Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Sean Manaea

After struggling in the 2022 National League Championship Series, Manaea began working with Driveline to completely reinvent himself as a pitcher. Now two years into the process, Manaea has dropped his arm slot to a more comfortable place for him as a pitcher.

Manaea based his new delivery off of Chris Sale’s, which has given him the same level of deception Sale used to succeed his entire career.

Given the level of success Manaea found last year, the demands of this year’s pitching market, and his new windup, it’s safe to say that teams may be very interested in his services. The only question is if he will be perceived and paid to be a frontline starter, and for how many years.

Taking all of these things into consideration, let’s map out some of the best potential landing spots for Sean Manaea this winter.

New York Mets

For many, Manaea returning to New York is the most likely scenario for his free agency this winter. After coming off of a career year, and his playoff success down the stretch, there’s plenty of reason to assume that this pairing isn’t just a one-year-wonder.

With Manaea, Luis Severino and Jose Quintana having all hit free agency, the Mets need to overhaul their rotation again this offseason. They already completed step on in that process, as they just signed Manaea’s former A’s teammate Frankie Montas on a two-year deal.