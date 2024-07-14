Paul Skenes and Charlie Condon Autos in Just Baseball’s First Charity Auction

Just Baseball Media, the leading digital media destination for baseball fans, announced its inaugural live charity auction to be held during MLB All-Star Weekend.

The two-day event takes place on July 13 and July 14 at 4 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. ET from Playball Sports Cards and Memorabilia in Arlington, Texas, just minutes away from Globe Life Field and the 2024 MLB All Star FanFest. The livestream event is open to all fans to come meet the Just Baseball hosts and enter to win exclusive event merch and prizes.

The charity auction will be streamed exclusively via eBay Live, a live commerce platform offering real-time curated shopping experiences and exclusive deals and inventory, hosted by your favorite influencers, sellers, and celebrities, and accessible via the eBay app and eBay Live hub.

You can bookmark the live shows via the unique links below: