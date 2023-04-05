Reds Could Have Found Their Top Rental With Jason Vosler

After a long, uneventful winter Reds fans packed Great American Ball Park for Opening Day like they do every year. Patrons glanced at the Opening Day lineup to see which names they recall. India at second, Stephenson at catcher, JV at first. Wait, that’s not Joey Votto… who the hell is Jason Vosler?

Vosler, a 2014 16th round pick of the Cubs, sent a ball 444 feet to the seats who’s ticket cost less than a beer. That home run on Tuesday left his bat at 109.4 miles per hour, his third home run this week. One or two I can talk myself into some luck. But three home runs all with an exit velocity over 100 deserves some discussion.

Three straight games with a homer for Jason Vosler! pic.twitter.com/cDgD5lUoyW — MLB (@MLB) April 4, 2023

I am sure you are already drawing comparisons to the Reds spring training invitee turned masher Brandon Drury. An older player who served a bench role and found success once given a bigger opportunity in Cincinnati. Drury has the edge in versatility, but Vosler can play third, first, and outfield. Each showed signs of promise in small sample sizes in the year before arriving in Cincinnati. Maybe, just maybe, the Reds found another hidden gem.

Vosler was a college bat who spent three seasons at Northeastern before joining the Cubs organization. After a few up-and-down seasons, he was shipped off to San Diego for relief pitcher Rowan Wick, before eventually signing a free agent deal with the Giants.