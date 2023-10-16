Why the Seattle Mariners Should Try to Trade For Luis Robert

Regardless of all that, it is time for the Mariners to make some waves this winter. And not the soothing kind that softly mosey their way up the white sand beaches. No, they need to create a true splash. And one that revolves around the offensive side of the ball.

And if everything doesn’t come up Ohtani in Seattle (sweepstakes in which the Mariners will absolutely be in on, but it is far from a guarantee on landing him), there are no other free agent bats that can truly turn heads and create that tidal wave in their lineup.

Something that they desperately need to stay on par with or surpass the two teams in their own division currently fighting for the AL Pennant in the Rangers and Astros.

That would leave the trade route, an avenue in which Jerry Dipoto (or “Trader Jerry” as he has been tabbed) is more than comfortable with.

The Mariners are in need of outfielders, especially if Teoscar Hernandez departs in free agency. They have young and controllable starting pitching with very bright futures. And the White Sox have stated in the past that they would listen to offers for their shining star for the right price.

After all, Chicago is not in position to win and appears to be in need of yet another rebuild.