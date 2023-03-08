Top Five Designated Hitters For The 2023 Season

Over the past few weeks, we have gone around ranking the top players at each position in Major League Baseball. Now we shift over to the bats without a position, ranking the top DHs in the game heading into the 2023 season.

With the advent of the universal DH, there are now way more at-bats available to hitters who struggle to field a position. However, teams have strayed away from using a primary DH, opting to instead spread the wealth when it comes to their DH spot, cycling between multiple options to keep guys fresh throughout the year.

There are still some DH’s that stand out though, who are capable of providing incredible impact without ever picking up a glove and heading out into the field.

Honorable Mentions

J.D. Martinez: One of the most consistent hitters in baseball, J.D. Martinez appeared to be on the decline last year and still posted a very respectable season. The 35-year-old hit .274/.341/.448, with 16 home runs and a 119 wRC+. If nothing less, Martinez will rake against left-handed pitching, posting a 175 wRC+ against southpaws last year.