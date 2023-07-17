Seattle Mariners Have Fought Back Into Contention

They are, and have managed to be, a top-five team in both their rotation and bullpen – by fWAR, ERA, FIP and xFIP – throughout most of the season. They were rewarded by two starters receiving invitations to the Midsummer Classic, Luis Castillo and George Kirby, and a handful of their bullpen arms also had viable cases. If not for their pitching, the club would likely be well out of contention by now.

But what has ignited their recent turnaround is that the offense has finally started to heat up.

They have found their answer at DH. The Mariners had the worst production out of the designated hitter spot through the first two months of the season. Fast forward to today, and Mike Ford has been on a surge in his 33 games up in the big leagues this season. Ford is slashing .276/.326/.632/.959 with nine home runs and a 163 wRC+. It is by far his best stretch since 2019, when he was with the Yankees.

Among players with at least 90 plate appearances this season, Mike Ford ranks among the leaders in:



🔹 wRC+ (4th, 172)

🔹 OPS (T-5th, .992)

🔹 OPS+ (4th, 172)

🔹 AB/HR (2nd, 9.33)



Read more in today's Game Notes — Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) July 15, 2023

Tom Murphy has also found his power stroke in a limited sample size, smashing four home runs and putting up a gargantuan 213 wRC+ since the start of June, giving the Mariners yet another weapon in the armory that has aided the beginning of an offensive turnaround.

Since June 1, Teoscar Hernández (132 wRC+), J.P. Crawford (132 wRC+) and Eugenio Suarez (111 wRC+) have come back to life as well. The pieces are beginning to fall into place, with the hope that at some point in the second half, Julio Rodríguez finds his regular form at the plate as well.

So, where does that leave the Mariners?