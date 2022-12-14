Three Free Agent Starters the Blue Jays Should Consider on a Short-Term Deal

After earning $8 million last season, Kluber is one of the more veteran arms left on the open market with a solid track record. Through 164.0 innings last year, the Alabama native pitched to a 4.34 ERA through 31 starts while authoring a league-leading 1.2 BB/9 with a 1.213 WHIP. Kluber sat in the 96th percentile in terms of chase rate last year and while his fastball/sinker/cutter sits in the high-80s, he generated weak contact and held opponents to a .729 OPS.

On a short-term deal, Kluber provides veteran experience within the AL East that provides more stability that White or Kikuchi next season.

Johnny Cueto – RHP

Similar to Kluber, veteran right-hander Johnny Cueto is a free agent after a solo campaign with the Chicago White Sox. A 15-year veteran of the MLB, Cueto spent eight seasons with the Cincinnati Reds and six with the San Francisco Giants, with a quick with the Royals mixed in between.

Last year, Cueto authored a 3.35 ERA through 25 appearances while amassing a 1.9 BB/9 and a 3.5 bWAR with the White Sox. While he doesn’t strike out a lot of batters this late in his career (5.8 K/9 and 8th percentile K%), Cueto limited hitters to a .308 OBP last year while pitching over 150+ innings, the first time he has done so since his All-Star 2016 campaign.

A playoff veteran with a World Series win back in 2015, the Blue Jays have already connected with Cueto this offseason so a potential deal could be on the horizon. Having him slide in as the Jays’ fifth starter would solidify the rotation as one of the deepest in the league and provide the rotation with some additional depth if injuries were to arise.

Drew Smyly – LHP

While southpaw Carlos Rodón is still available, it is unlikely the Blue Jays are willing to go into deep waters with another starter of his calibre given their current payroll/roster. The Jays were tied to Andrew Heaney before he signed with the Texas Rangers earlier this winter but if the front office is looking for another southpaw for the rotation, Drew Smyly checks off quite a few boxes.