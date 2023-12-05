Saving the Knuckleball with Twins Prospect Cory Lewis

Being a knuckleballer already makes you different from most pitchers in baseball. You become part of a small, tightnit club. As Lewis has made his transition to professional baseball, he has had a few knuckleball legends help him along the way.

“Before the draft, I talked to Charlie Hough an old timer, and that was super cool. He came out and watched me through a few knuckleballs,” Lewis said. “And actually last week, one of our coordinators reached out to R.A. Dickey and he was giving me some tips. That was pretty cool.”

Being able to learn from some of the greats has helped Lewis find new ways to master his knuckleball. He’s been able to sustain it’s “nastiness” as a starter which has been huge. Lewis pairs his knuckleball with three other pitches, a fastball, changeup, and curveball. All grade about average. His fastball sits in the low-90s which gives him something to work with besides just having a knuckleball. But the knuckleball is still unsurprisingly his favorite.

“The knuckleball is probably obviously my favorite,” Lewis said. “Just because of the reactions you get from the hitters and catchers and umpires sometimes. Like between innings during substance checks they are like ‘Dude what is that?’ and I am like “yeah, it’s real!’”

Lewis’ four-pitch mix led to him having a very successful first season in pro. He posted a 2.49 ERA in 101.1 innings pitched while striking out 118 batters with a 1.06 WHIP. Those numbers helped him land in the Minnesota Twins top 30 prospects and left him with tons of momentum going into 2024. Lewis did also have some lessons learned in his first season.

“I think the transition has been pretty easy. It is about playing my own game,” Lewis said. “The biggest change has just been attack hitters the same way and not falling into the thought of ‘oh he is so much better than me.’ It is just about having confidence in yourself.”