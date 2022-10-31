The All-Time MLB Postseason Team

The idea that players rise to the occasion in the playoffs or World Series is exaggerated. They are immune to the moment. And as you’ll see by this rundown of October’s greatest performers, they are comprised of players who did pretty well in every other month.

This team of postseason standouts consists of a starting lineup along with a relief pitcher and closer. In certain instances, players who just missed but warrant honorable mention are highlighted.

C: Yogi Berra

Tom Brady has nothing on Yogi. The Hall of Fame player and quote maker was in a record 14 World Series and won 10 rings. He had plenty to do with getting them. A part of the pre-playoff era, Yogi was a Fall Classic regular thanks to the Yankees dynasty from the late 1940s through the early 1960s. He still holds World Series records for games played (75), at bats (259), hits (71), and doubles (10).

Signature performance: For all his greatness at the plate, Yogi’s most memorable October appearance came when he ended up in the arms of Don Larsen after calling his perfect game in Game 5 of the 1956 World Series.