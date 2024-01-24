Notes from the Cincinnati Reds ZIPS Projections for 2024

Something about breaking out the new calendar every January and seeing the fresh, empty pages of the months ahead is refreshing. A new start with new goals. In baseball, it’s a time for roster discussion, prospect hype, and, of course, projections.

While no projection system is perfect, ZiPS has performed as well, if not better, than other similar systems. In 2023, the model projected the Reds to finish 69-93. The top pitcher was Nick Lodolo, Nick Senzel and Mike Siani were the center fielders, and Mike Moustakas was the DH. Again, not a perfect system but worth discussing, which is what I will do today with the Reds 2024 projections.

Position Players

Player PA Slash HR SB OPS + WAR Matt McLain 548 .252/.339/.449 20 18 108 3.2 Jeimer Candelario 560 .260/.338/.471 23 4 113 2.6 Elly De La Cruz 616 .242/.304/.437 23 39 95 2.2 TJ Friedl 523 .260/.340/.418 13 18 101 2.1 Spencer Steer 646 .264/.347/.456 23 10 112 2.0 Jonathan India 548 .253/.350/.414 16 11 103 1.7 Tyler Stephenson 455 .257/.334/.406 13 0 97 1.6 Christian Encarnacion-Strand 559 .262/.320/.488 28 4 112 1.5 Noelvi Marte 546 .268/.330/.405 14 17 95 1.1 Will Benson 468 .227/.338/.418 15 18 101 1.2 Jake Fraley 367 .250/.331/.425 13 15 103 1.0 Blake Dunn 521 .242/334/.395 17 28 94 1.4 Luke Maile 212 .246/.327/.390 5 1 91 0.7 2024 ZiPS projections

Overall, these projections probably feel a bit low to most people and I would agree. Projection systems like ZiPS work better when a sample size in the Major Leagues is larger so the rookies from last year (Benson, McLain, CES, Marte, De La Cruz, Steer) are much harder to predict.

Of the 12 players who received Major League at bats (all but Dunn), eight of those players had a higher OPS+ than their 2024 projection. Only De LA Cruz, India, Stephenson, and Maile are projected to have higher.

McLain slashed .290/.357/.507 in his rookie year, much higher than his projection. His 28.5% strikeout rate and .385 BABIP likely play into the dip. I would expect a drop off from his rookie year but I would lean closer to .265 average than .250. He did not chase much, and makes good contact, but needs improvement on his in-zone swing and miss.

Elly De LA Cruz has the largest range of outcomes in my mind. No doubt his ceiling is the highest, but his issues with pitch recognition, chasing out of the zone, and swing and miss make it hard to predict if he’ll put it all together in 2024. At just 22 years old, there’s still growing pains but he was trending in the right direction later in 2023.

I like the bump Tyler Stephenson is getting in his projection. Stephenson was a well above average hitter in his career leading up to 2023. Injuries from 2022 might have caused some issues with his 2023 number and a bounce back would be a huge boost to the lineup.

You might notice Marte’s power numbers are not what you would expect from a third baseman who was a top 100 prospect. The reality is his power hasn’t been his strength in the minors as well. Last season in Triple-A he posted three home runs across 39 games and his ISO has not breached .200 since rookie ball. However, I don’t think this makes him an invaluable player

Blake Dunn is a hot name coming into spring training. The 25-year-old outfielder slashed .312/.425/.522 with 17 home runs and 54 stolen bases across Double and Triple-A in 2023. He could earn a platoon role and back up Friedl in center. There’s a non-zero chance he’s the breakout rookie this year.

Player I’m Higher on than Projections: Elly De LA Cruz: I cannot ignore the tools and talent. I could see him struggling, but I could also see a 30/40 season. I’ll roll the dice and say he outperforms his projection.

Player I’m Lower on that Projections: None: I do not think any of these players are drastically over projected. Sure, some will come in less than what is listed, but I don’t think drastically mostly because I think the projections are low to start with.

Player I’m Most Intrigued With: Will Benson: Benson brings a blend of power and speed that could unlock into a really nice player. He also has some noticeable swing and miss issues and drastically outperformed his xStats from last year. Benson posted a .498 SLG (.398 xSLG) and .275 AVG (.230 xAVG). We’ll see if he’s a blossoming payer or fringe third/fourth outfielder.

Starting Pitchers

Player Starts Innings ERA FIP SO BB Near Age Comp Hunter Greene 27 133 4.31 4.19 169 48 Jack Flaherty Andrew Abbott 29 143 4.41 4.29 156 54 Tom Browning Frankie Montas 23 131 4.31 4.23 135 41 Jeff Samardzjia Graham Ashcraft 24 131 4.81 4.38 111 45 Nathan Eovaldi Nick Martinez 9 100 (Non-Starts Included) 4.04 4.01 105 36 Don Robinson Brandon Williamson 27 128 5.05 4.97 116 57 Jerry Reuss Nick Lodolo 18 83 4.63 4.39 100 29 Craig Skok Connor Phillips 27 114 5.02 4.87 128 61 Tyler Clippard Carson Spiers 14 94 5.36 5.16 80 40 Phillip Humber Near age Comp are generated by FanGraphs and the ZiPS System

The one thing that stands out on this list: depth. Cincinnati added an upside option in Montas while bringing in Martinez, who could see more time in the bullpen but I wanted to include him here. Seeing every ERA and FIP above 4.00 is not exactly ideal, but we could see a couple beat those projections.