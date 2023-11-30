Re-Award Season: 2006 AL MVP, Johan Santana

Some history is revisionist history. With respect to those honored with postseason awards, there were instances in which someone was more deserving. Understanding changing criteria and added scrutiny recently toward the voting process, we began our look back at awards that need a redo.

Five World Series rings. More than 3,400 hits, ranking sixth all-time. Captaincy with the New York Yankees. His No. 2 retired with a plaque in Monument Park. The highest percentage of Hall of Fame induction for a position player. Notoriety that goes beyond the sport.

It’s hard to find something Derek Jeter didn’t accomplish in terms of on-field baseball merits. Except when you examine his regular season honors.

Several times Jeter could have been recognized for being the most important player on the many teams in which played a pivotal role. Many felt in the aftermath of the 2006 AL MVP decision, in which Justin Morneau took the prize, that Jeter deserved it.