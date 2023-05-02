2023 MLB Staff Mock Draft 1.0

The Angels had success with an advanced hit-tool middle-infielder who fell to them last year (Zach Neto) and I think they do the same thing here if Troy is on the board. Though the complementary tools are not quite there to the degree of Neto, Troy has a track record of success against Pac-12 competition and on the Cape. He rarely swings and misses and hits hard line drives frequently, projecting as a plus hitter. Troy is a good defender at second who has seen some action all over the diamond in his collegiate career including 20 games at shortstop on the cape.

12. Arizona Diamondbacks – RHP Rhett Lowder, Wake Forest

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 200 lbs. | B-T: R-R | Age: 21 | Class: Junior | Drafter: Ryan Miller

Lowder headlines the next tier of college starters after the likes of Skenes and Dollander, however, some believe he can rise past at least Dollander. The junior righty has without a doubt been as good as that pair, owning a 1.72 ERA over his first ten starts. Lowder possesses the best change-up in this class, a devastating pitch with two-plane break that will be a weapon at the next level. While he has reached 97 with his fastball, it plays up due to great command. The Diamondbacks have selected a good bit of college pitchers early, including Ryne Nelson, Drey Jameson, and more recently Landon Sims.

13. Chicago Cubs – OF Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt

Height: 6-1 | Weight: 170 lbs. | B-T: L-L | Age: 21 | Class: Junior | Drafter: Rhys White

Yes, I know Enrique Bradfield does not have any crazy power, but what he does do, he may be one of the best in the draft at. He is a plus defender in center field with easy plus-plus speed and shows plus contact skills. In his three years at Vandy, he has stolen 122 bases. Can you imagine Enrique Bradfield Jr. and Pete Crow-Armstrong in the same outfield? Two plus defenders in center just hoovering up balls and being a pitcher’s best friend – that’s hot. Bradfield doesn’t have superstar upside, but outside of Crews, he might be the “safest” player in the entire draft because what he does, he does extremely well.

14. Boston Red Sox – RHP Hurston Waldrep, Florida

Height: 6-2 | Weight: 205 lbs. | B-T: R-R | Age: 21 | Class: Junior | Drafter: Peter Appel