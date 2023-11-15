Re-Award Season: 1990 AL Cy Young, Roger Clemens
In our new series, we are going back into history and taking a second look at some award races that probably should have ended differently.
Some history is revisionist history. With respect to those honored with postseason awards, there were instances in which someone was more deserving. Understanding changing criteria and added scrutiny recently toward the voting process, we began our look back at awards that need a redo.
Roger Clemens already has enough Cy Youngs, right? He won seven. Well he should have eight.
We can’t claim it to be a total injustice to Clemens, who already had two Cy Youngs and an MVP on his resume and would have five more Cy Youngs to come (including the very next year). But a deeper dive into the results of the 1990 AL Cy Young race shows that Clemens was snubbed from an award he probably deserved.
Oakland’s Bob Welch earned the AL Cy Young ahead of Boston’s Roger Clemens because he won 27 games. No one has won that many games in a season since. The closest has been 24 wins done by John Smoltz in 1996, Randy Johnson in 2002, and Justin Verlander in 2011.
Still, a feat being rare does not make it noteworthy. Clemens crushed Welch in ERA (1.93 to 2.95), strikeouts (209 to 127), walks (54 to 77), home runs allowed (seven to 26), and WAR (10.4 to 2.9). Welch’s only other redeeming stat was that he pitched 9 2/3 more innings than Clemens, that’s it.
Clemens had an adjusted ERA (ERA+) of 211. In the integration era, a pitcher has posted a 200+ ERA just 22 times. The next-closest pitcher to Clemens in ERA+ that year was Houston’s Danny Darwin at 169. Welch ranked 17th at 125.
Though Clemens had already won two Cy Youngs and an MVP, I suspect this was less voter fatigue and more wins. Welch won 27 games. We could use more context, though.
Welch was part of the 1990 Oakland Athletics that went an MLB-best 103-59 and featured the American League MVP as well with Rickey Henderson leading the charge. The A’s would go on to win the AL Pennant, sweeping Clemens’ Red Sox in the ALCS, before getting swept themselves by the “Big Red Machine” Cincinnati Reds.
Funny enough, when the A’s and Red Sox met in the ALCS, eventual AL Cy Young Bob Welch didn’t even get the nod in Game 1. Instead that honor went to teammate Dave Stewart, who actually finished third behind Clemens in the AL Cy Young race that year.
Stewart led the American League in innings pitched (267 IP), complete games (11) and shutouts (4). In his matchup with Clemens in Game 1, Stewart outdueled him by going eight innings and allowing just one run. Clemens did not allow any runs, but exited after the sixth inning to watch the bullpen give up nine runs in the final three frames of a 9-1 loss.
Welch won Game 2, pitching 7 1/3 innings of one-run ball, before Rick Honeycutt and Dennis Eckersley closed the door for the A’s. By the time the series got to a Game 4, Oakland carried at 3-0 lead in the series and it was up to Clemens to stave off elimination. He would do no such thing.
Clemens was knocked out of the deciding Game 4 in the second inning, having allowing three runs. On the other side, it was again Stewart, who matched his Game 1 performance with another eight-inning one-run gem.
Now getting back to the award race in question, playoff results don’t factor into this equation at all.
It is just interesting that the Athletics No. 2 starter took the award over Clemens. Welch was fortunate enough to win 27 games on the best team in baseball, while Clemens won 21 games on a team that barely made the playoffs with 88 wins.
Should wins alone really have swung things?
The answer should be no, and everything else is a landslide in Rocket’s corner. Clemens had a 1.93 ERA compared to Welch’s 2.95. Clemens struck out 82 more hitters in 9 2/3 fewer innings while walking 23 fewer hitters. Welch allowed 26 homers to Clemens’ seven. They didn’t have WAR then, but it’s a good illustration of how bad this vote was: Clemens wins 10.4 to 2.9.
This was one of three instances where Clemens finished top-three in the Cy Young, without winning the award. This was the most egregious snub for Clemens, but a case can be made that he should have taken home the award two years later in 1992.
In 1992, Clemens led the league in ERA, WHIP and ERA+, but lost out to Athletics closer Dennis Eckersley, who led the league with 51 saves. Robbed by A’s in two out of three years, at least Clemens won the award in 1991 to honor his brilliance during that window in his career.
Then in the latter stages in 2005, Clemens led Major League Baseball with a 1.87 ERA, despite pitching at 42 years old. Clemens won his last of seven Cy Youngs a year prior in 2004, but would finish third behind Chris Carpenter and Dontrelle Willis.
Again it was wins that came back to haunt Clemens, who went just 13-8, trailing behind both Carpenter and Willis, who each won over 20 games.
Now we can look back at history and say that Clemens could have been a 10-time Cy Young winner, instead of a seven-time winner. Unfortunately for Clemens, none of that would have made difference when it comes to his induction to the Hall of Fame, where his alleged use of PEDs is keeping him from enshrinement.
Meanwhile the 1990 season ends up being a career-making one for Bob Welch. A 17-year veteran who spent the first decade of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the last seven years with the Oakland Athletics.
Welch was a model of consistency throughout his career, pitching to a 3.47 ERA while eclipsing 200 innings pitched nine times. He was a two-time All-Star and a two-time World Series champion, once with the Dodgers and once with the A’s. But thanks to his 27 wins in 1990, his resume will always include that highest distinction. Being a Cy Young winner.