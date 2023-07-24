Still Sticky After All These Years: The 40th Anniversary of ‘The Pine Tar Game’

As Brett rounded the bases, New York manager Billy Martin walked out of the dugout and straight to home plate umpire Tim McClelland. Never one to let a rule pass him by, Martin contended that the pine tar on Brett’s bat was higher than the 18 inches major-league law allows per Rule 1.10 (b).

Without measuring tape, McClelland measured the bat against the 17-inch width of home plate. It was determined the pine tar was too high. With his left hand, McClelland held the now-tainted bat and pointed it at Brett in the dugout. With his right hand, he closed his fist to call Brett out — nullifying the home run and ending the game.

Then all hell broke loose.

Brett didn’t just come out to argue. He exploded with the force of a rocket launcher — arms flailing and eyes bulging. His jersey might have been powder blue but his face was red. Umpires, Kansas City manager Dick Howser, and teammates hastily restrained Brett from getting to McClelland and…who knows what. Luckily we didn’t find out. The call stood and New York won — at least for the moment.

The Royals immediately protested. Less than a week later, American League president Lee MacPhail agreed. He overruled the decision and restored Brett’s homer. That meant the rest of the game still needed to be played. On August 18, same place but with different umpires, some 1,200 fans gathered to watch the conclusion.

It took all of about five minutes but wasn’t without more absurdity. Billy Martin symbolically protested the game by putting Ron Guidry, a pitcher, in center field and Don Mattingly, a left-handed first baseman, at second base.