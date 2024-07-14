Paul Skenes and Charlie Condon Autos in Just Baseball’s First Charity Auction
Just Baseball Media, the leading digital media destination for baseball fans, announced its inaugural live charity auction to be held during MLB All-Star Weekend.
The two-day event takes place on July 13 and July 14 at 4 p.m. CT / 5 p.m. ET from Playball Sports Cards and Memorabilia in Arlington, Texas, just minutes away from Globe Life Field and the 2024 MLB All Star FanFest. The livestream event is open to all fans to come meet the Just Baseball hosts and enter to win exclusive event merch and prizes.
The charity auction will be streamed exclusively via eBay Live, a live commerce platform offering real-time curated shopping experiences and exclusive deals and inventory, hosted by your favorite influencers, sellers, and celebrities, and accessible via the eBay app and eBay Live hub.
You can bookmark the live shows via the unique links below:
Auction Night 1: Sunday, July 14th at 5pm ET / 4pm CT:
Auction Night 2: Monday, July 15th at 5pm ET / 4pm CT:
The live auction, benefiting various charities including Conine’s Clubhouse, Walker Buehler Family Foundation, and the Baseball Island Foundation. The event promises to be an exciting celebration featuring exclusive baseball cards, memorabilia and other collectibles from brands including CGC Cards, Homage, Onyx Authenticated, and more. Attendees can bid on a treasure trove of coveted memorabilia and interact with fellow collectors and hosts via eBay Live.
Timed for the 2024 MLB Draft, below is a selection of donated items courtesy of Onyx Authenticated:
- 2024 Onyx Vintage Bryce Rainer Autographed Card
- 2024 Onyx Vintage Brody Brecht Autographed Card
- 2024 Onyx Vintage Chase Burns Autographed Card
- 2024 Onyx Vintage Charlie Condon Autographed Card
- 2024 Onyx Vintage Jacob Cozart Autographed Card
- 2023 Onyx Vintage Travis Bazzana Autographed Card
- 2023 Onyx Vintage JJ Wetherholt Autographed Card
- 2023 Onyx Vintage Hagen Smith Autographed Card
- 2023 Onyx Vintage Trey Yesavage Autographed Card
- 2023 Onyx Vintage Malcolm Moore Autographed Card
- 2023 Onyx Vintage Nick Kurtz Autographed Card
- 2023 Onyx Vintage Limited Edition Vance Honeycutt Autographed Card
- 2023 Onyx Vintage Paul Skenes Autographed Card
- Two (2) Autographed MLB Baseballs by Charlie Condon
Homage, the Official Apparel Partner of Just Baseball at the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, donated special bundles for the auction with sizes and teams to be chosen by the auction winners:
- Spring/Summer Baseball Bundle – MLB lightweight hoodie, 2 tees, & a pair of sweat shorts
- Fall Baseball Bundle – MLB hoodie or crew neck, 2 tees, & a pair of joggers
- Homage x Starter Jackie Robinson Jacket
The hosts of Just Baseball Media’s flagship podcast, The Just Baseball Show, Aram Leighton, Jack McMullen, and Peter Appel, will be on eBay Live auctioning off baseball cards and collectibles. Aram Leighton is Just Baseball’s Lead Prospect Analyst and Baseball Card Expert. He is the host of The Call Up: An MLB Prospect Podcast and contributor on Stadium’s Unpacked card show. Jack McMullen is a co-host on The Call Up and a broadcaster for the Indianapolis Indians, the Pittsburgh Pirates Triple-A Affiliate. Peter Appel is Just Baseball’s Lead Betting Analyst and Head of Digital Content.
About Just Baseball Media
Reaching millions of fans every month, Just Baseball is disrupting the way the game is being covered. Built by experts for the socially plugged in fan, Just Baseball has developed a seamless cross-platform experience that starts with JustBaseball.com, the only central online hub with coverage of MLB, Minor Leagues, College Baseball, Fantasy, Sports Betting, and Collectibles.
In 2023, the brand surpassed the milestone of over 50 million views on TikTok and 1 million podcast downloads. Just Baseball returns to the Major League Baseball All-Star Game with a live activation presence for the fourth year.