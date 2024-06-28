The Mets Must Beware The Vibe Killers

High-speed cameras and armies of data analysts, coaches, beat reporters, and bloggers can dissect every pitch and every play, but there is a force in sports that is impossible to breakdown or coach up: the vibe.

A force for good that surrounds a team while also serving as a tractor beam for fan and media interest, the vibe must be constantly fed, lest it turn very bad or simply disappear.

Do not doubt the power of the vibe. Not while the Grimace Mets keep rolling, their successes punctuated by air smacks and bromance.

Not after the feel-good Knicks and Rangers went deep into the playoffs this past season. The Knicks, by the way, respect the power of the vibe, passing up bigger names to trade for a fourth former Villanova star in Mikal Bridges and further solidify “Nova York.”