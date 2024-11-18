9 Realistic Free Agents for the Detroit Tigers

I understand why some would rather focus on one year options. Tarik Skubal’s contract looms in the near future and having any money available to throw at Skubal does matter. But, putting all of the resources and attention towards a theoretical Skubal deal does not help the team now and could hurt them if he walks.

It is also worth noting that Pivetta received the qualifying offer from the Red Sox, so the Tigers would have to forfeit draft capital to sign him.

Andrew Heaney – 33 y/o – SP – 4.28 ERA, 4.04 FIP

If the money and term for Pivetta leaves you wanting a different option, I present to you Andrew Heaney. Wait, why aren’t you smiling? Jokes aside, when you start to dig in the one or two year bins, options, and a reasonable price range, aren’t going to light up the world.

Heaney brings another lefty into the rotation and gives the coaching staff another veteran project. A few of Heaney’s pitches have always come with good movement and at times have lead to pretty good strikeout rates. He does not walk many batters, comes with experience, and has something for the staff to work with. It’s not a sexy name, but he’s better than you might think.

Carlos Santana – 39 y/o- 1B – .238/.328/.420, 23 HR

Will Carlos Santana ever hit the wall father time always drags players into? Well, for this exercise, let’s hope he has at least one more year. The switch-hitting first baseman has essentially been in the AL Central for the better part of 15 years. Despite his age, he still puts up solid numbers and plus defense.

While he’s not the type of power bat that you might hope fills first base, he’d likely come in at a one year deal with a low cost. If, and that’s a big if, the Tigers make more substantial upgrades elsewhere (Starter, third, outfield, etc.) then settling for Santana is not a bad third or fourth move.