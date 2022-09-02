September Call-Ups for All 30 MLB Teams

Who did your favorite team add to the roster for the final month of the season?

By Jack McMullen
DETROIT, MI - JULY 02: Spencer Torkelson #20 of the Detroit Tigers looks on from the dugout and blows a bubble during the game against the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park on July 2, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. The Tigers defeated the Royals 4-3. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

September has arrived, which means the roster size of Major League clubs has expanded from a 26-man limit to 28 players for the final month of the season.

For contending teams, many may be looking to try out certain players in certain situations as a postseason rehearsal. For those teams who have seen the writing on the wall through the dog days of summer, September Call-Ups present the opportunity to get prized prospects the opportunity to join the big boys for 30 days.

Here’s who all 30 teams made the call to add for the home stretch. Unless noted that they are the player’s MLB stats, all stats provided are across all levels of the Minor Leagues so far this season.

Arizona Diamondbacks

IF Wilmer Difo (74 G, .269/.315/.396, 7 HR, 43 RBI, 42 K in 312 PA)

RHP Keynan Middleton* (18 G, 18.0 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 26 K, 7 BB)

LHP Kyle Nelson* (MLB: 38 G, 34.1 IP, 1.57 ERA, 27 K, 8 BB, 6.0 H/9)

*Middleton and Nelson were reinstated from 15-Day Injured List

Atlanta Braves

IF Orlando Arcia* (MLB: 56 G, .243/.321/.405, 7 2B, 7 HR, 26 RBI)

RHP Jesse Chavez* (MLB: 34 G, 44.0 IP, 2.66 ERA, 50 K, 12 BB, 9.0 H/9)

*Arcia was reinstated from 10-Day Injured List

*Chavez was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels

Baltimore Orioles

1B Jesús Aguilar (MLB: 114 G, .234/.284/.384, 18 2B, 15 HR, 49 RBI, 88 OPS+)

LHP DL Hall (24 G, 20 GS, 84.1 IP, 4.48 ERA, 137 K, 50 BB, 7.2 H/9)

Boston Red Sox

C Connor Wong (81 G, .288/.349/.489, 20 2B, 15 HR, 44 RBI, 7-10 SB)

RHP Eduard Bazardo (37 G, 57.1 IP, 3.45 ERA, 60 K, 19 BB, 10.2 H/9)

Chicago Cubs

RHP Jeremiah Estrada (34 G, 48.1 IP, 1.30 ERA, 78 K, 20 BB, 14.5 K/9, 5.8 H/9)

IF David Bote (38 G, .252/.319/.385, 8 2B, 3 HR, 22 RBI)

Chicago White Sox

OF Adam Haseley (91 G, .243/.313/.428, 17 2B, 14 HR, 59 RBI, 15-18 SB)

RHP Matt Foster (MLB: 48 G, 45.0 IP, 4.40 ERA, 42 K, 17 BB, 8.6 H/9)

Cincinnati Reds

IF Spencer Steer (106 G, .274/.364/.515, 30 2B, 23 HR, 75 RBI)

RHP Fernando Cruz (51 G, 23 SV, 56.0 IP, 2.89 ERA, 66 K, 19 BB, 6.3 H/9)

Cleveland Guardians

SS Ernie Clement (MLB: 58 G, .203/.268/.224, 3 2B, 6 RBI)

RHP Cody Morris* (9 G, 6 GS, 21.1 IP, 1.69 ERA, 39 K, 6 BB, 3.8 H/9)

*Morris was reinstated from 60-Day Injured List

Colorado Rockies

INF Alan Trejo (67 G, .296/.331/.551, 20 2B, 16 HR, 52 RBI)

RHP Chad Smith (32 G, 35.0 IP, 3.09 ERA, 40 K, 11 BB, 6.9 H/9)

Detroit Tigers

1B Spencer Torkelson (MLB: 83 G, .197/.282/.295, 11 2B, 5 HR, 21 RBI, 69 OPS+)

SS/3B Ryan Kreidler (60 G, .214/.356/.409, 14 2B, 8 HR, 26 RBI, 17-18 SB)

Houston Astros

RHP Hunter Brown (23 G, 14 GS, 106.0 IP, 2.55 ERA, 134 K, 45 BB, 5.9 H/9)

C Yainer Diaz (105 G, .306/.356/.542, 22 2B, 25 HR, 96 RBI, 79 K in 486 PA)

Kansas City Royals

RHP Daniel Mengden (21 G, 17 GS, 91.0 IP, 4.55 ERA, 76 K, 50 BB, 8.3 H/9)

OF Nate Eaton (91 G, .285/.358/.465, 14 2B, 13 HR, 51 RBI, 23-28 SB)

Los Angeles Angels

OF Ryan Aguilar (88 G, .280/.427/.517, 13 2B, 15 HR, 48 RBI, 11-14 SB)

RHP Zack Weiss (43 G, 50.0 IP, 4.50 ERA, 65 K, 21 BB, 7.9 H/9)

Los Angeles Dodgers

LHP Clayton Kershaw* (MLB: 16 GS, 90.1 IP, 2.59 ERA, 94 K, 18 BB, 7.0 H/9)

3B Miguel Vargas (113 G, .304/.404/.511, 32 2B, 17 HR, 82 RBI, 16-21 SB, 71 BB, 76 K)

*Kershaw was reinstated from 15-Day Injured List

Miami Marlins

OF Bryan De La Cruz (MLB: 90 G, .205/.249/.332, 10 2B, 7 HR, 21 RBI, 3-3 SB, 64 OPS+)

RHP Jeff Brigham (30 G, 43.0 IP, 3.98 ERA, 69 K, 21 BB, 7.3 H/9)

Milwaukee Brewers

RHP Luis Perdomo (24 G, 30.1 IP, 2.67 ERA, 33 K, 4 BB, 6.2 H/9)

OF Esteury Ruiz (99 G, .332/.450/.523, 29 2B, 13 HR, 51 RBI, 70-83 SB)

Minnesota Twins

LHP Austin Davis* (MLB: 50 G, 54.1 IP, 5.47 ERA, 61 K, 29 BB, 9.3 H/9)

OF Billy Hamilton (25 G, .188/.264/.229, 4 2B, 6 RBI, 5-5 SB)

*Davis was claimed off waivers from the Boston Red Sox

New York Mets

IF Deven Marrero (36 G, .217/.309/.325, 3 HR, 17 RBI, 3-4 SB)

RHP Adonis Medina (MLB: 15 G, 23.1 IP, 4.63 ERA, 17 K, 5 BB, 9.6 H/9)

New York Yankees

SS Oswald Peraza (99 G, .259/.329/.448, 16 2B, 19 HR, 50 RBI, 33-38 SB)

IF Marwin Gonzalez* (MLB: 65 G, .200/.271/.323, 7 2B, 3 HR, 11 RBI)

*Gonzalez was reinstated from Paternity List

Oakland Athletics

LHP Ken Waldichuk (21 GS, 95.0 IP, 2.84 ERA, 137 K, 36 BB, 7.0 H/9)

OF Cody Thomas (10 G, .226/.306/.419, 3 2B, HR, 7 RBI)

Philadelphia Phillies

RHP Vinny Nittoli (32 G, 46.1 IP, 3.30 ERA, 59 K, 14 BB, 6.2 H/9)

C Donny Sands (60 G, .308/.411/.441, 10 2B, 6 HR, 36 RBI, 39 BB, 46 K)

Pittsburgh Pirates

RHP Johan Oviedo (15 G, 14 GS, 61.1 IP, 4.70 ERA, 64 K, 26 BB, 7.5 H/9)

OF Cal Mitchell (63 G, .339/.391/.547, 18 2B, 9 HR, 49 RBI, 8-9 SB)

San Diego Padres

IF Matt Beaty (38 G, .254/.351/.328, 2 2B, 2 HR, 13 RBI)

RHP Reiss Knehr (28 G, 12 GS, 77.2 IP, 6.95 ERA, 83 K, 50 BB, 9.3 H/9)

San Francisco Giants

OF Lewis Brinson (85 G, .299/.356/.574, 21 2B, 22 HR, 63 RBI, 5-8 SB)

IF David Villar (84 G, .275/.404/.617, 19 2B, 27 HR, 82 RBI)

Seattle Mariners

LHP Matthew Boyd* (6 G, 8.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 14 K, 0 BB)

OF Taylor Trammell (MLB: 33 G, .226/.320/.441, 9 2B, 3 HR, 9 RBI, 2-3 SB)

*Boyd was reinstated from 60-Day Injured List

St. Louis Cardinals

OF Ben DeLuzio (94 G, .278/.353/.429, 16 2B, 9 HR, 49 RBI, 30-36 SB)

RHP James Naile (39 G, 67.1 IP, 3.48 ERA, 61 K, 20 BB, 9.5 H/9)

Tampa Bay Rays

RHP Matt Wisler* (MLB: 38 G, 42.0 IP, 2.36 ERA, 34 K, 14 BB, 6.2 H/9)

IF Jonathan Aranda (104 G, .318/.394/.521, 26 2B, 18 HR, 85 RBI)

*Wisler was reinstated from 15-Day Injured List

Texas Rangers

RHP Jesús Tinoco (35 G, 44.0 IP, 3.27 ERA, 51 K, 17 BB, 6.8 H/9)

OF Nick Solak (57 G, .278/.371/.489, 15 2B, 10 HR, 45 RBI, 6-6 SB)

Toronto Blue Jays

RHP Casey Lawrence (20 GS, 111.0 IP, 2.76 ERA, 92 K, 17 BB, 6.8 H/9)

OF Bradley Zimmer* (MLB: 86 G, .130/.209/.237, 4 2B, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 5 BB in 103 PA)

*Zimmer was claimed off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies

Washington Nationals

C Tres Barrera (55 G, .254/.338/.424, 7 2B, 7 HR, 25 RBI)

RHP Mason Thompson (14 G, 4 GS, 18.0 IP, 3.50 ERA, 26 K, 5 BB, 8.5 H/9)

