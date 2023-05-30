Why the Cincinnati Reds Should Keep Jonathan India

Do I think it’s without a doubt the only option? Of course not. Moving the other players to different positions is possible, just like India was shifted to second his rookie season. It makes the most sense to move India because he has already shown his defense is shaky, and the Reds could use a corner outfielder. A simple solution, on the surface.

To this point, we have not seen any proven signs of moving India off second. Not to say we will not, but we haven’t yet.

Contract Situation

Following the 2023 season, India will enter his first year of arbitration. He will be arbitration eligible for the 2024, 2025, and 2026 seasons. In 2024, he will see a substantial increase from his $760,000 2023 salary, and will continue to get pay bumps each season in arbitration until he reaches free agency after the 2026 season.

Cincinnati is in a situation where they have very little guaranteed money on the books during those seasons. If they decide to trade India, money cannot be the excuse. His salary is unlikely to breach $6 million a season during that time, making it very manageable for the Reds. Regardless of where he plays, his production compared to salary would be be a steal, he’d earn more on the open market.

Taking advantage of team control and lower salaries gives the Reds their best chance to be completive. Part of attracting free agents is constructing a team that looks ready to win, and India is a big part of that.

The Case for Keeping India

The Reds have been building towards a completive window that begins in 2024. India has been one of their better players and it entering what most would consider his prime. Even with the prospects on their way, you can find a spot for India. Try him in the outfield. Play him at DH. Exhaust the options before moving a player of his caliber and contract situation.