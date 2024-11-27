The Tigers Should Target These Non-Tendered Players

The offseason doesn’t really start until the non-tender deadline has passed. The non-tender deadline is the day on which every team has to decide if they will offer contracts to any players who have not yet reached free agency.

While the list of non-tendered players usually is not littered with superstars, proven big leaguers and legit contributors become available each winter.

The Tigers have not made a major move this winter, at least not yet. With one of the lowest payrolls combined with a promising young core, Detroit is in a position to add and build back towards another playoff berth.

While I will not list every single player who was non-tendered, you can find that list here. Detroit non-tendered pitcher Wilmer Flores, infielder Eddys Leonard, and pitchers Brendan White and Ricky Vanasco. I’d expect some combination of those names back in the organization on minor-league deals.