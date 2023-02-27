Seattle Mariners Will Need More From J.P. Crawford This Season

This is not a result of Crawford punching out at some absurd pace either. That is actually one of the facets of his game where he profiles very well. He draws his walks (86th Percentile in Walk Rate per Baseball Savant), doesn’t swing-and-miss often (96th Percentile in Whiff Rate), has a disciplined approach, seldomly chasing pitches (94th Percentile in Chase Rate), and really limits his Strikeouts (93rd Percentile in Strikeout Rate).

Where the struggles are found is in Crawford’s quality of contact. He did not hit the ball hard for the majority of the year (3rd Percentile in Average Exit Velocity, 4th Percentile in Barrel Rate, 5th Percentile in Hard Hit Rate) and, similar to his entire career, hit for very little power (10th Percentile in Expected Slugging).

Crawford’s swing path has always been long. His barrel points outward towards home plate with his hands held high, adjacent to his head. He has toyed around with it slightly over the years, but never to the point where it has resulted in his bat mapping out a sped-up route to the baseball. It may be the primary reason that Crawford has struggled with fastballs at such an alarming rate in his career.

When looking at a player’s Run Value, which is the run impact of an event based on the runners on base, outs, ball and strike count, it breaks down their value based off each specific pitch type that they faced during the year and over the course of their career. Crawford’s Run Value against four-seam fastballs has been in the negative in all but one year of his career, and it has been especially troubling in three of the last four.

Facing four-seamers, he posted a Run Value of -5 in 2019, -1 in 2020, -7 in 2021 and -4 in 2022 (though he has actually handled breaking balls sufficiently enough). When combined with the fact that he still rarely strikes out, it has resulted in a flurry of softly hit ground balls and pop-ups, with this data screaming that his swing needs cleanup.

To be fair to Crawford, he has spent significant time over this off-season at Driveline doing what the Mariners asked him to do at the end of 2022, which is make some adjustments in his swing. How those changes fare this year is to be determined.