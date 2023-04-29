Noah Syndergaard Off to Nightmarish Start With Dodgers

One of the great mysteries in sports right now is why Noah Syndergaard has never been able to recapture the high-90s velocity that he possessed before undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2020.

But unlike other notable veterans of Tommy John surgery — Justin Verlander, Spencer Strider and Zack Wheeler, to name a few — Syndergaard’s elite velocity has never re-emerged. And thus, neither has “Thor,” who was once one of the most exciting arms in the sport.

Syndergaard split last season with the Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies, really serving more as a role player for the eventual National League Champions than a massive trade deadline acquisition. Syndergaard — while averaging 94.5 mph on his fastball — posted a 3.94 ERA and 3.83 FIP across 134 2/3 innings pitched in the 2022 regular season. You can stick around in the league for quite a long time with numbers like that, but Syndergaard was more of a No. 4 starter for the Angels and Phillies than the frontline talent he appeared to be early in his career with the New York Mets.

Still, the Dodgers took a flier on Syndergaard this past offseason, inking the former All-Star to a one-year, $13 million deal. And Syndergaard, who averaged 97.9 mph on his fastball as recently as 2019, expressed confidence that his velocity would return in 2023.