In fact, San Francisco hasn’t selected a prep player in the first round since Heliot Ramos in 2017. Shaw fits their mold and could be a diamond in the rough for the Giants.
17. Baltimore Orioles – 3B Brock Wilken, Wake Forest
Height: 6-4 | Weight: 225 lbs. | B-T: R-R | Age: 21 | Class: Junior | Drafter: Rhys White
Wilken may be the best power hitter in this entire draft. He has hit 19 home runs and is currently batting .329/.495/.781.He may have to move to first, but he has the sort of bat that a team won’t care about where he plays when he is mashing in the middle of their order. He is a selective hitter who waits for his pitch, pounces, and can make any ballpark look small.The raw strength, combined with his selective approach and swing plane, creates the perfect recipe for a potential 30-home run bat who walks a fair share and is a middle-of-the-order force for a team.
18. Milwaukee Brewers – RHP Noble Meyer, Jesuit (OR)
Height: 6-5 | Weight: 185 lbs. | B-T: R-R | Age: 18 | Commitment: Oregon | Drafter: Peter Appel
Surprisingly, Meyer is our first high school arm off the board, showing how their that demographic is this year. On top of his obvious projectability, Meyer features an exciting pitch mix, including a fastball that lives in the upper-90s and a swing-and-miss slider. He also possesses a up-and-coming change-up and solid command. The Brewers could go college hitter here, but it makes sense for them to pick up Meyer, with pitching development being a strong suit and the 6-5 righty being a good starting point.
19. Tampa Bay Rays – C Kyle Teel, Virginia
Height: 6-1 | Weight: 190 lbs. | B-T: L-R | Age: 21 | Class: Junior | Drafter: Aram Leighton
A left-handed hitting backstop with a nice blend of above average hit and power, Teel was a highly touted draft prospect in 2020, but opted to play at the University of Virginia. Teel made an impact the second he stepped foot on campus in Charlottesville, posting a .935 OPS as a freshman. He slowed a bit as a sophomore, but has solidified himself as a Day 1 guy with his performance as a junior by hitting well over .400 with an OPS above 1.100. Teel is an athletic catcher with a big arm and has the goods to be a good defender back there. He has thrown out a majority of attempted base stealers this season.
20. Toronto Blue Jays – SS Kevin McGonigle, Monsignor Bonner (PA)
Height: 5-11 | Weight: 185 lbs. | B-T: L-R | Age: 18 | Commitment: Auburn | Drafter: Ryan Miller
Another well-rounded middle infielder, McGonigle may possess the best hit tool among high school hitters in this class. While his frame and arm may land him at second base long-term, his future team will be getting a smooth left-handed swing that should hit for average, with the ability to grow into some more power. McGonigle is what many call a “baseball rat”, watching and admiring Phillies’ legend Chase Utley growing up, who could be a solid comparison. Toronto has went college heavy in the first round over the past ten years, but McGonigle may be too good to pass up.
21. St. Louis Cardinals – RHP Brandon Sproat, Florida
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 210 lbs. | B-T: R-R | Age: 22 | Class: Senior | Drafter: Rhys White
If high-octane stuff is what you want, then Brandon Sproat is your guy. The command, at best, can be considered below-average. But when he is right, he can spot 100 and attack batters with a hard slider. He even flashes a changeup, which isn’t totally useless, and gets okay separation off the fastball. The pick is a bit unconventional, but at this point in the draft,the Florida senior would provide some flexibility for the Cardinals to float someone down and get someone who I think is of this caliber of player. Sproat could even be fast-tracked to the majors as a reliever. It’s closer stuff if he can just get the command to tick up ever so slightly.
22. Seattle Mariners – 3B Yohandy Morales, Miami
Height: 6-4 | Weight: 209 lbs. | B-T: R-R | Age: 21 | Class: Junior | Drafter: Peter Appel
Despite being a well-known prospect coming out of high school, Morales made it to campus and has yet to disappoint. Over 152 collegiate games, Morales owns a collegiate .998 OPS along with 39 homers and 147 runs batted in. The Florida native has undeniable power and arm strength, making him a candidate to stick at third base long term. At this point in the draft, the Mariners should be going best available, which Morales is here.
23. Cleveland Guardians – OF Colton Ledbetter, Mississippi State
Height: 6-2 | Weight: 202 lbs. | B-T: L-R | Age: 21 | Class: Junior | Drafter: Aram Leighton
A patient hitter who makes plenty of contact, Ledbetter is a high-floor bat who has impressed against some of the best competition in the SEC. With a max exit velocity of 115 mph, Ledbetter has flashed perhaps more power than he gets credit for, especially to his pull side. So far this season, he has put the ball on the ground too frequently which has watered down the power output a bit. A good runner with good instincts both in the field and on the base paths, Ledbetter looks like he can stick in center.
24. Atlanta Braves – RHP Travis Sykora, Round Rock (TX)
Height: 6-6 | Weight: 220 lbs. | B-T: R-R | Age: 18 | Commitment: Texas | Drafter: Ryan Miller
Just the second high school pitcher off the board, Sykora seems like a perfect fit for Atlanta, who have prioritized pitching recently in the first round. The Texas righty possesses some of the nastiest stuff among the entire class, with a fastball that reaches 101 and a slider/splitter combo that will keep hitters off balance for years to come. This all comes with the ability to throw strikes, making Sykora a candidate to get picked up much earlier than 24, but the Braves would get a good one here.
25. San Diego Padres – C/RHP Blake Mitchell, Sinton (TX)
Height: 6-1 | Weight: 192 lbs. | B-T: L-R | Age: 18 | Commitment: LSU | Drafter: Rhys White
High school catchers are a risky proposition, but Blake Mitchell is a damn good one and worth the risk at this point in the draft. Blake Mitchell’s bat is better than that of most catchers at this point in his development, and it may push the Padres to move him to a corner outfield spot where his bat also profiles well. This sort of left-handed juice is enough to get people all hot and bothered. He projects to be an above-average hitter with plus power at maturity, and if he can remain a catcher, he has all the ingredients to be a star.
26. New York Yankees – RHP Will Sanders, South Carolina
Height: 6-6 | Weight: 230 lbs. | B-T: L-R | Age: 21 | Class: Junior | Drafter: Peter Appel
Has this happened before? Yes, when the Yanks took Clarke Schmidt out of South Carolina in 2017. Say what you want about Schmidt, but he turned himself into a big prospect and has shown flashes of sustained success at the big league level. The same hope can be had for Sanders, whose Gamecocks have shocked the college baseball world as of late. Sanders is a well-rounded arm with a big frame, featuring a fastball that sits in the mid-90s, along with a trio of quality secondaries (slider, change-up, curveball).
27. Philadelphia Phillies – RHP Charlee Soto, Reborn Christian Academy (FL)
Height: 6-5 | Weight: 210 lbs. | B-T: R-R | Age: 17 | Commitment: Central Florida | Drafter: Aram Leighton
The Phillies have had success in recent years by going the talented prep arm route with Mick Abel in 2020 and Andrew Painter in 2021 and if Charlee Soto is there for them at the end of the first round, I expect them to do the same. Soto is arguably the most talented high school arm in the draft, touching 98 mph with heavy, arm side run while holding mid 90s deep into outings. Soto already has an excellent feel for a changeup and decent slider as well. Odds are, he will continue to climb up the draft boards by the time July comes around.
28. Houston Astros – RHP Tanner Witt, Texas
Height: 6-5 | Weight: 215 lbs. | B-T: R-R | Age: 21 | Class: Junior | Drafter: Ryan Miller
Witt’s 2022 season was cut short after he underwent UCL surgery, which has kept him off the field to this point. Despite his absence, Witt has a chance to be one of the nastiest pitchers selected in this class. Witt’s fastball can reach the upper 90s, but has terrific life and carry, along with a nasty 12-6 curveball that kept hitters off balance in 2021. He also throws a slider and change-up, both of which have looked good in spurts. The Houston native would be a good pickup for the Astros, who have been non-existent in the first round before last year, but went with a college hitter in 2022.
Prospect Promotion Incentive Picks
29. Seattle Mariners – OF Dillon Head, Homewood-Flossmoor (IL)
Height: 5-11 | Weight: 180 lbs. | B-T: L-L | Age: 18 | Commitment: Clemson | Drafter: Rhys White
Head may be the draft’s best athletes, and with the Mariners, he slots into a system that will maximize his exploits. He can really go get it in center and is an impactful runner. The power might not be impressive, but there is hope that as he fills out, he can add a sprinkling of power to his already impressive game. If he doesn’t, it’s a plus defender up-the-middle who can steal a base anytime he wants and be a menace on the basepaths. Given that he is the Mariners’ second selection after JRod won the RoY, this is the sort of gamble a good player development organization should take.
Competitive Balance Round A
30. Seattle Mariners – SS Maui Ahuna, Tennessee
Height: 6-1 | Weight: 170 lbs. | B-T: L-R | Age: 21 | Class: Junior | Drafter: Peter Appel
Ahuna’s hit tool is the only thing to be excited about, as the left-handed hitting shortstop may be the best defensive infielder in the class. The Hawaii native’s speed allows him to showcase his range and athleticism at the position and on the bases. Some believe that Ahuna can grow into some more power, but for now, most prefer his pure hitting ability. The Mariners have a golden opportunity with three first-round picks, with Ahuna being a quality selection this late.
31. Tampa Bay Rays – 1B/RHP Bryce Eldridge, Madison (VA)
Height: 6-7 | Weight: 219 lbs. | B-T: L-R | Age: 18 | Commitment: Alabama | Drafter: Aram Leighton
A legitimate two-way prospect who can run it up to 96 mph on the mound while showing off a left-handed swing capable of doing some major damage, Eldridge is a unique talent who impressed with Team USA. His swing is efficient for a 6-foot-7 teenager with still room to dream on massive power. The same thing can be said on the mound where his delivery is relatively low-effort with plenty of reason to believe his heater can tick up into the high 90s. The two-way experiment did not go great with Brendan McKay, but I don’t think that deters the Rays from taking one of the more fascinating talents in the draft in the compensation round.
32. New York Mets – RHP Cade Kuehler, Campbell
Height: 6-0 | Weight: 215 lbs. | B-T: R-R | Age: 21 | Class: Junior | Drafter: Ryan Miller
Campbell is known for producing early-round talent consistently, with Kuehler being next up. An undersized righty, Kuehler is a data darling, with all of his offerings being high-spin pitches. The fastball reaches 98 and plays well up in the zone, while the slider and curveball are quality offerings. The Mets took two hitters in the first round last draft, a year removed from selecting and failing to sign Kumar Rocker. This could be the year that they finally land a quality arm in round one, with Kuehler being a pretty good option.
33. Milwaukee Brewers – RHP Alonzo Treadwell, UCLA
Height: 6-8 | Weight: 230 lbs. | B-T: L-R | Age: 21 | Class: Junior | Drafter: Rhys White
Milwaukee is a place where you want pitchers to end up, and Tredwell in Milwaukee could be a dream pairing. Treadwell,when he is right, throws in the mid-90s with movement and has a hammer of a curve. He has trouble, like most taller pitchers (standing at 6’8″), with repeating his delivery, and that impacts his command. I wouldn’t put it past Milwaukee to squeeze out some more velocity, and if so, he could be a real problem, even if he does have to matriculate to the bullpen.
34. Minnesota Twins – 1B Nolan Schanuel, Florida Atlantic
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 195 lbs. | B-T: L-R | Age: 21 | Class: Junior | Drafter: Peter Appel
It’s hard to find more video game-like numbers than Schanuel, who has put up an impressive .450/.606/.907 slash with 15 bombs and 30 more walks than strikeouts. At this point, despite the competition level, it is safe to say that Schanuel is one of the best hitters in this class. The Florida native isn’t a liability in the field either, showing the ability to hold down first base. It will be interesting to see where exactly he goes, as another team could pick him up early depending on their confidence in his hit tool.
35. Miami Marlins – 3B Jake Gelof, Virginia
Height: 6-1 | Weight: 195 lbs. | B-T: R-R | Age: 21 | Class: Junior | Drafter: Aram Leighton
The younger brother of 2021 second-rounder Zack Gelof, Jake’s profile is more led by his plus power which has helped him set the University of Virginia record for career homers. The chase rates are a bit high for Gelof, but he has consistently done damage throughout his collegiate career while hitting near the mid .300s over those three seasons. He projects as a decent defender at third. The Marlins went college bat and then all arms afterwards, but it may behoove them to double down on the college bats this year.
36. Los Angeles Dodgers – SS Colin Houck, Parkview (GA)
Height: 6-2 | Weight: 190 lbs. | B-T: R-R | Age: 18 | Commitment: Mississippi State | Drafter: Ryan Miller
This is the second straight year where the Dodgers do not have a traditional first-round selection due to their spending habits at the big league level. That reason, among others like their development success, should prime LA to shoot for the stars with this pick. Houck is a super athletic infielder who has received power five offers to play football as well as baseball. Houck’s calling card is his raw power, which has scouting intrigued as a big power shortstop is hard to come by. On defense, Houck has shown the ability to handle shortstop well, with many believing that can continue long into his career.
37. Detroit Tigers – C/RHP Ralphy Velazquez, Huntington Beach (CA)
Height: 6-2 | Weight: 215 lbs. | B-T: L-R | Age: 17 | Commitment: Arizona State | Drafter: Rhys White
Maybe one of the bigger breakouts in this draft cycle, and honestly, I don’t know if he lasts this long in the real draft.From the video I have seen, he has one of the smoothest left-handed swings with serious power. It is up in the air whether he can stick as a catcher, but with his contact skills and power, if he has to move to right field, he should profile more than fine in that spot. The Tigers in this scenario should give him every opportunity to stick at shortstop and slow play him. Whether or not you trust them to develop him is a totally different conundrum.
38. Cincinnati Reds – OF Chase Davis, Arizona
Height: 6-1 | Weight: 216 lbs. | B-T: L-L | Age: 21 | Class: Junior | Drafter: Peter Appel
Davis slugged an impressive 18 home runs in 2022, but struck out a decent bit and had a batting average under .300. So far this year, Davis has upped the average (.366) substantially, cut down on the Ks, while continuing to hit for power. Defensively, Davis has a great arm and solid speed, probably landing him in right field long term. Any questions scouts had about Davis have been seemingly answered. For the Reds, Davis could be another college hitter selected in the first round.
39. Oakland Athletics – OF Jack Hurley, Virginia Tech
Height: 6-0 | Weight: 185 lbs. | B-T: L-R | Age: 21 | Class: Junior | Drafter: Aram Leighton
A toolsy outfielder who hits the ball hard from the left-side, Hurley has exciting upside with the ability to play up the middle. There’s some moving parts to his swing that can disrupt his timing and result in some whiff, but when everything is on time, you can see the potential for an above average hitter with good power. Hurley already topped last year’s home run total of 14 with more games to go in 2023. His improved game power could continue to boost his draft stock.