Ranking All the Current Guardians Uniforms From Worst to Best

The cursive red lettering is the only redeeming quality, as the font is pretty solid all things considered. I think the choice of a Navy hat is the right one here as well, but the basic “C” on it is again nothing special. Otherwise, the all-white uniform has no separation from the rest of the league and represents an old era of Cleveland baseball with no effort to bring the team into the new generation.

3. Road Grey

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 14: Emmanuel Clase #48 of the Cleveland Guardians celebrates defeating the New York Yankees 4-2 in ten innings in game two of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 14, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The road set is not much different from the home one. It’s a straightforward all-grey uniform that does nothing to differentiate it from any other jersey in the league. I tend to lean grey over white in many cases, which was why I ranked this one third as opposed to the home uniform.

I think the contrast of the navy letters outlined in red works better on this grey uniform which helps its case. However, I think this home-and-away combination of uniforms is probably one of the worst in the league.

2. Alternate Blue

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – APRIL 02: Andres Gimenez #0 of the Cleveland Guardians reacts after his single during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on April 02, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

I wish Cleveland wore their alternates more these days. While they follow the same pattern and design as the home/away uniforms, they at least bring an intriguing level of color to the look. This one is the design of the road grey uniform but with a navy jersey and red letters.

These are more interesting thanks to the navy color, but they still lack a level of excitement that many teams in the league deliver, especially with their alternate sets that are supposed to be more creative.

1. Alternate Red

CLEVELAND, OH – MAY 30: Jose Ramirez #11 of the Cleveland Guardians rounds the bases on his two-run home run against Jonathan Heasley of the Kansas City Royals in the fifth inning at Progressive Field on May 30, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

The best of the mediocre is the red alternate for Cleveland. This uniform is the same as the home white, but the red jersey is better than any of the other ones I’d argue. It pops and works well for the team in general, with the navy letters sticking out more clearly on the bright jersey.