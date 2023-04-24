Who’s Next: Potential DFA Candidates on MLB Rosters

The Diamondbacks made the move that was long overdue. Designating Madison Bumgarner for assignment showed all of us that they are serious about their team, and ensuring they are building towards the future.

Although it wasn’t necessarily a surprise, seeing a team eat so much salary begs the question, which team will be the next to bite the bullet on a bad contact and DFA someone who is not helping their team?

Whether a team is in the hunt for a playoff spot, or wanting to see what they have in young prospects while they move out of their re-tooling phase, here are some potential future DFA candidates to keep an eye on.

Joey Votto (1B) – Cincinnati Reds

Remaining Money Due: $25M in 2023, $20M Club Option in 2024