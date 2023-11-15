Re-Award Season: 1990 AL Cy Young, Roger Clemens

Some history is revisionist history. With respect to those honored with postseason awards, there were instances in which someone was more deserving. Understanding changing criteria and added scrutiny recently toward the voting process, we began our look back at awards that need a redo.

Roger Clemens already has enough Cy Youngs, right? He won seven. Well he should have eight.

We can’t claim it to be a total injustice to Clemens, who already had two Cy Youngs and an MVP on his resume and would have five more Cy Youngs to come (including the very next year). But a deeper dive into the results of the 1990 AL Cy Young race shows that Clemens was snubbed from an award he probably deserved.

Oakland’s Bob Welch earned the AL Cy Young ahead of Boston’s Roger Clemens because he won 27 games. No one has won that many games in a season since. The closest has been 24 wins done by John Smoltz in 1996, Randy Johnson in 2002, and Justin Verlander in 2011.