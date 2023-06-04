The Mystery of Adalberto Mondesi

Scoring from 2nd on a wild pitch? Adalberto Mondesi can FLY. pic.twitter.com/lAf0W6Q9DB — MLB (@MLB) April 24, 2019

Early Struggles

Then General Manager of the Kansas City Royals, Dayton Moore, had nothing but glowing reviews of Mondesi, including comparing him and his athleticism to Patrick Mahomes. The Royals were aggressive Mondesi. They were pushing him up level by level at such a young age despite the issues of making contact at the plate. In both 2016 and 2017, Mondesi struggled mightily. He sported over 30% strikeout rates and could not get on base.

The inability to make contact limited Mondesi to only 47 games in 2016 and 25 in 2017. Due to his young age, many felt that much of this was related to his young age and aggressive push through the minors. There was still some hope left that he could power through this. The Royals weren’t too concerned. On top of that, they were coming off back-to-back World Series runs, and Alcides Escobar was handling shortstop for them.

Finding Success

Fast forward to the start of the 2018 season. Fans were excited about the potential of Mondesi starting the season with the big league club, but Mondesi experienced his first significant injury as he battled right shoulder impingement syndrome.

This caused Mondesi to lose nearly half of the season. Despite the injury, Mondesi was on the verge of a breakout that season, hitting 14 home runs, stealing 32 bags, and posting a 113 wRC+. He even cut his strikeout rate below 30%! There were so many signs of hope for the young shortstop.

The power and speed blend, on top of the defense, had so many dreams of what Mondesi could be. The big flaw to his game was his ability to walk and get on base, and some of his swing and miss concerns. But the pop he kept flashing and Statcast breaking things he was doing on the base paths had many overlooking that.

Adalberto Mondesi's having some sort of second half 👀 pic.twitter.com/wCa6RdYf17 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 21, 2018

He carried over his health into the start of the 2019 season, but then in June, Mondesi faced his second injury. This time a groin injury. Fortunately, it didn’t keep him out long, but just a month later, Mondesi was back on the injured list with a shoulder injury. He didn’t come back until September, and then Mondesi hit the injured reserve for a third time, missing the last five games of the season.