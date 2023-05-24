Riley Greene is Really Starting to Show Promise For the Tigers

In May, we have seen much needed improvement. I remember watching the May 4th game against the Mets when Greene turned on a Justin Verlander curveball and pulled it into the seats in right field and thinking “that’s different than what we have seen”.

Welcome back, Justin!!!



Riley Greene takes the former Tiger yard to get this game rolling. pic.twitter.com/KSuLXT275p — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) May 4, 2023 106.8 mph exit velocity, 383 ft

So, what was different than the norm? Lifting the ball, pull side, and hitting a breaking ball. Three major concerns from last season, all in one situation, that resulted in a home run against the former Tiger and future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander. Although it was one at-bat, it demonstrates the improvements Greene has made this season, particularly in May.

It’s not a coincidence that Greene’s improved numbers in May correlate with him cutting his groundball rate. After posting a 61.4% rate to begin the season, he’s cut that down to 46.2% in May.

While it is still slightly higher than you would like, it’s a major step in the right direction. For a player who averages 91 mph off the bat and a 43.4% hard hit rate, you want to see the ball in the air as much as possible. Greene has moved his line drive percentage from 18% in March and April to 34.6% in May resulting in him doubling his extra base hits.

The next positive sign has been Greene’s ability to pull the ball more. No, you do not have to be a pull hitter to succeed, but being able to turn on a pitch will lead to more home runs, especially in a ballpark like Comerica. In 2022, Greene’s pull rate was 34.7% and in 2023 it sits at 45.1%, 48.1% in May. He’s shown power to all fields, which leads me to believe he’s not just trying to pull everything, but instead seeing the ball better and taking advantage when he can.

Green struggled with hitting breaking balls last season batting .198 with only one home run and six total extra base hits. So far, he’s batting .379 with two home runs and six extra base hits, and it’s only only been 58 at-bats. I think most would have settled with even a slight improvement, but this is drastically better. Being able to hit the breaking ball will force pitchers to try to go to a different pitch to put you away, and I like Greene’s chance against a fastball with two strikes.