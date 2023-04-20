Pete Alonso is Playing Like a Man Who’s About to Get A Big Contract

When we look at the Mets lineup right now, we are beginning to see stars at almost every position. Francisco Lindor is the best shortstop in baseball, while Jeff McNeil and Brandon Nimmo have each come into their own and were locked up to long-term extensions this offseason.

The Mets also currently have two top 15 prospects in all of baseball, Brett Baty and Francisco Alvarez, who are up for their first significant taste of big league action. With Lindor, McNeil and Nimmo locked up, and the arrival of these prospects, a core is really building in Queens.

Still, there is one massive piece of the puzzle that has not been locked up. And it might be the most important one on the roster. Pete Alonso.

111.7 mph off the bat, 430 feet, & xBA of 1.000



Tie game courtesy of Pete Alonso.



3-3, top 9. pic.twitter.com/u5nWKpJfvi — Metsmerized Online (@Metsmerized) April 16, 2023

The Mets slugging first baseman has been the most consistent run producer in the game since making his debut back in 2019, leading all of MLB in both home runs (154) and RBIs (395).