Top Five Worst Rental Trades Since 2020

Oh, the trade deadline. An opportunity for your favorite team to acquire that missing piece that, without a doubt, will put your team into World Series contention. Sure, trade that prospect, he’s not going to pan out anyway, right?

Well, that’s not always how it works out. A calculated risk, that can be worth the reward, but is often not. Jorge Soler and Joc Pederson were great rentals for Atlanta. Hell, the Braves got a ring out of it. However, sometimes these deals go south.

We combed through recent history and pulled the top five worst trades that were made for a rental since the 2020 season. These are moves that looked great at the deadline, but proved to be catastrophic for the team who acquired the rental. Let’s take a look.

Oakland Athletics Trade for Starling Marte

The Cost: 5.5 years of LHP Jesus Luzardo to the Miami Marlins

At the time of this trade Jesus Luzardo had fallen out of favor in Oakland. A young lefty who showed flashes struggled out of the gate in 2021 and was ultimately moved to the bullpen.