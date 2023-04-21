Seven Young MLB Players Winning Everyday Jobs in 2023

James Outman: Outfielder, Los Angeles Dodgers

The rich continue to get richer as the Dodgers have graduated yet another phenomenal prospect from their seemingly endless pipeline of talented young players. The 25-year-old, left-handed hitting Outman has made a splash in the Dodger lineup, hitting .281 to go along with 10 RBIs, 10 runs scored, three home runs and two stolen bases.

The California native has not only contributed offensively, but has used his stellar speed and athleticism to add another great defender to an already talented Dodger outfield.

Josh Lowe: Outfielder, Tampa Bay Rays

Everything has broken the right way for the Tampa Bay Rays to start the 2023 season, and a big reason why has been the play of Josh Lowe. Lowe already has an incredible 10 extra-base hits, 13 RBIs, and 11 runs scored, to go along with a stellar .362 batting average and a 1.156 OPS.

The 25-year-old Lowe has already contributed 0.8 bWAR, and has played as much of a factor in the Rays success as other, more well-known players like Wander Franco and Randy Arrozarena. If the Rays are able to maintain their historic dominance and finally get over the hump and win a World Series this October, it is safe to say that Lowe will play a significant part.

Ji-hwan Bae: Utility, Pittsburgh Pirates

In the words of Trevor Plouffe, Ji-hwan Bae is making the utility player role “sexy.” The 23-year-old has played a significant role in the Pirates early season success, and if the Buccos hope to shock the league and play meaningful baseball down the stretch, Bae will have to pick up a lot of the slack left by the O’Neill Cruz injury.

To start the season Bae has 11 runs scored, eight RBI, and five steals. He adds even more value to this young and talented Pirated team through his defensive versatility, playing all over the infield and the outfield. His ability to step in and allow other players to take a day off will not only help keep everyone in Pittsburgh fresh, but it will also allow Bae to get every day at-bats, which should help him continue to improve his offensive numbers.