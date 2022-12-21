With Carlos Correa, The Mets Have Become The New Evil Empire

Cohen was not prepared to leave anything to chance. Like any strong Emperor would, Cohen wanted more power in his lineup and he got it in the form of Carlos Correa.

As of yesterday, there was not much left in free agency when it comes to impact bats. Michael Conforto was the best bat left on the market, and while the Mets have been rumored to be interested in a reunion, the 29-year-old missed last season due to a shoulder surgery and was coming off one of the worst seasons of his career prior to the injury.

The Mets were reportedly in on Correa before he signed with the Giants last week, but in Cohen’s words, they “showed up late to the party”. Once the Giants postponed their introductory press conference over an issue in his medicals, Cohen wasted no time getting back in the mix for the again free agent, calling Scott Boras himself from a vacation in Hawaii.

Before long, a 12-year, $315 million deal materialized, giving the Mets lineup the exact punch that Cohen wanted to take this team over the top. “We needed one more thing, and this is it,” Cohen told Jon Heyman of The New York Post.

Thus brings us to Correa’s new role as the chief villain on a Mets club that is about to be the most hated team in baseball. A position Carlos is rather familiar with dating back to his time with the infamous 2017 World Series Champion Houston Astros.

A flashy player who packs a personality as boisterous as his right-handed bat, Correa fits the billing as the Mets “Darth Vader”. Not necessarily in singular impact but rather in the significance of his arrival. No one saw this coming and now, Correa joins forces with good friend Francisco Lindor to form the best third base-shortstop combination in the game.